Investing News NetworkYour trusted source for investing success

Videos
Companies
Press Releases
Top Stocks
Top Resource Stocks
Top Tech Stocks
Top Life Science Stocks
Private Placements
Trending
Trending Articles

Experts Warn of Supply Cliff for Battery Raw Materials as Gigafactory Demand Builds

7 Biggest Lithium-mining Companies in 2023

11 Canadian Cryptocurrency ETFs (Updated 2024)

How Would a New BRICS Currency Affect the US Dollar? (Updated 2024)

Gwen Preston: Building a Successful Portfolio with Uranium, Gold and Copper Stocks

Rare Earths Stocks: 8 Biggest Companies in 2024

How is the Smart Money Investing in Mining Today?

Canada Beats China for Top Spot in Global Battery Supply Chain Ranking

Could the Silver Price Really Hit US$100 per Ounce?

Trending Press Releases

Heritage Mining - 2023 Program Update & Six New High-Grade Targets

Element79 Gold Reports Additional High-Grade Results from Pillune, Sando Alcalde regions of Lucero Project.

Wall Street Veteran Michael Moen Joins Carmanah Minerals Board Of Directors

VIZSLA COPPER ANNOUNCES ACQUISITION OF UNIVERSAL COPPER

Technical Evaluation of the El Pilar Porphyry Copper System, Cuba

Li-Stream RPK Locked Cycle Test Program Confirms Exceptional Recoveries

More Press Releases
Trending Companies

Nuclear Fuels

NF:CC

Controlled Thermal Resources

Lithium Universe

LU7:AU

Frontier Energy

FHE:AU
More Companies
Trending Reports

Lithium Market Outlook

2024 Gold Outlook Report

2024 Copper Outlook Report

2024 Tech Outlook Report

More Outlook Reports
Resource
Resource
Popular Lists
Investing Ideas
Outlook Reports
Investing Guides
Tech
Tech
Popular Lists
Investing Ideas
Outlook Reports
Investing Guides
Life Science
Life Science
Popular Lists
Investing Ideas
Outlook Reports
Investing Guides
Artificial Intelligence
Gold
Battery Metals
Uranium
Graphite
Blockchain & Crypto
Charbone Hydrogen Announces Marketing and Investor Awareness Group Additions and Grant of Stock Options

Charbone Hydrogen Announces Marketing and Investor Awareness Group Additions and Grant of Stock Options

(TheNewswire)

Charbone Hydrogen Corporation

Brossard, Quebec TheNewswire - February 20, 2024 Charbone Hydrogen Corporation (TSXV:CH ) ( OTC:CHHYF ) ( FWB:K47) (the " Company " or " Charbone "), the only publicly traded pure-play green hydrogen company in North America, is pleased to announce that it has entered into additional investor awareness and marketing agreements.

Charbone has retained Investment Publishing LLC, an arm's length investor, to provide marketing services. Under the terms of the agreement, Investment Publishing LLC will receive a fee of $11,833 CA per month for a period of six months, commencing February 20, 2024. Either party may terminate the agreement by mutual consent.

Further, Charbone also announces the engagement of Common Cents Media, Social Purpose Corporation of Gig Harbor, WA, for digital and social media marketing services commencing on February 20, 2024 for an initial term of six months. The agreement provides for a monthly fee of $8,333 CA, with the potential to introduce additional influencer campaign services to be billed separately upon future identified needs. Either party may terminate the agreement by mutual consent.

Grant of Stock Options

The Board of Directors of Charbone announces that it has granted 800,000 common share purchase options of Charbone (" Options ") to a consultant advisor in accordance with the conditions of the Company's Stock Option Plan. Each Option allows its holder to purchase one common share of the Company at a price of $0.075 per common share for a period of one year, starting February 20, 2024.

This news release is made in accordance with requirements of the TSX Venture Exchange Policy 3.4 – Investor Relations, Promotional and Market Making Activities. Funding for this comprehensive program comes from the proceeds of an equity financing carried out earlier this month.

About Charbone Hydrogen Corporation

Charbone is a green hydrogen group established in North America. The company's strategy is to develop modular and expandable hydrogen facilities and regional hubs. Charbone will be able to produce green dihydrogen molecules using reliable and sustainable energy in order to distinguish itself as a supplier of an ecological solution for industrial, commercial and mobility users.

