COMET ANNOUNCES THE APPOINTMENT OF VINCENT METCALFE AS DIRECTOR AND EXECUTIVE CHAIRMAN, VINCENT CARDIN-TREMBLAY AS VP EXPLORATION, AND ACQUIRES ADDITIONAL MINERAL PROPERTIES IN LITHIUM-RICH REGION OF QUÉBEC

COMET ANNOUNCES THE APPOINTMENT OF VINCENT METCALFE AS DIRECTOR AND EXECUTIVE CHAIRMAN, VINCENT CARDIN-TREMBLAY AS VP EXPLORATION, AND ACQUIRES ADDITIONAL MINERAL PROPERTIES IN LITHIUM-RICH REGION OF QUÉBEC

Comet Lithium Corporation (TSXV: CLIC) (FRANKFURT: 8QY) ("Comet Lithium" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the appointment of Mr. Vincent Metcalfe as a director of the Company and Executive Chairman of the board of directors, the appointment of Mr. Vincent Cardin-Tremblay as Vice President, Exploration of the Company, as well as that Mr. Joseph de la Plante has been engaged as a strategic advisor to the Company.

All three of these new members previously founded and worked in the precious metal's royalty space at Nomad Royalty Company Ltd. ("Nomad Royalty"), which was subsequently acquired by Sandstorm Gold Ltd. in an all-stock transaction valued at approximately $755 million in August 2022 .

Vincent Metcalfe is an accomplished executive with domestic and international experience in the metals and mining sector. Mr. Metcalfe was one of the founders and was the CEO and Chair of the Nomad Royalty which was acquired by Sandstorm in August 2022 . Prior to his involvement with Nomad Royalty, Mr. Metcalfe held a number of officer and senior executive roles with Toronto Stock Exchange and New York Stock Exchange listed resource companies within the Osisko group of companies. As an executive, he helped several companies advance and develop mining projects. He has extensive shareholder relations and proven experience in capital raising, mergers & acquisitions and financial engineering. Prior to his executive roles, he advised resource clients, in both mergers & acquisitions advisory and financing at large Canadian investment banks for nearly 10 years. Mr. Metcalfe holds a Bachelor's degree in Finance from HEC Montreal. In 2023, Vincent was awarded with the YMP Peter Munk award, which recognizes a young mining professional, who over the past year, and during their careers, have demonstrated exceptional leadership skills and innovative thinking to provide value for their companies and shareholders.

Vincent Cardin-Tremblay , P. Geo, is an accomplished geologist who will bring extensive national and international experience in exploration and mine geology operating in the Americas and Africa to Comet Lithium. Mr. Cardin-Tremblay was Vice President, Geology for Nomad Royalty. Prior to joining Nomad Royalty, he was Vice President, Geological Services at Harte Gold. Prior to that, he worked as Director, Exploration and Geology at Golden Star Resources Inc. and Geology Superintendent at the Rosebel mine in Suriname for IAMGOLD. Mr. Cardin-Tremblay also worked for Freeport-McMoRan, and for Glencore at the Matagami and Raglan mines. He holds a B.Sc. in Geology from Université du Québec à Montréal. He is also a member of the board of directors of l'Association de l'exploration minière du Québec .

Joseph de la Plante is an accomplished executive with public company experience in all aspects of the mine development cycle and is a Partner of Nomad Resource Partners Inc. Mr. de la Plante was one of the founders and was the Chief Investment Officer and a director of the Nomad Royalty. Prior to his involvement with Nomad Royalty, Mr. de la Plante played a key role in the creation of Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd. where he led the execution of more than $1 billion in financing equity, royalty and stream transactions and two major transactions in his role as Vice President of Corporate Development. Prior thereto, he was with Osisko Mining Corporation through the development, operation and subsequent $4.3 billion sale of the Canadian Malartic mine in 2014 to Yamana Gold and Agnico Eagle Mines Ltd. Prior to his executive roles, Mr. de la Plante advised resource clients in both mergers & acquisitions and financing at BMO Capital Markets. Mr. de la Plante currently serves on the Board of Directors of Doré Copper Mining Corp. Mr. de la Plante holds a Bachelor's degree in Mechanical Engineering from McGill University .

Mansoor Jan , Comet's Interim CEO and President stated: " We are very pleased and excited with the addition of Messrs. Metcalfe, de la Plante and Cardin-Tremblay to the Comet Lithium team, they are bringing collectively to Comet Lithium a depth of experience and knowledge in, all areas of exploration and mining, project management and development and investor engagement, and M&A which Comet Lithium and its shareholders will greatly benefit from. These new additions will help make Comet Lithium stand out in the prolific lithium discovery area in James Bay region of Québec."

