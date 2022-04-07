Apollo Silver Corp is the mid-tier silver producer by advancing pure-play silver projects in the U.S. The adjacent Waterloo and Langtry Projects are located in the historic Calico Silver Mining District, California. The Arizona Silver District Project is located in a historic silver mining district in southwestern Arizona.
Highlander Silver Corp Com
Highlander Silver Corp is a mineral exploration company focused on the exploration of the Alta Victoria silver polymetallic project in central Peru, as well as targeting the acquisition of additional mineral projects in Peru and South America.
Silver Predator Corp.
Silver Predator Corp is a mining exploration company with properties in the western United States. The company owns the Copper King project, located in the eastern portion of the famous Coeur d' Alene Silver District near Mullan, ID, the Taylor silver project near Ely, NV, and the Cordero, Cornucopia, and Treasure Hill properties in Nevada. It operates in a single segment, which is the exploration and development of resource properties.
Silverton Metals Corp.
Silverton Metals Corp is focused on the exploration and development of quality silver projects. Its properties consist of Penasco Quemado, Sonora; La Frazada, Nayarit; and Pluton, Durango located in Mexico.
Silver Grail Resources Ltd.
Silver Grail Resources Ltd is an exploration stage company engaged in the acquisition and exploration of mineral properties in the province of British Columbia, Canada. The company explores gold and silver majorly and also other metals like copper, zinc and cobalt. It holds interests in the Clone, Konkin, Tonga, Fiji, Midas, Bay Silver, Silver Crown, and other properties located in British Columbia.