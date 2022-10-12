The Evolve Fund¿s investment objective is to provide Unitholders with exposure to the daily price movements of the U.S. dollar price of bitcoin while experiencing minimal tracking error by utilizing the benefits of the creation and redemption processes offered by the exchange traded fund structure. The investment objective of the Evolve Fund may not be changed except with the approval of its Unitholders. See ¿Unitholder Matters¿ for additional descriptions of the process for calling a meeting of Unitholders and the requirements of Unitholder approval.