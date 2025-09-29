CGI partners with Barclays to integrate multi-bank trade finance platform

CGI partners with Barclays to integrate multi-bank trade finance platform

Delivering seamless connectivity between banks and corporates through ecosystem collaboration

FRANKFURT, Germany , Sept. 29 , 2025 CGI (TSX: GIB.A) (NYSE: GIB), one of the largest independent IT and business consulting services firms in the world, today announced its partnership with Barclays to integrate CGI Trade360 , CGI's global trade finance solution, with Konsole from Komgo , the largest multi-bank trade finance platform. The integrated solution will provide Barclays with more transparency, increased transaction speed, reduced manual entry and reduced operating risk. This collaboration demonstrates how ecosystem partnerships create value for global trade banks like Barclays by connecting corporate customers and delivering seamless trade finance solutions.

"Our corporate clients increasingly expect seamless, digital-first solutions for their global trade finance needs. By integrating Komgo with CGI Trade360, we will be providing our clients with a fully digital experience while simplifying operations processing. This is a crucial step in our ongoing commitment to digitalizing trade and providing faster, more efficient solutions," said Jaya Vohra , Managing Director, Global Head of Trade & Working Capital, Barclays.

This collaboration marks a significant step forward in Barclays' digital trade finance journey, providing customers with additional digital channels for financing. Barclays' corporate clients using the Komgo platform will now benefit from a fully automated workflow with CGI Trade360 for transactions that flow to the bank.

"CGI is dedicated to advancing the digitization of trade finance by acting as the bridge between institutions and innovative fintech networks, ensuring the industry, and our clients, can scale confidently," said Neil Sadler , Senior Vice-President, Banking and Financial Markets, CGI in the UK. "Banks are at the heart of global trade financing, and CGI is ready to enable this next stage of digital integration with the advanced processing capabilities of CGI Trade360."

By connecting Komgo's multi-bank network with CGI's processing capabilities, Barclays is helping to set a new standard in trade finance digitization, reducing manual processes and meeting the expectations of large multinational corporates that increasingly demand real-time, digital-first solutions.

"The integration of Konsole and CGI Trade360 at Barclays demonstrates how combining our multi-bank network with CGI's robust processing capabilities delivers real value to both banks and corporates. Together, we are enabling faster, more secure, and fully digital trade finance workflows — a concrete step towards the truly connected ecosystem that global corporates expect," said Michael Mandell , Managing Director, Americas at Komgo.

About CGI Trade360
CGI Trade360 ® supports more than 50 products in the areas of traditional trade, payables, receivables, cash management, and others. It delivers a powerful digital experience for bank clients, suppliers, and trade operations teams, while giving banks the ability to scale their trade business, both globally and regionally, with consistency and confidence. Learn more at cgi.com/cgitrade360 .

About CGI
Founded in 1976, CGI is among the largest independent IT and business consulting services firms in the world. With 93,000 consultants and professionals across the globe, CGI delivers an end-to-end portfolio of capabilities, from strategic IT and business consulting to systems integration, managed IT and business process services and intellectual property solutions. CGI works with clients through a local relationship model complemented by a global delivery network that helps clients digitally transform their organizations and accelerate results. CGI Fiscal 2024 reported revenue is CA$14.68 billion and CGI shares are listed on the TSX (GIB.A) and the NYSE (GIB). Learn more at cgi.com .

About Barclays
Our vision is to be the UK-centred leader in global finance. We are a diversified bank with comprehensive UK consumer, corporate and wealth and private banking franchises, a leading investment bank and a strong, specialist US consumer bank. Through these five divisions, we are working together for a better financial future for our customers, clients and communities.

About Komgo
Komgo is the leading software development and technology services company transforming the trade finance industry. Our innovative solutions empower Treasury, Credit, and Trade Finance teams, streamlining communications and strengthening operational capacity for over 10,000 enterprise users worldwide. From our Swiss roots we've expanded to key international locations including Singapore , London , Paris , Miami , and Toronto , where we're trusted by a diverse customer base which includes more than 300 multinational corporations and global trade banks. Learn more at https://www.komgo.io/

CGI Inc. is a Canada-based IT-services provider with an embedded position in North America and Europe. The company generates more than CAD 12 billion in annual revenue, employs over 88,000 personnel, and operates across 400 offices in 40 countries. CGI offers a broad portfolio of services such as consulting, systems integration, application maintenance, and business process services, or BPS. The company's largest vertical market is government, which contributes more than a third of group revenue.

