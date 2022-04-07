Aurex Energy Corp is a Canada-based resource company focused on the acquisition, exploration, and development of a diversified portfolio of resource properties that includes natural gas, energy-related metals copper, zinc, nickel, cobalt, platinum group elements, and gold. Its natural gas project includes Barnett Shale in Texas; and metal projects include Cook Gold, Craig Lake, Peter Lake, and Whiskey Flat. Geographically, it operates in Canada and the United States of America.
Noront Resources Ltd.
Noront Resources Ltd is a mining company. It is engaged in the exploration, development, and acquisition of properties prospective in base and precious metals, which includes nickel, copper, platinum group metals, precious metals, chromite, and vanadium. The company's developmental project consists of Eagle's Nest nickel-copper-platinum-palladium deposit, deposits of high-grade chromite and copper-zinc volcanic massive sulphide deposits which are part of the company's McFauld's Lake Project. Its assets are located in the area known as the Ring of Fire in the James Bay Lowlands, Ontario.
Platinum Group Metals Ltd. (Canada)
Platinum Group Metals Ltd is the operator of the Waterberg Project, a bulk underground PGM deposit located in South Africa. Waterberg was discovered by Platinum Group and is being jointly developed with Implats, the Japan Oil, Gas and Metals National Corporation (JOGMEC) and Hanwa Co. Ltd. Waterberg has the potential to be a large-scale, low-cost producer of palladium, platinum, rhodium, and gold. Geographically, it operates in Canada and South Africa.
Top 5 Palladium- and Platinum-producing Countries (Updated 2022)
Platinum-group metals are essential to the global economy. These are the top countries for palladium and platinum production.
Platinum-group metals (PGMs) include platinum, palladium, rhodium and other metals, all of which are prized for their durability, resistance to corrosion and excellent catalytic properties.
Today, the automotive industry is the world’s largest consumer of these metals, which among other things are used in catalytic converters for vehicle exhaust systems.
A rebound and continued growth in auto production is projected in the coming years, particularly in developing markets, and that is expected to increase demand for PGMs, particularly platinum and palladium.
But where do platinum and palladium come from? The list of the world’s top palladium- and platinum-mining countries is a short one — most PGMs come from South Africa and Russia.
As of early 2022, sweeping sanctions on Russia following its invasion of Ukraine are expected to seriously hamper the nation’s ability to bring PGMs to market. So what other countries are producing platinum and palladium? Below is a list of the five top producers in 2021, as per the latest data from the US Geological Survey.
1. South Africa
Platinum production: 130,000 kilograms
Palladium production: 80,000 kilograms
South Africa is the world’s top platinum-mining country and a major producer of palladium. It holds the largest-known reserves of PGMs globally at 63 million kilograms.
According to the US Geological Survey, production of PGMs in South Africa increased by 13 percent in 2021 compared with the previous year “owing to increased mining in the UG2 orebody of the Bushveld Complex.”
The Bushveld Complex is the largest PGMs resource in the world, and represents approximately 75 percent and 40 percent of annual global production of platinum and palladium, respectively.
2. Russia
Platinum production: 19,000 kilograms
Palladium production: 74,000 kilograms
Despite being the world’s second biggest platinum-mining country, Russia’s annual production trails behind South Africa’s by a large margin, coming in at 19,000 kilograms for 2021. That said, Russia’s palladium production last year was just 6,000 kilograms shy of South Africa’s 2021 production levels.
Russia-focused Norilsk Nickel (MCX:GMKN) is the world’s largest palladium producer, and it recently announced plans to invest US$35 billion into infrastructure upgrades between 2021 and 2030; this will ultimately result in higher metals output. It remains to be seen how stiff sanctions will impact Russia's mining sector.
3. Zimbabwe
Platinum production: 15,000 kilograms
Palladium production: 13,000 kilograms
In 2013, Obert Mpofu, then Zimbabwe’s mines minister, introduced new royalty requirements on unrefined PGMs being sent outside the country. These royalties were designed to encourage in-country processing of PGMs. Since then, the resignation of Robert Mugabe and the appointment of a new president, Emmerson Mnangagwa, has increased government support for the nation’s burgeoning mining industry.
Zimplats (ASX:ZIM,OTC Pink:ZMPLF) is currently the biggest platinum miner in the country. It is 87 percent owned by South Africa’s Impala Platinum Holdings (OTCQX:IMPUY,JSE:IMP).
4. Canada
Platinum production: 6,000 kilograms
Palladium production: 17,000 kilograms
Canada’s strong palladium production makes it a global player in the PGMs market. The country only holds 310,000 kilograms of known PGMs reserves — less than half the total reserves of other countries on this list — but companies continue to explore for PGMs in Canada in hopes of discovering more deposits. In 2021, Canada’s palladium production dropped from 20,000 kilograms to 17,000 kilograms.
Canadian PGMs production takes place mainly in the province of Ontario, but PGMs output also comes out of Quebec and Manitoba. The country has one primary PGMs-producing mine, Lac des Iles in Western Ontario. The remainder of the country's PGMs production is as a by-product of Canada’s primary nickel mines.
5. United States
Platinum production: 4,200 kilograms
Palladium production: 14,000 kilograms
Sibanye-Stillwater’s (NYSE:SBGL) Stillwater Complex in Montana is the only primary producer of PGMs in the US. Acquired by Sibanye in 2017 in a US$2.2 billion deal, the South Africa-based company was able to expand its operations and reduce its dependence on aging mines in South Africa. The company also maintains a smelter, refinery and laboratory in Montana and recovers PGMs from spent catalyst material.
