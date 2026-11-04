China: TotalEnergies to Supply 900,000 Tons of LNG per Year to Jiangsu Guoxin Group for 15 Years

TotalEnergies (Paris:TTE) (LSE:TTE) (NYSE:TTE) has signed an agreement (HoA) with Jiangsu Guoxin Group, a major energy company in China Jiangsu Province, for the delivery of 900,000 tons of LNG per year. Subject to the finalization of the SPAs, this agreement is set to start in 2028, for 15 years.

The volumes will be delivered to Jiangsu Guoxin Group's new LNG terminal in Rudong for city gas supply and flexible power generation, helping to secure energy supply and meet peak demand across the province. Jiangsu is China's second-largest province in terms of both GDP and natural gas consumption volume.

This agreement further expands TotalEnergies LNG long-term sales portfolio in China, one of the world's largest importing and fastest growing LNG country.

"We are very pleased to have entered into this long-term agreement with Jiangsu Guoxin Group, which reflects the strength of our integrated LNG model and our ability to build enduring partnerships with leading local Chinese counterparties. Our ability to keep delivering LNG to our customers despite major disruptions this year demonstrates the resilience of our integrated global LNG portfolio to deliver reliable, competitive and flexible LNG supply to our customers. This agreement also highlights the role natural gas can play in the energy transition by supporting industrial development and providing greater flexibility for power generation in high-growth provinces such as Jiangsu," said Gregory Joffroy, Senior Vice President, LNG at TotalEnergies .

"We are very pleased to partner with TotalEnergies, a leading global LNG supplier. The signing of this agreement will effectively strengthen Jiangsu Guoxin Group's gas supply security and improve the operational efficiency of its infrastructure, while enhancing the resilience of its energy supply chain. It will help the Group further implement the new energy security strategy and better fulfil its responsibility as a provincial state-owned energy enterprise to ensure energy supply. It will also support Jiangsu Province in achieving its carbon peaking and carbon neutrality goals and promote high-quality economic development in the province," said Zhang Wenxiang, Deputy General Manager of Jiangsu Guoxin Group.

About Jiangsu Guoxin Group

Jiangsu Guoxin Group is a large, comprehensive state-owned capital investment and operation company under the Jiangsu provincial government, with core businesses in energy, finance and investment in strategic emerging industries. Its responsibilities include ensuring comprehensive energy supply, providing financial services to the real economy and supporting the development of strategic emerging industries. The Group has established an integrated energy system combining wind, solar, hydro, thermal power, gas and energy storage, as well as a dual-driven development pattern of "Energy + Finance". With operations rooted in Jiangsu and extending beyond the province, it provides reliable energy support for Jiangsu's modernization.

TotalEnergies, the world's third largest LNG player

TotalEnergies is the world's third largest LNG player with a global portfolio of 44 million tonnes in 2025 thanks to its interests in liquefaction plants in all geographies. The Company benefits from an integrated position across the LNG value chain, including production, transportation, access to more than 20 Mtpa of regasification capacity in Europe, trading, and LNG bunkering. TotalEnergies' ambition is to increase the share of natural gas in its sales mix to close to 50% by 2030, to reduce carbon emissions and eliminate methane emissions associated with the gas value chain, and to work with local partners to promote the transition from coal to natural gas.

About TotalEnergies

TotalEnergies is a global integrated energy company that produces and markets energies: oil and biofuels, natural gas and green gases, renewables and electricity. Our more than 100,000 employees are committed to provide as many people as possible with energy that is more reliable, more affordable and more sustainable. Active in about 120 countries, TotalEnergies places sustainability at the heart of its strategy, its projects and its operations.

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Cautionary Note

The terms "TotalEnergies", "TotalEnergies company" or "Company" in this document are used to designate TotalEnergies SE and the consolidated entities that are directly or indirectly controlled by TotalEnergies SE. Likewise, the words "we", "us" and "our" may also be used to refer to these entities or to their employees. The entities in which TotalEnergies SE directly or indirectly owns a shareholding are separate legal entities. This document may contain forward-looking information and statements that are based on a number of economic data and assumptions made in a given economic, competitive and regulatory environment. They may prove to be inaccurate in the future and are subject to a number of risk factors. Neither TotalEnergies SE nor any of its subsidiaries assumes any obligation to update publicly any forward-looking information or statement, objectives or trends contained in this document whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise. Information concerning risk factors, that may affect TotalEnergies' financial results or activities is provided in the most recent Universal Registration Document, the French-language version of which is filed by TotalEnergies SE with the French securities regulator Autorité des Marchés Financiers (AMF), and in the Form 20-F filed with the United States Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

TotalEnergies
Media Relations: +33 (0)1 47 44 46 99 l presse@totalenergies.com l @TotalEnergiesPR
Investor Relations: +33 (0)1 47 44 46 46 l ir@totalenergies.com

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