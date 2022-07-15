Company ProfilesInvesting News

Hemostemix Inc is a clinical-stage biotechnology company. The company's principal business activity is to develop, manufacture, and commercialize blood-derived cell therapies for medical conditions. Its technology platform for developing autologous cell therapies is for the treatment of vascular diseases. The group's clinical-stage candidate, ACP-01, is an autologous cell therapy for the treatment of critical limb ischemia.

