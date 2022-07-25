Cobalt Investing News

Avalon Advanced Materials Inc is a mineral exploration and development company. It operates primarily in Canada with a focus on rare metals and minerals, including lithium, tantalum, niobium, cesium, indium, gallium, germanium, rare earth elements, yttrium, and zirconium. The company is currently focusing on its Nechalacho Rare Earth Elements Project at Thor Lake, Separation Rapids Lithium Project near Kenora, Ontario, and its East Kemptville Tin-Indium Project in Yarmouth, Nova Scotia.

Cobalt Stocks: 5 Biggest Producers (Updated 2022)

What are the top cobalt-mining companies? Glencore takes the top spot by a significant margin, with four other major miners filling out the list.

Driven by demand for lithium-ion batteries and electric vehicles (EVs), the cobalt market is thriving.

Lithium-ion batteries containing cobalt are used to power EVs. As EV adoption spreads globally, increasing amounts of the blue metal will be required, which is expected to support cobalt prices.

“Price performance has certainly surprised to the upside this year, but it reflects strong downstream demand, particularly from EVs, which have continued to outperform market expectations, and tight market conditions overall,” Harry Fisher of CRU Group told the Investing News Network at the end of 2021. “EVs remain the real driving force of the cobalt market and will continue to see substantial gains in 2022."

 Stillwater Critical Minerals (TSXV: PGE), focused on battery, catalytic and precious metals at the Company's flagship Stillwater West project in Montana, USA, is pleased to announce that it will be participating in THE Mining Investment Event of the North, which will be held IN PERSON and will take place on June 19-21, 2022, at the Fairmont Chateau Frontenac and Voltigeurs de Quebec Armoury in Quebec City, Canada.

CEO, Michael Rowley will be presenting at 2:50PM ET on June 20th. Management from Stillwater Critical Minerals will also be holding one-on-one investor meetings throughout the three-day conference. Interested parties should contact Nancy Larned at nlarned@vidconferences.com to inquire about registering to attend.

Malibu, CA, United States (ABN Newswire) - Join Ellis Martin for a conversation with Michael Rowley, the President and CEO of Stillwater Critical Minerals Corp. (CVE:PGE)(OTCMKTS:PGEZF)(FRA:5D32).

Group Ten Metals Announces Name Change to Stillwater Critical Minerals Corp.

Group Ten Metals Inc. is pleased to announce that, effective at market opening on June 13, 2022, the common shares of the Company will trade on the TSX Venture Exchange under the name "Stillwater Critical Minerals Corp." to better reflect the commodity suite of battery, catalytic and precious metals at the Company's flagship Stillwater West project in Montana, USA. The project hosts a total of eight metals (nickel, cobalt, chromium, palladium, platinum, rhodium, iridium and ruthenium) designated as critical by the United States government with a mandate to secure domestic supplies based on economic and national security concerns. Stillwater West also hosts significant copper resources.

About Stillwater Critical Minerals Corp.:

Stillwater Critical Minerals Corp. (CVE:PGE) (OTCMKTS:PGEZF) is a mineral exploration company focused on the development of high-quality platinum, palladium, nickel, copper, cobalt, and gold exploration assets in top North American mining jurisdictions. The Company's core asset is the Stillwater West project adjacent to Sibanye-Stillwater's high-grade PGE mines in Montana. Stillwater Critical Minerals also holds the high-grade Black Lake-Drayton Gold project adjacent to Treasury Metals' development-stage Goliath Gold Complex in northwest Ontario, and the Kluane PGE-Ni-Cu-Co project on trend with Nickel Creek Platinum's Wellgreen deposit in Canada‘s Yukon Territory.



Stillwater Critical Minerals Corp.

Group Ten Metals Inc. (TSX.V:PGE; OTCQB:PGEZF; FSE:5D32) (the "Company" or "Group Ten") is pleased to announce that, effective at market opening on June 13, 2022, the common shares of the Company will trade on the TSX Venture Exchange under the name "Stillwater Critical Minerals Corp." to better reflect the commodity suite of battery, catalytic and precious metals at the Company's flagship Stillwater West project in Montana, USA. The project hosts a total of eight metals (nickel, cobalt, chromium, palladium, platinum, rhodium, iridium and ruthenium) designated as critical by the United States government with a mandate to secure domestic supplies based on economic and national security concerns. Stillwater West also hosts significant copper resources

President and CEO Michael Rowley commented "Rebranding Group Ten Metals to Stillwater Critical Minerals reflects our increasing focus on our flagship project and the great potential we see in the iconic and famously productive Stillwater mining district. With the recent addition of two renowned Bushveld and Platreef geologists to our team we are well positioned to advance the next phase of large-scale critical mineral supply from the district, building on past production of nickel, copper, and chromium, and the on-going production of platinum group and other metals by our neighbor, Sibanye-Stillwater. Our Platreef-style nickel and copper sulphide deposits contain a compelling suite of critical minerals and are open for expansion along trend and at depth. We look forward to further announcements including assay results from our 2021 resource expansion drill campaign and our 2022 exploration plans in the near term."