Vincent Metcalfe , Comet's Executive Chair and Director stated: " This is an exciting new chapter for Comet. We are excited to work with the Comet team to increase shareholder value by supporting the development of Liberty and its other land holdings. We aim to put to work our in-depth knowledge of the Quebec sector and global network to the benefit of Comet's shareholders."

The Company also announces that it has entered into an agreement dated October 25, 2023 to acquire a 100% interest in two lithium exploration stage mineral properties (the "Properties") from Nomad Resource Partners Inc. ("Nomad Resource Partners") pursuant to an asset purchase and sale agreement (the "Purchase Agreement"). Located in the west-central Eeyou Istchee Baie-James Territory in northern Québec adjacent to the Li-FT Power Ltd. ("Li-FT") Pontax Project. The newly acquired Properties consists of 76 mining claims within an active hard rock lithium district. The James Bay region is now one of Canada's best-known regions for lithium with several known deposits, numerous spodumene showings, and a continuous array of new discoveries. The Properties are made up of 32 claims comprising the Pontax South property and 44 claims comprising the Pontax East property. The consideration for the acquisition of the Properties will be paid by the issuance of 1,850,000 common shares of the Company (the "Consideration Shares") to Nomad Partners upon closing the proposed transaction (the "Proposed Transaction").

The Properties are well situated near Li-FT's Pontax Project which contains the most extensive lithium anomaly within Li-FT's projects in the Province of Québec (source: https://www.li-ft.com/projects/pontax/ ). The Properties are highly accessible as the area is four kilometres from the James Bay Road (Route Billy-Diamond Highway) which is maintained year-round and offers one of the only routes into the James Bay region of Québec.

The Proposed Transaction is being conducted on an arm's length basis and no finder's fee are payable in connection therewith. Messrs. Metcalfe, de La Plante and Cardin-Tremblay are the principal of Nomad Resource Partners. The Purchase Agreement is subject to regulatory approval, including that of the TSX Venture Exchange. The closing of the Proposed Transaction is expected to occur on or about November 1, 2023 . The Consideration Shares will be subject to a resale restriction period of four months and one day.

Qualified Person

Martin Demers , P. Geo (ogq #770, APEGNB L5980, PGO #3785), registered in the Provinces of Québec, New-Brunswick , and Ontario a consultant to Comet Lithium, is a qualified person under National Instrument 43‑101 - Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects . He has reviewed the technical contents of this news release and has approved the disclosure of the technical information contained herein.

Comet Lithium is a dynamic lithium-focused exploration company active in the prolific James Bay District of Quebec . Comet Lithium's flagship asset is its 100%-owned Liberty Property contiguous to Winsome Resources' Adina deposit, a growing high-grade discovery. Comet Lithium is advancing Liberty to first-ever drilling, with the aim to deliver long-term value for its stakeholders.

About Nomad Resource Partners

Nomad Resource Partners was founded in 2022 to act on opportunities in the metals & mining sector. The team, composed of three Partners, Vincent Metcalfe , Joseph de la Plante and Vincent Cardin-Tremblay , aims to create, incubate, and optimize vehicles globally and across the entire spectrum of commodities. The focus is on finding, operating, financing and unlocking value of projects with world-class potential.

Forward-Looking Statements

This news release contains statements that may constitute "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities legislation. Forward-looking information may include, among others, statements regarding the future plans, costs, objectives or performance of Comet Lithium, or the assumptions underlying any of the foregoing. In this news release, words such as "may", "would", "could", "will", "likely", "believe", "expect", "anticipate", "intend", "plan", "estimate" and similar words and the negative form thereof are used to identify forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements should not be read as guarantees of future performance or results, and will not necessarily be accurate indications of whether, or the times at or by which, such future performance will be achieved. No assurance can be given that any events anticipated by the forward-looking information will transpire or occur, including the closing of the Proposed Transaction and what benefits Comet Lithium will derive from the Properties. Forward-looking information is based on information available at the time and/or management's good-faith belief with respect to future events and are subject to known or unknown risks, uncertainties, assumptions and other unpredictable factors, many of which are beyond Comet Lithium's control. These risks, uncertainties and assumptions include, but are not limited to the risk that that the Proposed Transaction may not receive TSX Venture approval, as well those risks, uncertainties and assumptions described under "Financial Instruments" and "Risk and Uncertainties in Comet Lithium's Annual Report for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2022 , a copy of which is available on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca , and could cause actual events or results to differ materially from those projected in any forward-looking statements. Comet Lithium does not intend, nor does it undertake any obligation, to update or revise any forward-looking information contained in this news release to reflect subsequent information, events or circumstances or otherwise, except if required by applicable laws.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of the release.

