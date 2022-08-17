Press Releases
Immunocore Holdings PLC is a late-stage biotechnology company engaged in the development of a novel class of TCR bispecific immunotherapies for the treatment of cancer, infectious and autoimmune diseases. Its geographical segments are the United Kingdom and the United States, of which the majority of its revenue comes from the United States.
