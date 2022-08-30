The investment seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Solactive Blockchain Index. The fund invests at least 80% of its total assets, plus borrowings for investments purposes (if any), in the securities of the index and in American Depositary Receipts ("ADRs") and Global Depositary Receipts ("GDRs") based on the securities in the underlying index. The underlying index is designed to provide exposure to companies that are positioned to benefit from further advances in the field of blockchain technology. The fund is non-diversified.