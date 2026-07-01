Citibank Announces $1.5 Billion Redemption of 4.929% Notes Due 2026 and $1 Billion Redemption of Floating Rate Notes Due 2026

Citibank, N.A. is announcing the redemption, in whole, constituting $1,500,000,000 of its 4.929% Notes due 2026 (the "fixed rate notes") (ISIN: US17325FBJ66) and $1,000,000,000 of its Floating Rate Notes due 2026 (the "floating rate notes" and together with the fixed rate notes, the "notes") (ISIN: US17325FBH01).

The redemption date for the notes is July 6, 2026 (the "redemption date"). The cash redemption price for the notes payable on the redemption date will equal par plus accrued and unpaid interest to, but excluding, the redemption date.

The redemptions announced today are consistent with Citibank's liability management strategy and reflect its ongoing efforts to enhance the efficiency of its funding and capital structure. Citibank will continue to consider opportunities to redeem or repurchase securities, based on several factors, including without limitation, the economic value, regulatory changes, potential impact on Citibank's net interest margin and borrowing costs, the overall remaining tenor of Citibank's debt portfolio, capital impact, as well as overall market conditions.

Beginning on the redemption date, interest will no longer accrue on the notes.

Citibank, N.A. is the paying agent for the notes.

About Citi

Citi is a preeminent banking partner for institutions with cross-border needs, a global leader in wealth management and a valued personal bank in its home market of the United States. Citi does business in more than 180 countries and jurisdictions, providing corporations, governments, investors, institutions and individuals with a broad range of financial products and services.

Additional information may be found at www.citigroup.com | X: @Citi | LinkedIn: www.linkedin.com/company/citi | YouTube: www.youtube.com/citi | Facebook: www.facebook.com/citi

Media Contact:
Danielle Romero Apsilos
danielle.romeroapsilos@citi.com

Fixed Income Investor Contact:
Peter Demoise
investorrelations@citi.com

News Provided by Business Wire via QuoteMedia

Citigroup nyse:c fintech investing
C
The Conversation (0)
New Break Resumes 2026 Drilling Program at its Moray Gold Project

New Break Resumes 2026 Drilling Program at its Moray Gold Project

New Break Resources Ltd. (CSE: NBRK,OTC:NBRKF) ("New Break" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the resumption of drilling by Enviro North Exploration Inc., at its 100% owned Moray gold project ("Moray") as part of its planned 10,000 metre 2026 drilling program. Moray is located 49 km south... Keep Reading...
Blue Jay Gold Announces Arrival of LithologIQ Hyperspectral Core Scanning System at the Steller Project

Blue Jay Gold Announces Arrival of LithologIQ Hyperspectral Core Scanning System at the Steller Project

Blue Jay Gold Corp. (TSXV: JAY,OTC:JAYGF) ("Blue Jay" or the "Company"), is pleased to announce that LithologIQ, a Montreal-based mineral technology company, has mobilized its hyperspectral core scanning system to the Company's 100%-owned Steller Gold Project ("Steller" or the "Project") in... Keep Reading...
Final MMT Survey To Be Flown On Generation Uranium's Yath Project Kivalliq Region, Nunavut

Final MMT Survey To Be Flown On Generation Uranium's Yath Project Kivalliq Region, Nunavut

(TheNewswire) Vancouver, British Columbia June 30, 2026 TheNewswire Generation Uranium Inc. (TSX.V: GEN, OTCQB: GENRF, FRA: W85) ("Generation" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that Expert Geophysics Ltd. will be flying an MMT survey over the center and Western aspects of the Yath project... Keep Reading...
La Dama de Oro Gold Phase Two Exploration Update

La Dama de Oro Gold Phase Two Exploration Update

(TheNewswire) VANCOUVER TheNewswire - June 29, 2026, Providence Gold Mines Inc. ("Providence" or the "Company") (TSX-V:PHD; OTC-PINKS:PRRVF; FRANKFURT EXCHANGE:7RH1-F) further to the May 11, 2026, news release the Company is pleased to announce completion of its second phase of exploration... Keep Reading...
Steadright to Purchase 50% Interest in Moroccan Site and Crushing and Grinding Equipment Company

