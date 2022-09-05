Celldex Therapeutics Inc is a biopharmaceutical company. It is focused on the development and commercialization of several immunotherapy technologies and other cancer-targeting biologics. The company is also engaged in clinical trials for products targeting breast cancer, metastatic melanoma, lung cancer, solid tumors, and ovarian cancer. Its pipeline products are Varlilumab, CDX-301, CDX-1140,CDX-0159/Anti-KIT Program, and CDX-527.