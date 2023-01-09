Jamieson Wellness Inc.
TSX:JWEL
Jamieson Wellness Inc is engaged in the manufacturing, distributing, and marketing of branded natural health products, including vitamins, minerals, and supplements. The company operates in two segments: The Jamieson brands and The Strategic Partners. The majority of its revenue comes from the Jamieson brand segment. Some of its brands are Jamieson, Progressive, Precision, and Iron Vegan. Geographically, most of its revenue is derived from the domestic market.
