Overview

Artisanal and small-scale mining (ASM) in Brazil is an important part of the country's economy and culture. Dating as far back as the 17th century, the ASM sector provides livelihood for more than 450,000 traditional ASM miners and their communities.

A significant portion of the ASM sector in Brazil is gold mining which the ASM community relies on. With the price of gold reaching an all-time high in 2020, companies with upside gold projects in Brazil may be of particular interest to investors.

One exploration company poised to benefit from artisanal gold stock piles in Brazil is Jazz Resources (TSXV: JZR.V). In September 2021, the company announced that the assembly of a bulk sampling facility at its Vila Nova Gold project commenced. The plant is expected to create near-term cash flow from a bulk sample as early as November 2021.





Mill components delivered to Villa Nova Gold project site

The company's flagship Vila Nova Gold project is located in the state of Amapá in Brazil. In January 2021, the company closed the acquisition of the Vila Nova Gold project and acquired all of Coltan Gold Minerals' interest in and to a joint venture royalty agreement between Eco Mining Oil & Gaz Drilling and Exploration EIRELI and Coltan Gold Minerals under a purchase and sale agreement. Jazz Resources has the option and right to acquire 50 percent net profits in the project subject to certain payments.

In June 2021, Jazz Resources reported significant gold results from sampling waste dumps and tailings at the Vila Nova Gold project. The geological report concluded that the Vila Nova Gold project contains gold estimates as high as 9 million tonnes with grades averaging 2.7 g/t. The total estimated gold content on the Vila Nova Gold project is a valuable 700,000 ounces on the 111.7-hectare area that was sampled.

Gold Particles from tailings at Vila Nova Gold Project

Jazz Resources' flagship asset has significant upside potential based on tailings expansion and ongoing hard rock drilling. The company also owns interests in the Teddy Glacier property and the Spider mine in the province of British Columbia in Canada.

The company is also in a strong position to produce profitable gold in the future. In September 2021, the company announced that assembly of its Gravimetric plant, a bulk sampling facility, at the Vila Nova Gold project began. Capital expenditures on the mill include US$4 million with US$2.8 million already advanced. The Gravimetric plant is being assembled by Brastorno Tecnologia Em Equipamentos Para Mineração.

Jazz Resources strongly believes that it is near-term cash flow with substantial revenues expected as early as November 2021. The company expects that its Gravimetric plant will be able to mill a hefty 800 tonnes per day and with 2 million tonne tailings with one pod to start. The company is also fully permitted to bulk sample up to 600,000 tonnes per year in Brazil.

Clearing of the Vila Nova Bulk Project Mill site

The company is in a good financial position with a current market capitalization of $10 million. The company's capital structure consists of 20.22 million shares outstanding, 3.74 million warrants at $0.35, 1.5 million options at $0.35 and 8.83 million convertible notes for a total of 34.29 million shares. More than 30 percent of Jazz Resources' shares are held by insiders. Jazz Resources also announced the closing of its first tranche of non-brokered private placement offering of unsecured convertible debentures totaling $1,300,000 in May 2021.

Jazz Resources values transparency and adherence to local laws and has ensured that all work conducted on the Vila Nova Gold project is conducted with sensitivity to the environment and within ESG parameters.