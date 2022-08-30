The investment seeks to provide investment results that, correspond generally to the total return performance of the Bitwise Crypto Innovators 30 Index. The index was designed by Bitwise Index Services, LLC to measure the performance of companies involved in servicing the cryptocurrency markets, including crypto mining firms, crypto mining equipment suppliers, crypto financial services companies, or other financial institutions servicing primarily crypto-related clientele (i.e., the crypto ecosystem). Normally, the fund invests at least 80% of its net assets in securities of Crypto Innovators. It is non-diversified.