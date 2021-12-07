Strategic Partnership will add New Platform for NBA and WNBA Analytics

Champion Gaming Group Inc. the "Moneyball of Sports Wagering" and the new corporate head of EdjSports and Football Outsiders, announced today that its wholly-owned subsidiary, EdjSports LLC, has entered into an exclusive partnership with "Inpredictable" including the integration of Inpredictable's proprietary formulas and analyses.

Champion Gaming Group Inc. (TSXV: WAGR) (formerly, Prime City One Capital Corp.) ("Champion Gaming" or the "Company"), the "Moneyball of Sports Wagering" and the new corporate head of EdjSports and Football Outsiders, announced today that its wholly-owned subsidiary, EdjSports LLC ("EdjSports"), has entered into an exclusive partnership with "Inpredictable" including the integration of Inpredictable's proprietary formulas and analyses. This announcement was made today by Champion Gaming's Co-Founder and Chief Executive Officer, Ken Hershman; Champion Gaming's Chief Innovation Officer and Co-Founder of EdjSports, Frank Frigo; and Inpredictable's founder, Michael Beuoy.

Developed by Beuoy, Inpredictable began as a venue for publishing Beuoy's team rankings based on betting market information. It has since evolved into a general playground for sports analytics work, focusing primarily on the NBA and WNBA.

Inpredictable has developed win probability graphs for every NBA game going back to the 1996-97 season - the beginning of the NBA play-by-play era - as well as for the entire 22+ year history of the WNBA. Additionally, there are other tools built around the concept of win probability (e.g. player win probability, a top-games finder, and a "record explainer").

Throughout this partnership, Champion Gaming and its subsidiaries will receive access to Inpredictable's data and analytics. Beuoy will continue to develop Inpredictable's models and will act as a strategic advisor to Champion Gaming. Beuoy will also help develop data analytics and win probability models for horse racing, soccer and tennis.

"As we continue to grow Champion Gaming, we seek to partner with leaders in the sports betting analytics space," said Hershman. "Like EdjSports and Football Outsiders in football, adding Inpredictable gives us best-in-class advanced analytics in basketball to give players the winning edge."

"Mike Beuoy and Inpredictable are an ideal fit for Champion Gaming," said Frigo. "Their unique metrics and sophisticated modeling capabilities, particularly in the NBA, represent the top tier of sports analytics."

"I'm excited to collaborate with the talented Champion Gaming and EdjSports team and to bring my tools and insights to a broader audience," said Beuoy.

Inpredictable joins other groundbreaking analytics properties in the EdjSports portfolio including:

  • Football Outsiders - the original NFL football analytics website founded by Aaron Schatz known for its proprietary DVOA and DYAR statistics.
  • EdjSports - the go-to resource for independent, sportsbook agnostic betting tools and insights and the revolutionary prescriptive analytics tool trusted by NFL teams and Super Bowl Champions.
  • EdjVarsity - a predictive play calling analytics tool for high school football programs which launched this past spring.
  • Massey Ratings - provides objective team evaluation for professional, college, and high school sports.

About Champion Gaming

Champion Gaming is a sports content, data and analytics company that provides predictive and prescriptive analytical models and win probability applications and statistics in the sports industry for teams, media, fans, and bettors. The sports analytical and data solutions currently offered by Champion to its customers include: a fully customized probability engine; interactive sports matchup models; spread and over/under distributions; and sports statistics and historical data statistics.

Further information on Champion Gaming can be found at https://www.championgaming.com. Ongoing financial and disclosure documents can be found on SEDAR at www.sedar.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements contained in this press release constitute forward-looking information. These statements relate to future events or future performance of the Corporation. The use of any of the words "could", "intend", "expect", "believe", "will", "may", "projected", "estimated" and similar expressions and statements relating to matters that are not historical facts are intended to identify forward-looking information and are based on the Corporation's current belief or assumptions as to the outcome and timing of such future events. Actual future results may differ materially. In particular, this release contains forward-looking information relating to the ability of the Corporation to successfully manage the risks inherent in pursuing business opportunities in the online gaming industry, and the ability of the Corporation to obtain qualified staff, equipment and services in a timely and cost-efficient manner to develop its business, the state of the capital markets, and the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic. Various assumptions or factors are typically applied in drawing conclusions or making the forecasts or projections set out in forward-looking information. Those assumptions and factors are based on information currently available to the parties. Forward-looking information necessarily involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied in such forward-looking statements. Such risks and factors include, but are not limited to, the risk that the Corporation's management is unable to obtain qualified staff, equipment and services in a timely and cost-efficient manner to develop its business. The forward-looking information contained in this release is made as of the date hereof and the parties are not obligated to update or revise any forward-looking information, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by applicable securities laws. Because of the risks, uncertainties and assumptions contained herein, investors should not place undue reliance on forward-looking information. The foregoing statements expressly qualify any forward-looking information contained herein.

Champion Gaming Group Inc.

Adam Freifeld
T: (917) 597-7762
E: afreifeld@championgaming.com

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this news release.


