Aemetis Inc is an international renewable fuel and biochemicals company focused on the production of renewable fuels and chemicals through the acquisition, development and commercialization of technologies that replace traditional petroleum-based products through the conversion of first-generation ethanol and biodiesel plants into advanced biorefineries. It owns and operates an approximately 65 million gallon per year ethanol production facility located in Keyes, California. In addition to low carbon renewable fuel ethanol, the Keyes Plant produces Wet Distillers Grains, Distillers Corn Oil, and Condensed Distillers Solubles, all of which are sold to local dairies and feedlots as animal feed. It operates in the reportable geographic segments of North America and India.