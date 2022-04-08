BIOMIND LABS INC.
This BIOMIND LABS INC. profile is part of a paid investor education campaign.*
Biomind Labs Inc is a biotech Research and Development company aimed at transforming biomedical sciences knowledge from natural psychotropic plants into novel pharmaceutical drugs and nanotech delivery systems for a variety of psychiatric and neurological conditions. Biomind is developing pharmaceutical sole and combined formulations of the main natural psychedelic molecules with the aim of identifying novel pharmaceutical compounds for treating a wide range of therapeutic indications.
Company News
