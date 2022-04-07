Scorpio Mining Corporation was incorporated under the Canada Business Corporations Act on May 12, 1998. The Company conducts mining exploration, development and production in Mexico. The Company has three material mineral projects - the Nuestra Senora Mine and processing plant, the El Cajon Project and the San Rafael Project. The Company operates the Nuestra Senora Mine and processing plant which are located east of the town of Cosala in the State of Sinaloa, Mexico. The Nuestra Senora Mine is an underground silver-zinc-lead copper mine. The Nuestra Senora processing plant which is located 7 km northwest of the Nuestra Senora Mine is a conventional flotation operation which currently operates at approximately 1,600 tpd and processes ore feed from the Nuestra Senora Mine. The Company's exploration and exploitation activities are subject to various federal, state and local laws and regulations in Mexico which govern the protection of the environment.
Recent News
Company News
First Majestic Silver Corp.
First Majestic is a publicly traded mining company focused on silver production in Mexico and is aggressively pursuing the development of its existing mineral property assets. The Company presently owns and operates the San Dimas Silver/Gold Mine, the Santa Elena Silver/Gold Mine and the La Encantada Silver Mine. Production from these mines are projected to be between 11.0 to 11.7 million silver ounces or 21.4 to 22.9 million silver equivalent ounces in 2020.
Pan American Silver Corp.
Pan American Silver Corp is a mining company focused exclusively on the exploration and development of silver mines. It produced roughly 22 million ounces of silver in 2011. The company operates primarily in Central and South America. It also sells the byproducts from its silver mining operations, including zinc, lead, copper, and gold. Pan American Silver is based in British Columbia.
Americas Gold and Silver Corporation no par value
Scorpio Mining Corporation was incorporated under the Canada Business Corporations Act on May 12, 1998. The Company conducts mining exploration, development and production in Mexico. The Company has three material mineral projects - the Nuestra Senora Mine and processing plant, the El Cajon Project and the San Rafael Project. The Company operates the Nuestra Senora Mine and processing plant which are located east of the town of Cosala in the State of Sinaloa, Mexico. The Nuestra Senora Mine is an underground silver-zinc-lead copper mine. The Nuestra Senora processing plant which is located 7 km northwest of the Nuestra Senora Mine is a conventional flotation operation which currently operates at approximately 1,600 tpd and processes ore feed from the Nuestra Senora Mine. The Company's exploration and exploitation activities are subject to various federal, state and local laws and regulations in Mexico which govern the protection of the environment.
Alexco Resource Corp (Canada)
Alexco Resource Corp is engaged in mineral exploration, and mine development and operational activities primarily in Yukon Territory, Canada. The company explores silver, lead, zinc, and gold deposits. The firm's projects include Keno Hill Silver District, Flame and Moth, Bermingham, Lucky Queen, Bellekeno, and others.