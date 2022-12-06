Press Releases
More Press Releases
Astria Therapeutics Inc is a biopharmaceutical company engaged to bring life-changing therapies to patients and families affected by rare and niche allergic and immunological diseases. Its lead program, STAR-0215, is a monoclonal antibody inhibitor of plasma kallikrein in preclinical development for the treatment of hereditary angioedema.
Investing News Network websites or approved third-party tools use cookies. Please refer to the cookie policy for collected data, privacy and GDPR compliance. By continuing to browse the site, you agree to our use of cookies.