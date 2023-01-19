Knight Therapeutics Inc.
Knight Therapeutics Inc is a specialty and generic drug manufacturing company. The company's principal business activity is focused on developing, acquiring, in-licensing, out-licensing, marketing, and distributing innovative pharmaceutical products, consumer health products, and medical devices in Canada and select international markets. Knight finances other life sciences companies across the globe in order to generate interest income, strengthen relationships in the life sciences industry, and to secure product distribution rights.
