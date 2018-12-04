REVA Announces First Implant of the Fantom Encore Bioresorbable Scaffold in Italy

REVA Medical (ASX:RVA) a leader in bioresorbable polymer technologies for vascular applications, announced the first implant of its recently launched Fantom Encore bioresorbable scaffold (BRS) in Italy. The implant procedure was performed by Professor Antonio Colombo at the Columbus Clinic Center in Milan, Italy. As quoted in the press release: “The patient I treated today was … Continued









REVA Medical (ASX:RVA) a leader in bioresorbable polymer technologies for vascular applications, announced the first implant of its recently launched Fantom Encore bioresorbable scaffold (BRS) in Italy. The implant procedure was performed by Professor Antonio Colombo at the Columbus Clinic Center in Milan, Italy.

As quoted in the press release:

“The patient I treated today was young, only 53 years old, and a perfect candidate for bioresorbable scaffolds,” said Prof. Colombo. “During the procedure, I was impressed by Fantom Encore’s ease-of-use owing to its thinner strut profile and strength. Bioresorbable scaffolds are an important therapy to pursue and I think that Fantom Encore has the potential to become a go-to treatment option for many patients.” Fantom Encore is a third-generation coronary BRS with a market-leading thin strut profile compared to other commercially available, CE Mark BRS. These advantages are derived from REVA’s Tyrocore polymer, which is different from the polylactic acid polymer used to construct first-generation BRS. Fantom Encore’s advanced features including thinner strut profiles have been associated with improved outcomes and ease-of-use, which are critical for broader adoption of bioresorbable scaffold technology (for more information visit www.revamedical.com ) . “Fantom Encore is the most advanced bioresorbable scaffold technology that is commercially available today,” said Reggie Groves, CEO of REVA Medical. “We are working with Bio Vascular Group as our distribution partner to bring Fantom Encore to physicians and patients in Italy and are actively working to expand geographic access through new partnerships in other regions of Europe and Asia that accept CE Mark.”

