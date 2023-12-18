Investing News NetworkYour trusted source for investing success

Videos
Companies
Press Releases
Top Stocks
Top Resource Stocks
Top Tech Stocks
Top Life Science Stocks
Private Placements
Trending
Trending Articles

Uranium Stocks: 5 Biggest Companies

7 Biggest Lithium-mining Companies in 2023

The Fed Left Rates Unchanged — What Happened to the Gold Price?

How Would a New BRICS Currency Affect the US Dollar?

Where Does Tesla Get its Lithium?

Top 10 Gold-mining Companies

Could the Silver Price Really Hit US$100 per Ounce?

Graphite Market Forecast: Top Trends That Will Affect Graphite in 2024

Top Stories This Week: Gold Gets Post-Fed Boost, Uranium Import Ban Gains Traction

Trending Press Releases

Helium Evolution Confirms First Helium Discovery

TNC Green-Lights Cloncurry Copper Project Mining Restart Plan (Great Australia Mine and Wallace North)

Atlantic Lithium Limited (ASX: A11) – Trading Halt

South Star to Host Live Corporate Update Webinar on December 14th at 2pm ET

Galan’s Hombre Muerto West on Track for Lithium Production in 2025

Rio Tinto Funding to be Drawn Down by Charger Metals

More Press Releases
Trending Companies

Helium Evolution

HEVI:CA

Frontier Energy

FHE:AU

Integrated Cyber Solutions

ICS:CC

Spartan Resources

SPR:AU
More Companies
Trending Reports

2023 Q4 Gold Outlook Report

2023 Lithium Investor Report

2023 Q4 Copper Outlook Report

2023 AI Outlook Report

More Outlook Reports
Resource
Resource
Popular Lists
Investing Ideas
2023 Outlook Reports
Investing Guides
Tech
Tech
Popular Lists
Investing Ideas
2023 Outlook Reports
Investing Guides
Life Science
Life Science
Popular Lists
Investing Ideas
2023 Outlook Reports
Investing Guides
Artificial Intelligence
Oil & Gas
Battery Metals
Uranium
Graphite
Blockchain & Crypto
Charbone Hydrogen (TSXV:CH)

Charbone Hydrogen Announces an Amendment to the Agreement with Northwoods Hydropower Inc. for the Acquisition of a Hydropower Plant in Shawano, Wisconsin


Charbone Hydrogen Corporation (TSXV:CH) (OTC:CHHYF) (“Charbone”) announces that it has amended certain terms and conditions to the Purchase and Sale Agreement (the “PSA”), signed last October 7, 2022, between its wholly-owned subsidiary, Charbone Corporation USA (“Charbone USA”), and NORTHWOODS HYDROPOWER INC. (“Northwoods”), for the acquisition of all of the general partner and limited partner interests of Wolf River Hydro Limited Partnership (“Wolf River”), the owner of the 700 kW operating hydropower plant in Shawano, Wisconsin. The amendment is to better coordinate the change of ownership with the planned shut down for maintenance work that will be ending this month. Wolf River is party to a long-term power purchase agreement that is expected to generate recurrent revenues for Charbone USA in Q4-2022.

The main change to the terms and conditions of the PSA is that the acquisition of Wolf River is now expected to be closed on or before December 1st, 2022, subject to customary closing conditions. Concurrently, Charbone and Northwoods will continue negotiating PSAs for the Tower Kleber Limited Partnership and the Black River Limited Partnership (collectively, the “Limited Partnerships”), with the acquisition of the Limited Partnerships expected to be concluded on or before February 28, 2023. The Limited Partnerships have the capacity to produce 2,760 kW of hydropower. The operating hydropower plants owned by the Limited Partnerships are each located in the Onaway region of Michigan and will be financed independently of the Shawano hydropower plant owned by Wolf River.

About Charbone

Charbone is a Canadian green hydrogen company established in North America. The company’s strategy consists of developing modular and expandable hydrogen facilities. Through the acquisition of hydropower plants in the United States and in Canada, Charbone intends to produce green dihydrogen molecules using reliable and sustainable energy to distinguish itself as a supplier of an environmentally friendly solution for industrial and commercial companies.

About Northwoods

Northwoods, Wolf River Hydro Limited Partnership, Tower Kleber Limited Partnership and Black River Limited Partnership are U.S. based businesses, wholly owned by a Canadian family, that have been operating the Michigan and the Wisconsin hydropower plants for over 20 years.

Forward-Looking Statements

This news release contains statements that are "forward-looking information" as defined under Canadian securities laws ("forward-looking statements"). These forward-looking statements are often identified by words such as "intends", "anticipates", "expects", "believes", "plans", "likely", or similar words. Specifically, this news release includes forward-looking statements regarding Charbone’s expected revenues to be generated by the acquisition of the Limited Partnerships, the negotiation and completion of the PSAs between Charbone USA and each of the Limited Partnerships, other statements regarding future product developments, and markets, including with respect to specific indications, and any other statements which are other than statements of historical fact and the expected timing of such events. The forward-looking statements reflect Charbone management’s expectations, estimates, or projections concerning future results or events, based on the opinions, assumptions and estimates considered reasonable by management at the date each respective statement is made. Although Charbone believes that the expectations reflected in the forward-looking statements are reasonable, forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties, and undue reliance should not be placed on forward-looking statements, as unknown or unpredictable factors could cause actual results to be materially different from those reflected in the forward-looking statements. Among the key factors that could cause actual results to differ materially: whether Charbone USA and each of the Limited Partnerships are successful in negotiating and entering the PSAs and the availability of substantial capital in the future to fund its operations. The forward-looking statements may be affected by risks and uncertainties in the business of Charbone.