The US Geological Survey states that the completion of an expansion project aimed at increasing production at the mine has been “delayed to 2024 owing to disruptions from the COVID-19 pandemic and operational challenges associated with ventilation and ground conditions.”
PGMs Prices Soar Amid Potential Supply Challenges Out of Russia
The segment to watch in 2022 will be automotive demand, where emissions standards, supply constraints and production schedules will impact overall demand.
Supply constraints and geopolitics have driven platinum and palladium prices significantly higher since January, with platinum adding 33 percent and palladium growing by 89 percent.
Although both have been gaining over the last couple of months, their increases have accelerated in recent weeks as the Russian invasion of Ukraine adds to the list of factors impacting the platinum-group metals (PGM) space.
The conflict has raised concerns around the future of Russian supply — the country accounted for 19,000 kilograms of platinum and 74,000 kilograms of palladium production in 2021.
Russia’s position as the second largest producer of both metals has been the primary catalyst for the recent price activity, which saw palladium hit a fresh all-time high of US$3,442 per ounce (oz), while platinum registered US$1,175 per oz, its highest value since 2014.
Palladium stands to bear the brunt of the Russia-related volatility because as much as 37 percent of primary palladium supply comes from the country, while platinum’s primary country of production, South Africa, accounts for 72 percent of global platinum supply.
There have yet to be sanctions levied on Russian palladium and platinum exports, although US President Joe Biden issued sanctions aimed at Russian oil on March 8.
Post-COVID-19 auto market recovery key for PGMs demand
Platinum and palladium have a range of applications, but a primary end user for both is the automotive sector, which has faced pandemic, economic and supply chain issues since 2020. The industry began to recover in 2021, despite the lingering semiconductor shortage; however, recent events have hampered some recovery optimism.
“Up until mid-February, our expectation was that vehicle production would rebound during H2.22, as the semiconductor shortage unwinds,” a weekly report from Metals Focus notes.
A 10 percent uptick in internal combustion engine vehicles, paired with higher emissions standards, was expected to grow palladium demand by 700,000 oz this year, just 2 percent shy of 2019's pre-pandemic levels.
“Since (February 24), the slump in geopolitical stability and the rise in sanctions have cast mounting uncertainty on the automotive recovery,” the Metals Focus overview states. “Setting aside the ongoing challenges caused by the pandemic, there is a perpetuation of existing, as well as new, global supply chain challenges caused by the invasion that could weigh on demand.”
Part of the automotive recovery also relies on returning consumer demand, but with oil prices firmly stuck above US$110 per barrel, some consumers are likely to forego vehicle purchases.
WPIC director expects "aggressive" substitution in auto sector
As Trevor Raymond, director of the World Platinum Investment Council (WPIC), pointed out to the Investing News Network, palladium is now the autocatalyst metal of choice, but it wasn't always.
At one point platinum was the metal most commonly used in catalytic convertors to reduce emissions. Rising prices in 2008 and 2011 led to automotive manufacturers substituting platinum with palladium.
Now, with palladium prices 75 percent higher than platinum prices, Raymond anticipates “aggressive substitution of platinum for palladium.” The move bodes well for platinum producers, but could further stretch an already tight market, despite the 1.2 million oz surplus reported in 2021.
“Imports of platinum into China in 2021 exceeded China's identified demand by over 1.3 million oz, and effectively absorbed that entire surplus,” said Raymond, who went on to note that the surplus was the largest in WPIC history.
“Yet the market is extremely tight and there are shortages of physical metal in the spot market.”
Another factor that could lead to platinum supply constraints is increasing investment demand, which took a hit in 2021 when investors left platinum-backed exchange-traded funds (ETFs) for equities, a gamble that paid well.
“Secondly, any strength or any growth in platinum investment demand we believe is now far more relevant to price discovery than it has been in recent years," Raymond added. "We are forecasting about 50,000 oz into ETFs in 2022. If that changes, which it quite easily could by a few hundred thousand oz, that's quite a big deal."
Substitution coming, but will be tough to track
In a platinum quarterly report released on March 9, the WPIC forecasts modest 7 percent growth across the platinum space, which could further exacerbate the tight market, especially if Russian supply is boycotted.
The segment to watch in 2022 will be automotive demand, where emissions standards and production schedules will impact overall demand.
“For 2022, a rise in vehicle production, a bigger share of heavy-duty vehicles being fitted with platinum-loaded aftertreatment systems and continued substitution of platinum for palladium will see automotive demand increase 19 percent +509,000 oz, breaching the 3 million oz mark for the first time since 2018,” as per the WPIC.
For Raymond, substitution will play a large role in shaping platinum supply and demand, but will be hard to gauge.
“Why would the automakers confirm substitution?” he asked. “It doesn't solve the palladium shortage, but it does confirm platinum demand growth, and that would increase the platinum price (and) input cost into a vehicle. It would actually be silly for either them or other fabricators to talk about it.”
Raymond explained that in the early 2000s, rhodium was substituted out for palladium at a 5:1 ratio, saving automakers roughly US$20 per vehicle. At current rates and the 1:1 ratio, manufacturers could save US$200 per vehicle by making the switch to platinum.
