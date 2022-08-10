Press Releases
Algernon Pharmaceuticals Inc is a clinical-stage drug development company focused on the disease areas of stroke, idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis and chronic cough. The company's business model is highly capital efficient and strives to deliver maximum shareholder value. Algernon's unique approach to drug discovery is based on the concept of drug repurposing.
