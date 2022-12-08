Press Releases
More Press Releases
BELLUS Health Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical development company advancing novel therapeutics for conditions with a high unmet medical need, including BLU-5937, P2X3 antagonist that has the potential to be a best-in-class therapeutic for chronic cough. The company operates in one business segment namely, the development of drug candidates for health solutions.
Investing News Network websites or approved third-party tools use cookies. Please refer to the cookie policy for collected data, privacy and GDPR compliance. By continuing to browse the site, you agree to our use of cookies.