Forward-Looking Statements

This news release contains statements that are "forward-looking information" as defined under Canadian securities laws (" forward-looking statements "). These forward-looking statements are often identified by words such as "intends", "anticipates", "expects", "believes", "plans", "likely", or similar words. The forward-looking statements reflect management's expectations, estimates, or projections concerning future results or events, based on the opinions, assumptions and estimates considered reasonable by management at the date the statements are made. Although Charbone believes that the expectations reflected in the forward-looking statements are reasonable, forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties, and undue reliance should not be placed on forward-looking statements, as unknown or unpredictable factors could cause actual results to be materially different from those reflected in the forward-looking statements. The forward-looking statements may be affected by risks and uncertainties in the business of Charbone. These risks, uncertainties and assumptions include, but are not limited to, those described under "Risk Factors" in the Corporation's Filing Statement dated March 31, 2022, which is available on SEDAR at www.sedar.com , along with risks relating to the Offering and the intended use of proceeds of the Offering; they could cause actual events or results to differ materially from those projected in any forward-looking statements.

Except as required under applicable securities legislation, Charbone undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise forward-looking information.

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Contacts

Benoit Veilleux

Dave B. Gagnon

Chief Financial Officer and Corporate Secretary

Chief Executive Officer and Chairperson of the Board

Charbone Hydrogen Corporation

Charbone Hydrogen Corporation

Telephone: +1 450 678-7171

Telephone: +1 450 678-7171

Email: bv@charbone.com

Email: dg@charbone.com

Copyright (c) 2024 TheNewswire - All rights reserved.

News Provided by TheNewsWire via QuoteMedia

Charbone HydrogenCH:CCTSXV:CHOil and Gas Investing
CH:CC
The Conversation (0)
Charbone Hydrogene Finalise les Arrangements avec la Ville de Sorel-Tracy pour le Lancement de la Construction d'un Projet d'Hydrogene Vert au Quebec

Charbone Hydrogene Finalise les Arrangements avec la Ville de Sorel-Tracy pour le Lancement de la Construction d'un Projet d'Hydrogene Vert au Quebec

(TheNewswire)

Charbone Hydrogen Corporation

News Provided by TheNewsWire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Charbone Hydrogen Finalizes Arrangements with City of Sorel-Tracy to Kick off Green Hydrogen Project Build in Quebec

Charbone Hydrogen Finalizes Arrangements with City of Sorel-Tracy to Kick off Green Hydrogen Project Build in Quebec

(TheNewswire)

Charbone Hydrogen Corporation

Brossard, Quebec, February 20, 2024 Charbone Hydrogen Corporation (TSXV:CH ) ( OTC:CHHYF ) ( FWB:K47) (the " Company " or " Charbone "),  North America's only publicly traded pure-play green hydrogen company, is pleased to announce that the City of Sorel-Tracy and Charbone Hydrogen Québec Inc, a wholly owned subsidiary of Charbone, have finalized all arrangements to move forward on next steps towards site construction of the area's first green hydrogen facility on land along Highway 30's "Steel Highway".

News Provided by TheNewsWire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Charbone Hydrogene Annonce la Cloture de son Placement Prive sans Courtier de 850 000$

Charbone Hydrogene Annonce la Cloture de son Placement Prive sans Courtier de 850 000$

(TheNewswire)

Charbone Hydrogen Corporation

News Provided by TheNewsWire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Charbone Hydrogen Announces Closing of its $850,000 Non-Brokered Private Placement

Charbone Hydrogen Announces Closing of its $850,000 Non-Brokered Private Placement

(TheNewswire)

Charbone Hydrogen Corporation

Brossard, Quebec TheNewswire - February 2, 2024 Charbone Hydrogen Corporation (TSXV:CH ) ( OTC:CHHYF ) ( FWB:K47) (" Charbone " or the " Company ") is pleased to announce the closing of a non-brokered private placement financing of units of the Company for gross proceeds of $849,622 (the " Offering "). A total of 16,992,440 Units were issued pursuant to the closing of the Offering.

