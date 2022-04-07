Andean Precious Metals Corp is a Canadian, growth-focused silver producer operating in Bolivia. The company produced around 5.9M ounces of silver in 2020 at an all-in sustaining cost of approximately $15 USD per ounce from its own mineral claims, contracts with the state mining company of Bolivia, and from a high margin third-party ore sourcing business. All processing takes place at the company's flagship San Bartolome plant which has the capacity to produce refined silver bars.
Pan American Silver Corp.
Pan American Silver Corp is a mining company focused exclusively on the exploration and development of silver mines. It produced roughly 22 million ounces of silver in 2011. The company operates primarily in Central and South America. It also sells the byproducts from its silver mining operations, including zinc, lead, copper, and gold. Pan American Silver is based in British Columbia.
Americas Gold and Silver Corporation no par value
Scorpio Mining Corporation was incorporated under the Canada Business Corporations Act on May 12, 1998. The Company conducts mining exploration, development and production in Mexico. The Company has three material mineral projects - the Nuestra Senora Mine and processing plant, the El Cajon Project and the San Rafael Project. The Company operates the Nuestra Senora Mine and processing plant which are located east of the town of Cosala in the State of Sinaloa, Mexico. The Nuestra Senora Mine is an underground silver-zinc-lead copper mine. The Nuestra Senora processing plant which is located 7 km northwest of the Nuestra Senora Mine is a conventional flotation operation which currently operates at approximately 1,600 tpd and processes ore feed from the Nuestra Senora Mine. The Company's exploration and exploitation activities are subject to various federal, state and local laws and regulations in Mexico which govern the protection of the environment.
Alexco Resource Corp (Canada)
Alexco Resource Corp is engaged in mineral exploration, and mine development and operational activities primarily in Yukon Territory, Canada. The company explores silver, lead, zinc, and gold deposits. The firm's projects include Keno Hill Silver District, Flame and Moth, Bermingham, Lucky Queen, Bellekeno, and others.
Nomad Royalty Company Ltd.
Nomad Royalty Co Ltd is a royalty mining company. The company purchases rights to a certain percentage of thegoldor silver producedfrom a mine, typically for the life of the mine. It generates revenues from Gold Streams, Silver Streams, Royalties, and Gold Prepay loans. The portfolio includes Woodlawn property, Blyvoor property, Gualcamayo property, Suruca property, and other properties. Its geographical segments are North America, South America, Africa, and Australia.