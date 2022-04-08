BIOMIND LABS INC.

Innovotech Inc is a Canada based company which provides solutions to client biofilm problems through its biofilm contract research department. The core activities of the company are sales of its products, conducting contract research for outside customers and research and development to identify products for future commercialization. The products of the company include human and fungal biofilm susceptibility tests, a seed treatment designed to combat bacterial and fungal diseases, and an assay used in growing microbial biofilms for research purposes. Geographically, the firm has its business presence in the United States, Canada and other countries of which majority of the revenue is derived from the United States.