New partnership will expand strategic support for trusted resources that help patients and healthcare professionals make more informed decisions about CLL/SLL care
CLL Society , a leading authority for chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL) and small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL) patients, and BeOne Medicines , a global oncology company, today announced an expanded, multi-year partnership focused on strengthening education, engagement, and access to trusted resources across the CLL/SLL community.
John V. Oyler, Co-Founder, Chairman and CEO, BeOne Medicines, said: "No two individuals with CLL or SLL are the same. Each has unique attributes that can impact the disease, from their age at diagnosis to proximity to care, to other health conditions they may have and, of course, the particular risk profile of their disease. Our partnership with CLL Society is about making sure every patient and family has access to all the scientific evidence available at the right time, and the tools to understand it its strengths and its weaknesses so they can make the choice that's right for them. That's what our core value of putting patients first is really about."
Through this new three-year Visionary Partnership , BeOne is expanding its support for CLL Society to $3 million, advancing several initiatives that reflect the organization's evolving approach to supporting the CLL/SLL community — expanding education, digital resources, and engagement programs designed to help patients, care partners, and healthcare providers navigate an increasingly complex treatment landscape, including:
- Expanding biomarker testing education through Test Before Treat , an ongoing campaign designed to help healthcare providers, patients, and care partners understand why biomarker testing is an important step before treatment begins and how a patient's mutation status can help inform more personalized treatment decisions.
- Advancing access to trusted digital resources , including AI-enabled search and personalization designed to help patients and care partners more easily find the independent, physician-curated resources most relevant to them, including information on CLL/SLL and evolving treatment options, through a next-generation platform designed to become a trusted destination for CLL/SLL information and resources.
- Supporting additional education and community engagement efforts , including expert interviews, webinars, and other programs designed to help people affected by CLL/SLL stay informed and supported.
Steve Bloom, President & Chair, CLL Society, said:
"As the needs of the CLL/SLL community continue to evolve, CLL Society is expanding the ways we educate, engage and support patients and families. Our ambition is to reach every person impacted by CLL/SLL with trusted, physician-curated and up-to-date information about their disease, individual risk factors and treatment options. BeOne shares our commitment to helping patients become more informed and confident advocates for their care, and this partnership will help us extend the work we are already doing to more people across the CLL/SLL community. At CLL Society, we believe Smart Patients Get Smart Care™, and we are grateful to BeOne for helping us advance that mission."
About CLL Society
CLL Society is a leading authority for chronic lymphocytic leukemia patients, families, care partners and medical professionals. Founded in 2013 by Dr. Brian Koffman, a physician, CLL patient and advocate, and Patricia Koffman, a care partner and advocate, the nonprofit organization addresses the unmet needs of the chronic lymphocytic leukemia and small lymphocytic lymphoma (CLL / SLL) community through patient education, advocacy, support and research. CLL Society is a registered 501(c)(3) tax-exempt organization. To learn more, visit www.cllsociety.org .
About BeOne Medicines
BeOne Medicines is a global oncology company that is discovering and developing innovative treatments for cancer patients worldwide. With a portfolio spanning hematology and solid tumors, BeOne is expediting development of its diverse pipeline of novel therapeutics through its internal capabilities and collaborations. The Company has a growing global team spanning six continents who are driven by scientific excellence and exceptional speed to reach more patients than ever before. To learn more about BeOne, please visit www.beonemedicines.com and follow us on LinkedIn , X , Facebook and Instagram .
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Media Contacts:
For CLL Society
Gabriel Poe-Anderson
+ 1 501-554-3425
gpoe-anderson@cllsociety.org
For BeOne Medicines
Kyle Blankenship
+ 1 667-351-5176
media@beonemed.com