SOURCE Comet Lithium Corp.

http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/October2023/26/c1039.html

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

COMET LITHIUM COMMENCES GRAVITY SURVEY AT LIBERTY

COMET LITHIUM COMMENCES GRAVITY SURVEY AT LIBERTY

Comet Lithium Corporation (TSXV: CLIC) ( FRANKFURT : 8QY) ("Comet Lithium" or the "Corporation") is pleased to announce the commencement of a ground geophysical gravity survey at its 100%-owned Liberty Property in James Bay Québec, Canada . The exploration crew is in place to complete the gravity survey by mid November. Insights generated from the gravity survey will assist the upcoming drill program by generating strategic exploration targets. The gravity survey will optimize pegmatite drill targets across Liberty for phase one. This survey will complement the recently completed field and soil sample program.

Figure 1: Planned 2023 Liberty ground gravity survey (CNW Group/Comet Lithium Corp.)

GRAVITY SURVEY APPROACH:

The ground gravity survey will be carried out by Val-d'Or , Québec based Géophysique TMC using a Scintrex CG-6. The gravity survey will cover approximately 1.7 km 2 following a 20m x 100m grid pattern for a total of 778 stations. This gravity survey is exploratory and aims to delimit the extents of the Winsome Resources Adina pegmatite trend to the east inside the Liberty Property. Comet Lithium will use the data from the gravity survey to better interpret the subsurface geology and structures of the Liberty Property, and detect potential pegmatite contacts in amphibolitized basalt.

Mr. Mansoor Jan , Comet Lithium Interim President & CEO, commented: "The gravity data will greatly assist Comet Lithium's technical team with completing drill targets for the inaugural drill program to validate the Adina trendline at Liberty. This gravity survey adds another building block to refine the targets and may further validate the evidence that Liberty and Adina together may potentially be part of a similar corridor".

Comet Lithium has engaged a Perth -based consultancy to assist in the interpretation of data from the gravity survey and drill target generation, as well as provide on-going technical guidance.

The Company also wishes to draw attention to Azimut Exploration Inc.'s recent Lithium discovery, where they reported significant intercepts of spodumene pegmatites from the maiden core drilling program on the Galinée Property which is on trend and very close to Comet's Liberty Property.

From Azimut's October 23, 2023 : "All drill holes carried out so far intersect spodumene pegmatites, currently recognized over a distance of 400 metres laterally. Intercepts of up to 78.4 metres in core length were observed in the first four (4) holes totalling 1,252.8 metres. Additional, prospecting results from a mineralized boulder field in the same area (see press release of September 6, 2023 ) have yielded grades up to 4.09% Li2O."

Source: https://www.azimut-exploration.com/site/assets/files/7138/azimut_pr_20231023.pdf

Qualified Person

Martin Demers , P. Geo (ogq #770, APEGNB L5980, PGO #3785), registered in the Provinces of Québec, New-Brunswick , and Ontario a consultant to Comet Lithium, is a qualified person under National Instrument 43‑101 - Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects. He has reviewed the technical contents of this news release and has approved the disclosure of the technical information contained herein.

About Comet Lithium Corporation

Comet Lithium is a dynamic lithium-focused exploration company active in the prolific James Bay District of Quebec . Comet Lithium's flagship asset is its 100%-owned Liberty Property contiguous to Winsome Resources' Adina deposit, a growing high-grade discovery. Comet Lithium is advancing Liberty to first-ever drilling.

Forward-Looking Statements

This news release contains statements that may constitute "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities legislation. Forward-looking information may include, among others, statements regarding the future plans, costs, objectives or performance of Comet Lithium, or the assumptions underlying any of the foregoing. In this news release, words such as "may", "would", "could", "will", "likely", "believe", "expect", "anticipate", "intend", "plan", "estimate" and similar words and the negative form thereof are used to identify forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements should not be read as guarantees of future performance or results, and will not necessarily be accurate indications of whether, or the times at or by which, such future performance will be achieved. No assurance can be given that any events anticipated by the forward-looking information will transpire or occur, including the exploration programs, the results therefor and development (including results from the geophysics gravity survey program, the identification of drill targets and future drill program and other exploration programs on the Liberty Property,  or if it does so, what benefits Comet Lithium will derive from the Liberty Property and any such exploration programs. Forward-looking information is based on information available at the time and/or management's good-faith belief with respect to future events and are subject to known or unknown risks, uncertainties, assumptions and other unpredictable factors, many of which are beyond Comet Lithium's control. These risks, uncertainties and assumptions include, but are not limited to the risks relating to the capital market conditions, risk that the Company might not be able to obtain the capital resources necessary to complete a drill program or any exploration program on the Liberty Property, as well those risks, uncertainties and assumptions described under "Financial Instruments" and "Risk and Uncertainties in Comet Lithium's Annual Report for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2022 , a copy of which is available on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca , and could cause actual events or results to differ materially from those projected in any forward-looking statements. Comet Lithium does not intend, nor does it undertake any obligation, to update or revise any forward-looking information contained in this news release to reflect subsequent information, events or circumstances or otherwise, except if required by applicable laws.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of the release .