Steadright to Purchase 50% Interest in Moroccan Site and Crushing and Grinding Equipment Company

(TheNewswire) June 29, 2026 TheNewswire - Muskoka, Ontario Steadright Critical Minerals Inc. (CSE: SCM,OTC:SCMNF) ("Steadright" or the "Company") announces that as of June 27 it has entered into a Share Purchase Agreement to acquire a 50% interest in a Moroccan company holding crushing,... Keep Reading...
AmeriTrust Announces Results of Annual General and Special Meeting

AmeriTrust Announces Results of Annual General and Special Meeting

AmeriTrust Financial Technologies Inc. (TSXV: AMT,OTC:AMTFF) (OTCQB: AMTFF) (FSE: 1ZV) ("AmeriTrust" or the "Company"), a fintech platform targeting automotive finance and specializing in used vehicle lease originations for the automotive industry, is pleased to announce the results of voting at... Keep Reading...
Canadian Investment Regulatory Organization Trade Resumption - AMT

Canadian Investment Regulatory Organization Trade Resumption - AMT

Trading resumes in: Company: AmeriTrust Financial Technologies Inc.TSX-Venture Symbol: AMTAll Issues: YesResumption (ET): 8:15 AMCIRO can make a decision to impose a temporary suspension (halt) of trading in a security of a publicly-listed company. Trading halts are implemented to ensure a fair... Keep Reading...
AmeriTrust Announces it is Unaware of Any Material Change

AmeriTrust Announces it is Unaware of Any Material Change

TORONTO, ON / ACCESS Newswire / June 11, 2026 / AmeriTrust Financial Technologies Inc. (TSXV:AMT,OTC:AMTFF)(OTCQB:AMTFF)(Frankfurt:1ZVA) ("AmeriTrust", "AMT" or the "Company"), at the request of CIRO, wishes to confirm that the Company's management is unaware of any material change in the... Keep Reading...
AmeriTrust Announces First Quarter 2026 Financial Results

AmeriTrust Announces First Quarter 2026 Financial Results

TORONTO, ON / ACCESS Newswire / May 27, 2026 / AmeriTrust Financial Technologies Inc. (TSXV:AMT,OTC:AMTFF)(OTCQB:AMTFF)(Frankfurt:1ZVA) ("AmeriTrust", "AMT" or the "Company"), a fintech platform focused on automotive finance, announces that it has filed its interim Consolidated Financial... Keep Reading...
Steven Boms

From Skepticism to Action: Steve Boms on Canada’s Open Banking Turning Point

Canada is shaping its financial future through open banking.Steve Boms, executive director of FDATA North America, made a recent appearance on the Investing News Network podcast, where he detailed Canada’s long-awaited transition toward consumer-driven banking and how placing the Bank of Canada... Keep Reading...
AmeriTrust Announces 2025 Annual Financial Results

AmeriTrust Announces 2025 Annual Financial Results

TORONTO, ON / ACCESS Newswire / April 22, 2026 / AmeriTrust Financial Technologies Inc. (TSXV:AMT,OTC:AMTFF)(OTCQB:AMTFF)(Frankfurt:1ZVA) ("AmeriTrust", "AMT" or the "Company"), a fintech platform targeting automotive finance, is announcing that it has filed its audited Consolidated Financial... Keep Reading...

Latest News

More News

Interactive Chart

Latest Press Releases

Lauren Cassidy, CFA, Named Chief Investment Officer of the Founders 100 ETF

Kinetiko Adopts Field Development Plan

New Board Appointment & Increased Placement

Strong Tungsten Grades at Pioneer Tungsten Project Montana

Related News

rare earth investing

Rare Earth: The Untapped Market Opportunity

gold investing

WGC: Gold to Hold Near US$4,100 in Second Half of 2026

precious metals investing

Lauren Cassidy, CFA, Named Chief Investment Officer of the Founders 100 ETF

oil and gas investing

Kinetiko Adopts Field Development Plan

battery metals investing

New Board Appointment & Increased Placement

precious metals investing

Strong Tungsten Grades at Pioneer Tungsten Project Montana

precious metals investing

Red Mountain Mining Limited Strong Tungsten Grades at Pioneer Tungsten Project Montana