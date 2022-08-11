Press Releases
More Press Releases
Braxia Scientific is a research driven medical solutions company. Braxia Scientific is primarily focused on owning and operating multidisciplinary clinics providing treatment for mental health disorders and (Braxia Health) and (ii) research activities related to discovering and commercializing novel drugs and delivery methods. The Company develops ketamine and psilocybin derivatives and other psychedelic products.
Investing News Network websites or approved third-party tools use cookies. Please refer to the cookie policy for collected data, privacy and GDPR compliance. By continuing to browse the site, you agree to our use of cookies.