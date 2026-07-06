Capstone Copper to Release Second Quarter Results on July 30, 2026

Capstone Copper to Release Second Quarter Results on July 30, 2026

Capstone Copper Corp. ("Capstone" or the "Company") (TSX:CS) (ASX:CSC) will release its 2026 second quarter ("Q2 2026") results on Thursday, July 30, 2026, after market close. The announcement will be followed by an investor conference call the same day at 5:00 pm Eastern Time / 2:00 pm Pacific Time (Friday, July 31, 2026, 7:00 am Australian Eastern Time).

Q2 2026 Results Webcast and Conference Call Details

Timing: July 30, 2026, 5:00 pm ET / 2:00 pm PT / July 31, 2026, 7:00 am AET

Conference call webcast link: https://app.webinar.net/1XB47PKD5aq

To connect by phone:

To instantly join the conference call by phone, please use the following URL https://emportal.ink/4egIItP to easily register yourself and be connected into the conference call automatically.

You can also dial direct to be entered to the call by the operator:

  • Toronto: 1-437-900-0527
  • Australia: 61-280-171-385
  • North America toll free: 1-888-510-2154

An audio replay of the conference call will be available until August 6, 2026.

Replay Dial-in Numbers

Toronto: 1-289-819-1450

North America toll free: 1-888-660-6345

Code: 81115#

After the replay expiration, an audio file will be available on Capstone's website at Capstone Copper - Events and Presentations . Further information is available at www.capstonecopper.com .

ABOUT Capstone Copper CORP.

Capstone Copper Corp. is an Americas-focused copper mining company headquartered in Vancouver, Canada. Capstone's operating portfolio of assets includes the Pinto Valley copper mine located in Arizona, USA, the Cozamin copper-silver mine located in Zacatecas, Mexico, the Mantos Blancos copper-silver mine located in the Antofagasta region, Chile, and the Mantoverde copper-gold mine, located in the Atacama region, Chile. Capstone's growth pipeline includes the fully permitted Santo Domingo copper-iron-gold project, located approximately 35 kilometres northeast of Mantoverde in the Atacama region, Chile, as well as a portfolio of exploration properties in the Americas.

Capstone Copper's strategy is to unlock transformational copper production growth while executing on cost and operational improvements through innovation, optimization and safe and responsible production throughout our portfolio of assets. We focus on profitability and disciplined capital allocation to surface stakeholder value. We are committed to creating a positive impact in the lives of our people and local communities, while delivering compelling returns to investors by responsibly producing copper to meet the world's growing needs.

Further information is available at www.capstonecopper.com

Daniel Sampieri, Vice President, Investor Relations
437-788-1767
dsampieri@capstonecopper.com

Michael Slifirski, Director, Investor Relations, APAC Region
61-412-251-818
mslifirski@capstonecopper.com

Claire Stirling, Manager, Investor Relations
416-831-8908
cstirling@capstonecopper.com

News Provided by Business Wire via QuoteMedia

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