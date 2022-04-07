Scorpio Mining Corporation was incorporated under the Canada Business Corporations Act on May 12, 1998. The Company conducts mining exploration, development and production in Mexico. The Company has three material mineral projects - the Nuestra Senora Mine and processing plant, the El Cajon Project and the San Rafael Project. The Company operates the Nuestra Senora Mine and processing plant which are located east of the town of Cosala in the State of Sinaloa, Mexico. The Nuestra Senora Mine is an underground silver-zinc-lead copper mine. The Nuestra Senora processing plant which is located 7 km northwest of the Nuestra Senora Mine is a conventional flotation operation which currently operates at approximately 1,600 tpd and processes ore feed from the Nuestra Senora Mine. The Company's exploration and exploitation activities are subject to various federal, state and local laws and regulations in Mexico which govern the protection of the environment.