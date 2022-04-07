Platinum Investing News

Aurex Energy Corp is a Canada-based resource company focused on the acquisition, exploration, and development of a diversified portfolio of resource properties that includes natural gas, energy-related metals copper, zinc, nickel, cobalt, platinum group elements, and gold. Its natural gas project includes Barnett Shale in Texas; and metal projects include Cook Gold, Craig Lake, Peter Lake, and Whiskey Flat. Geographically, it operates in Canada and the United States of America.

Noront Resources Ltd.

Noront Resources Ltd is a mining company. It is engaged in the exploration, development, and acquisition of properties prospective in base and precious metals, which includes nickel, copper, platinum group metals, precious metals, chromite, and vanadium. The company's developmental project consists of Eagle's Nest nickel-copper-platinum-palladium deposit, deposits of high-grade chromite and copper-zinc volcanic massive sulphide deposits which are part of the company's McFauld's Lake Project. Its assets are located in the area known as the Ring of Fire in the James Bay Lowlands, Ontario.

Platinum Group Metals Ltd. (Canada)

Platinum Group Metals Ltd is the operator of the Waterberg Project, a bulk underground PGM deposit located in South Africa. Waterberg was discovered by Platinum Group and is being jointly developed with Implats, the Japan Oil, Gas and Metals National Corporation (JOGMEC) and Hanwa Co. Ltd. Waterberg has the potential to be a large-scale, low-cost producer of palladium, platinum, rhodium, and gold. Geographically, it operates in Canada and South Africa.

Top 5 Palladium- and Platinum-producing Countries (Updated 2022)

Platinum-group metals are essential to the global economy. These are the top countries for palladium and platinum production.

Platinum-group metals (PGMs) include platinum, palladium, rhodium and other metals, all of which are prized for their durability, resistance to corrosion and excellent catalytic properties.

Today, the automotive industry is the world’s largest consumer of these metals, which among other things are used in catalytic converters for vehicle exhaust systems.

A rebound and continued growth in auto production is projected in the coming years, particularly in developing markets, and that is expected to increase demand for PGMs, particularly platinum and palladium.

Keep reading...Show less

PGMs Prices Soar Amid Potential Supply Challenges Out of Russia

The segment to watch in 2022 will be automotive demand, where emissions standards, supply constraints and production schedules will impact overall demand.

Supply constraints and geopolitics have driven platinum and palladium prices significantly higher since January, with platinum adding 33 percent and palladium growing by 89 percent.

Although both have been gaining over the last couple of months, their increases have accelerated in recent weeks as the Russian invasion of Ukraine adds to the list of factors impacting the platinum-group metals (PGM) space.

The conflict has raised concerns around the future of Russian supply — the country accounted for 19,000 kilograms of platinum and 74,000 kilograms of palladium production in 2021.

Keep reading...Show less