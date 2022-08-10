Allied Corp is an international cannabis company with a mission to help people suffering from Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD) by researching, creating, and producing targeted cannabinoid health solutions. The company uses an evidence-informed scientific approach to make this mission possible through cutting-edge pharmaceutical research and development, plant-based production, and the development of therapeutic products. The company operates in two segments which include Allied and Allied Colombia. Its geographical segments consist of Colombia and Canada.
Investing News Network websites or approved third-party tools use cookies. Please refer to the cookie policy for collected data, privacy and GDPR compliance. By continuing to browse the site, you agree to our use of cookies.