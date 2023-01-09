Bausch Health Companies Inc.

Formerly known as Valeant Pharmaceuticals, Bausch Health is a global specialty pharmaceutical, consumer health, and medical device company with a focus on branded products for the dermatology, gastrointestinal, and ophthalmology markets. The company reports revenue in five segments: Bausch+Lomb (45% of revenue), Salix Pharmaceuticals (24%), international pharma (14%), ortho dermatology (7%), and diversified products (10%). Bausch is the market leader in consumer visioncare in India and China and the fourth-largest visioncare company by sales in the United States.