Figure 2: Planned 2023 Liberty ground gravity survey and interpreted prospective corridor over government regional airborne magnetic map (reduced to pole tilt angle filter image). (CNW Group/Comet Lithium Corp.)

SOURCE Comet Lithium Corp.

http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/October2023/24/c8724.html

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

COMET LITHIUM TO COMMENCE FIELD PROGRAM AT TROILUS EAST

COMET LITHIUM TO COMMENCE FIELD PROGRAM AT TROILUS EAST

Comet Lithium Corporation (TSXV: CLIC) ( FRANKFURT : 8QY) (" Comet Lithium" or the "Company" ) is pleased to announce that it will be commencing a lithium focused exploration program at the 100% owned Troilus East property, located in Eeyou-Istchee Baie James, Québec. The past exploration program completed at Troilus did not take lithium into consideration but it succeeded in identifying lithium anomalies. The new work program will target these areas for pegmatite prospecting.

The Troilus property was initially explored in 2020 for gold and copper, however, upon review of the database and results obtained from the program, five high priority target areas were identified for Lithium potential. More importantly, all five targets follow a northeast alignment along the south-eastern flank of the Parker granite intrusion over a strike length of about 20 kilometres. Further, the targets generated from the historical results are based on a collection of samples that carried lithium values up to 248 ppm.

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

COMET LITHIUM RECEIVES DRILLING PERMIT AND LIDAR SURVEY RESULTS AT LIBERTY

COMET LITHIUM RECEIVES DRILLING PERMIT AND LIDAR SURVEY RESULTS AT LIBERTY

Comet Lithium Corporation (TSXV: CLIC) ( FRANKFURT : 8QY) (" Comet Lithium" or the "Company" ) is pleased to announce that it has received the drilling permit that was submitted on Sept 20, 2023 . The Company also announces that it has received the results of the LIDAR survey and now has approval to begin the inaugural heliborne drill program on its 100%-owned Liberty property located in James Bay Québec.

The Liberty property is located adjacent to Winsome Resources Adina Lithium project where Winsome has recently discovered a 1.6 kilometres lithium bearing pegmatite system trending eastward (see Winsome news dated January 24, 2023 ). Comet Lithium wants to highlight a possible structural connection between the Winsome Adina project and the Liberty property.

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

COMET LITHIUM SUBMITS PERMIT TO DRILL AT LIBERTY

COMET LITHIUM SUBMITS PERMIT TO DRILL AT LIBERTY

Comet Lithium Corporation (TSXV: CLIC) (" Comet Lithium" or the "Company" ), is pleased to announce that it has initiated the planning and permitting process of its first drill program on its 100%-owned Liberty property located in James Bay Québec, adjacent to Winsome Resources' Adina project.

On August 28, 2023 , the Company announced the identification of numerous pegmatite outcrops and glacial boulders on the Liberty property. Following phase one of the ground exploration program, the extension of the Adina trend was also covered with a soil survey (C-horizon). A total of 272 samples were taken with an average spacing of ~100 metres between samples, to mitigate the challenges posed by the scarcity of outcrops and the presence of lakes.

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

COMET LITHIUM APPOINTS PAUL BLATTER TO THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS

COMET LITHIUM APPOINTS PAUL BLATTER TO THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS

Comet Lithium Corporation (TSXV: CLIC) ("Comet Lithium" or the "Company") today announced the appointment of Mr. Paul Blatter to the Board of Directors of the Company.

Mr. Blatter currently holds the position of Senior Advisor - Strategic Development at Agnico-Eagle, where he is assisting in evaluating projects and supply chains across multiple commodities. Mr. Blatter started his career in 1999 at Agnico-Eagle, in their gold and base metals operations. He was a part of the extensive process development and led the start-up of the Lapa process plant. Mr. Blatter has been involved with the business' strategic planning, research and development activities in base and precious metals, as well as rare earth experience with multiple successful technology transfers into existing plants, participating in project evaluation and acquisitions with a number of senior exploration mining and exploration companies. Mr. Blatter holds a Bachelor's degree in metallurgical engineering from McGill University .

