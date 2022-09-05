Press Releases
Biomea Fusion Inc is a preclinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It is focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of irreversible small molecule drugs to treat patients with genetically defined cancers. The company's lead product candidate, BMF-219, is designed to be an orally bioavailable, potent and selective irreversible inhibitor of menin, an important transcriptional regulator known to play a direct role in oncogenic signaling in multiple cancers.