News Provided by TheNewsWire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Charbone Hydrogene Annonce la Cloture de la Deuxieme Tranche de son Placement Prive Sans Courtier

Charbone Hydrogene Annonce la Cloture de la Deuxieme Tranche de son Placement Prive Sans Courtier

(TheNewswire)

Charbone Hydrogen Corporation

News Provided by TheNewsWire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
oil barrels up arrows

5 Top Weekly TSXV Stocks: TAG Oil Surges with 46 Percent Gain

The S&P/TSX Venture Composite Index (INDEXTSI:JX) jumped 7.68 points last week to close at 556.76

The Bureau of Labor Statistics released the latest US inflation data this past Tuesday (February 13), and it shows that prices in the country continued to cool in January, recording a year-on-year increase of 3.1 percent. However, the core consumer price index, which excludes food and energy, was 3.9 percent above where it was a year ago.

The higher-than-expected increases sent markets into decline, with some analysts saying they see the numbers as an indication that the US Federal Reserve is likely to delay cuts to its benchmark interest rate.

Keep reading...Show less
Global Oil & Gas

Commencement of 3D Seismic Reprocessing at the First of Three Major Prospect Areas

Global Oil & Gas Limited (ASX: GLV) (Global or Company) is pleased to provide a further update on its 4,585km2 Tumbes Basin Technical Evaluation Agreement (TEA or block) offshore Peru. The block comprises over 3,800km2 of existing 3D seismic data and more than 7,000km of 2D seismic.

Keep reading...Show less
BPH Energy

BPH Energy Ltd Raises $2.25 Million to Accelerate Funding of Hydrocarbon and Cortical Investments

BPH Energy Limited (ASX: BPH) (“BPH” or “Company”) is pleased to announce that it has received binding commitments to raise $2.25 million (before costs) (“Placement”). The Placement will comprise the issue of 68,183,943 new fully paid ordinary shares (“Placement Shares”) in the Company at an issue price of $0.033 per share.

Keep reading...Show less
BPH Energy Ltd

BPH Energy Ltd (ASX: BPH) – Trading Halt

Description

The securities of BPH Energy Ltd (‘BPH’) will be placed in trading halt at the request of BPH, pending it releasing an announcement. Unless ASX decides otherwise, the securities will remain in trading halt until the earlier of the commencement of normal trading on Friday, 9 February 2024 or when the announcement is released to the market.

Keep reading...Show less
Elixir Energy

Daydream-2 Laboratory Results

Elixir Energy Limited (Elixir or the Company) is pleased to provide an update on preliminary laboratory results recently received in connection with its Daydream-2 appraisal well in its 100% owned Grandis Gas Project (ATP 2044), located in the Taroom Trough of the Bowen Basin, Queensland.

Keep reading...Show less
oil barrel and price chart with 2024 overlay

Oil and Gas Price Forecast: Top Trends That Will Affect Oil and Gas in 2024

Energy is the lifeline of global economic growth, today and into the future. While renewables are steadily gaining market share, oil and gas continue to dominate the energy sector.

Read on to learn more about what happened in the oil and gas market in 2023 and what’s expected for 2024.

Keep reading...Show less

Latest Press Releases

Forte Minerals Releases First ESG Report

Canada Nickel Successfully Completes Initial Infill Drilling at Bannockburn Property "B" Zone; 2024 Exploration Program Conference Call to be Held on February 23

Related News

Copper Investing

Forte Minerals Releases First ESG Report

Base Metals Investing

Canada Nickel Successfully Completes Initial Infill Drilling at Bannockburn Property "B" Zone; 2024 Exploration Program Conference Call to be Held on February 23

Precious Metals Investing

Prismo Metals' Los Pavitos Gold Footprint Grows 2.5 km to the Northeast and Silver Footprint Also Grows 1 km

Base Metals Investing

FPX Nickel Subsidiary CO2 Lock Corp. Achieves Successful Injection of CO2 at SAM Project in British Columbia

Critical Metals Investing

Appia Unveils Significant REE, Cobalt and Scandium Assay Results From 47 RC Drill Holes at the Buriti Target Within Its PCH IAC REE Project, Brazil

Resource Investing

High-Grade Rock Chip Results from West Bryah Project Validate Historical Gold Exploration

×