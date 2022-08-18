Press Releases
Acumen Pharmaceuticals Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing a novel disease-modifying approach to target what we believe to be a key underlying cause of Alzheimer's disease. The company's lead drug candidate, ACU193, is a subclass monoclonal antibody which selectively targets amyloid-beta oligomers.
