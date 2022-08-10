Allied Corp is an international cannabis company with a mission to help people suffering from Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD) by researching, creating, and producing targeted cannabinoid health solutions. The company uses an evidence-informed scientific approach to make this mission possible through cutting-edge pharmaceutical research and development, plant-based production, and the development of therapeutic products. The company operates in two segments which include Allied and Allied Colombia. Its geographical segments consist of Colombia and Canada.