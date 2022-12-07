Anixa Biosciences Inc, a cancer-focused biotechnology company, is engaged in harnessing the body's immune system in the fight against cancer. The company is developing both diagnostics and therapeutics to detect cancer early, which is curable, and to treat those afflicted once diagnosed. It is developing the CchekTM platform, a series of inexpensive non-invasive blood tests for early detection of solid tumours which is based on the body's immune response to the presence of a malignancy. The company is also developing chimeric antigen receptor T-cell (CAR-T) based immuno-therapy drugs that genetically engineer patient's own immune cells to fight cancer.