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

iMetal Resources Discovers New Gold Showing at Gowganda West

iMetal Resources Discovers New Gold Showing at Gowganda West

iMetal Resources Inc. (TSXV:IMR)(OTCQB:IMRFF)(FRANKFURT:A7V) (" iMetal " or the " Company ") is excited to report the discovery of a new gold showing at the Company's Gowganda West project, which lies within the prolific Abitibi Greenstone Gold Belt. Sampling of outcrops located during the recently announced Digitally Enhanced Prospecting (DEP) (See 2023-Sep-26 News Release) has returned 5.58 gt gold from an outcrop chip sample, among numerous anomalous gold hits

Saf Dhillon, Chief Executive Officer, stated: "We are thrilled with another new gold discovery in a previously unexplored area at Gowganda West. We recently announced 48.5m of 0.85 g/t Au in hole IMGW-23-04 from a new zone during our Spring drill program, continuing to demonstrate the prospectivity of the Property. Clearly our DEP survey has resulted in an increase of our mineralization footprint, as we had hoped. This and other results will help guide future exploration-targeted drill programs on the Property."

News Provided by ACCESSWIRE via QuoteMedia

Canadian Investment Regulatory Organization Trade Resumption - CLIC

Canadian Investment Regulatory Organization Trade Resumption - CLIC

Trading resumes in:

Company: Comet Lithium Corporation

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Fabled Silver Gold Corp Provides Update on Proposed Acquisition of Mecatona Property and Announces Extension to Annual General Meeting

Fabled Silver Gold Corp Provides Update on Proposed Acquisition of Mecatona Property and Announces Extension to Annual General Meeting

Fabled Silver Gold Corp. ("Fabled" or the "Company") (TSXV:FCO)(OTCQB:FBSGF)(FSE:7NQ) wishes to provide an update on its previously announced agreement with Kootenay Silver Inc. ("Kootenay") to acquire the Mecatona Property (the "Mecatona Property") located in Chihuahua, Mexico (the "Proposed Transaction") as announced and further described in the Company's press release dated February 21, 2023

The Company is still attempting to secure the funding required in order to complete the Proposed Transaction. The Company will provide a further update on the closing of the Proposed Transaction in due course.

News Provided by ACCESSWIRE via QuoteMedia

Puma Exploration Samples 362 g/t Gold at Newly Optioned TIMM Gold Property

Puma Exploration Samples 362 g/t Gold at Newly Optioned TIMM Gold Property

  • Strategic gold property located along national road, only 10km from St-Quentin and 25km west of Williams Brook Flagship property.
  • High-grade gold structure, with initial surface sampling up to 362 g/t gold*.
  • Mineralization hosted in similar quartz veins within sedimentary package.
  • Similar depositional gold environment as Williams Brook Gold property.

Puma Exploration Inc. (TSX-V: PUMA, OTCQB: PUMXF) (the "Company" or "Puma") is pleased to announce that it has entered into a property agreement to strategically increase its substantial gold landholdings at the Williams Brook Gold Project (Figure 1). The newly optioned TIMM Gold Property, with grab samples* grading up to 267 gt gold and 362 gt gold (Table 1), marks another step towards Puma's development of a major gold camp in Northern New Brunswick.

Figure 1: Puma's assets and landholdings in Northern New Brunswick

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

JZR Gold Announces Oversubscribed Private Placement

JZR Gold Announces Oversubscribed Private Placement

(TheNewswire)

JZR Gold Inc.

JZR Gold Inc. (TSXV:JZR) (OTC:JZRIF) (the " Company " or " JZR ") is pleased to announce that further to its news release of October 2, 2023, the Company has agreed to increase the size of its non-brokered private placement offering (the " Offering ") of units (each, a " Unit ") at a price of $0.20 per Unit to total gross proceeds of up to $800,000 due to increased demand. Each Unit consists of one common share of the Company and one share purchase warrant, which entitles the holder thereof to purchase one additional common share of the Company (each, a " Warrant Share ") at a price of $0.40 per Warrant Share for a period of two years after the closing of the Offering

News Provided by TheNewsWire via QuoteMedia

Steppe Gold Provides Corporate Update - over 100,000 Oz Gold Production

Steppe Gold Provides Corporate Update - over 100,000 Oz Gold Production

Steppe Gold Limited (TSX: STGO) (OTCQX: STPGF) (FSE: 2J9) ("Steppe Gold" or the "Company") is pleased to provide an operations update.

Highlights: (all $ figures USD unless stated)

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