Except as required under applicable securities legislation, Charbone undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise forward-looking information.

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Contacts

Dave B. Gagnon

Daniel Charette

Chief Executive Officer and Chairperson of the Board

Chief Operating Officer

CHARBONE Hydrogen Corporation

CHARBONE Hydrogen Corporation

Telephone: +1 450 678-7171

Telephone: +1 514 980-5841

Email: dg@charbone.com

Email: dc@charbone.com

Benoit Veilleux

Chief Financial Officer

CHARBONE Hydrogen Corporation

Telephone: +1 450 678-7171

Email: bv@charbone.com


Source

tsxv:chotc:chhyftsxv stockscleantech investingoil and gas investingOil and Gas Investing
The Conversation (0)
Helium Evolution Announces Second Joint Well Encountered Helium; Completion and Testing to Proceed

Helium Evolution Announces Second Joint Well Encountered Helium; Completion and Testing to Proceed

Helium Evolution Incorporated (TSXV:HEVI) (" HEVI " or the " Company "), a Canadian-based helium exploration company focused on developing assets in southern Saskatchewan, is pleased to announce that its farm-in partner, North American Helium Inc. (" NAH "), has successfully completed drilling and is proceeding with casing of the second joint well at 9-18-3-8W3 (" Joint Well #2 "), on lands near Mankota in Saskatchewan. NAH will complete, test and evaluate the well in the coming weeks to confirm the presence of helium and assess commerciality of the potential helium discovery.

HEVI also confirms that the NAH farm-out well at 9-35-3-9W3 (" Test Well Area #1 ") is scheduled to spud in early January, subject to surface conditions and rig availability. Test Well Area #1 is located on native prairie lands where regulatory requirements only allow drilling access when the ground is frozen, which had previously delayed the spud timing as announced November 21, 2023 .

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Hyterra Ltd

Project Nemaha - Maiden Prospective Hydrogen + Helium Resource Assessment

HyTerra Ltd (ASX: HYT) (HyTerra or the Company) is pleased to advise that Sproule Incorporated ("Sproule") has completed an independent prospective source assessment of the Company's 100% owned and operated Nemaha Ridge leases in Kansas. Sproule's Independent Resource Report was completed after its extensive review of geophysical, geological and wells data in the area.

Keep reading...Show less
Elixir Energy

Daydream-2 Logs 154 Metres of Net Pay

Elixir Energy Limited (Elixir or the Company) is pleased to provide an update on the Daydream-2 appraisal well in its 100% owned Grandis Gas Project (ATP 2044), located in the Taroom Trough of the Bowen Basin, Queensland.

Keep reading...Show less
Elixir Energy

Placement to Expand Daydream-2 Program

Elixir Energy Limited (Elixir or the Company) is pleased to announce that it has received binding bids for a placement of new shares in the Company (Placement), on the following terms:

Keep reading...Show less
Global Oil & Gas

Havoc Services Pty Ltd Appointed as Advisors

Global Oil & Gas Limited (ASX: GLV) (Global or Company) is pleased to announce that it has entered into a Services Agreement with Havoc Services Pty Ltd, an operating subsidiary of Havoc Partners LLP (Havoc) to provide corporate advisory and technical exploration services to assist GLV in developing its 4,858km2 Technical Evaluation Agreement (TEA) offshore oil and gas block in Peru (GLV 80% working interest).

Keep reading...Show less
Elixir Energy

Elixir Energy Limited (ASX: EXR) – Trading Halt

Description

The securities of Elixir Energy Limited (‘EXR’) will be placed in trading halt at the request of EXR, pending it releasing an announcement. Unless ASX decides otherwise, the securities will remain in trading halt until the earlier of the commencement of normal trading on Wednesday, 13 December 2023 or when the announcement is released to the market.

Keep reading...Show less

Latest Press Releases

East Trough First-Time Mineral Resource

Forte Minerals' Year-End Reflection and Message from President Patrick Elliott

OUTBACK GOLDFIELDS DEFINES MULTIPLE NEW GOLD TARGETS AT THE GLENFINE PROJECT, VICTORIA

Related News

Nickel Investing

East Trough First-Time Mineral Resource

Base Metals Investing

Forte Minerals' Year-End Reflection and Message from President Patrick Elliott

Base Metals Investing

Bold Ventures Provides Year End Project Overview

Battery Metals Investing

Electric Royalties Announces Appointment of New Director

Battery Metals Investing

Canada Silver Cobalt Begins Drilling at Lowney-Lac Edouard in Quebec, Targeting Nickel-Copper-Cobalt Mineralization

×