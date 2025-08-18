Canopy USA Appoints New Executive Team to Accelerate Growth Across U.S. Cannabis Market

New leaders will be responsible for driving portfolio growth, operational improvements, and market expansion

Canopy USA LLC ("Canopy USA "), a brand-driven organization strategically positioned across the fastest growing states and highest potential segments of the U.S. cannabis market, today announced the appointment of a new executive team responsible for driving the Company's next phase of expansion.

Drawing on extensive industry experience, these leaders will steer Canopy USA forward through a shared vision to elevate the company's brand portfolio, enhance day-to-day operations and execution, and advance growth initiatives across multiple state markets.

  • Casey Rash , Chief Financial Officer , will oversee centralized functions including Finance, Human Resources, and IT. Mr. Rash brings deep expertise in regulated industries and a strategic approach to driving organizational scale and efficiency.

  • Rebecca Kirk , Chief Operating Officer , will lead the Company's Operations, Innovation, and Legal teams. Known for building scalable systems and launching category-leading products, Ms. Kirk will play a critical role in driving Canopy USA's performance across its value chain.

  • Kelly Flores , Chief Business Development Officer , will be responsible for Marketing, Market Expansion, and Product Strategy. With a proven track record in cannabis commercialization, Ms. Flores will guide brand development and strategic growth initiatives in both existing and emerging state markets.

"These leadership appointments mark the start of a plan to capture growth in the U.S. cannabis market," said Brooks Jorgensen , President. "With in the best of each Acreage, Jetty, and Wana, we've been aligning systems, teams, and processes across markets to create a scalable, efficient organization. With our leadership team now in place, we're moving forward with purpose."

Canopy USA's platform is built to deliver consistent quality, innovative products, and trusted brands to consumers and retail partners nationwide. By combining deep market expertise with a focus on execution, the company aims to set the standard for growth and leadership in the evolving U.S. cannabis industry.

Media Contact
Trailblaze for Canopy USA
CanopyUSA@trailblaze.co

About Canopy USA
Canopy USA , LLC ("Canopy USA ") is a U.S. based holding company in which Canopy Growth (NASDAQ: CGC; TSX: WEED) holds a non-participating, non-controlling interest.

Strategically positioned across the fastest growing states and highest potential segments of the U.S. cannabis market, Canopy USA has acquired Wana Brands ("Wana") a leader in North American edibles, Acreage Holdings, Inc. ("Acreage"), a vertically integrated multi-state cannabis operator with principal operations in densely populated states across the Midwest and Northeast, and 77% of the shares of Lemurian, Inc. ("Jetty"), a California -based producer of high-quality cannabis extracts and pioneer of clean vape technology.

Cision View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/canopy-usa-appoints-new-executive-team-to-accelerate-growth-across-us-cannabis-market-302532185.html

SOURCE Canopy USA

News Provided by PR Newswire via QuoteMedia

Canopy GrowthWEED:CCTSX:WEED
WEED:CC
The Conversation (0)
STORZ & BICKEL TO EXHIBIT AT CANNATRADE EXPO IN ZURICH

STORZ & BICKEL TO EXHIBIT AT CANNATRADE EXPO IN ZURICH

CannaTrade marks the brand's third trade show this month, follows exhibits at Cannabis Europa in London and Hall of Flowers in California

STORZ & BICKEL GmbH ("STORZ & BICKEL"), a world-leading manufacturer of high-end and medically certified cannabis vaporizers and subsidiary of Canopy Growth Corporation (TSX: WEED) (NASDAQ: CGC), will participate in the upcoming CannaTrade 2023 in Zurich May 12-14 . At the trade show, STORZ & BICKEL will exhibit its industry-leading vaporizers, including the CRAFTY+, MIGHTY+, PLENTY and the iconic VOLCANO, in Hall 622.

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

Latest News

More News

Latest Press Releases

Empire Metals Limited Announces Drilling Outlines Large, High-Grade Zone

Noble Reports Updates on Homeland Nickel

Bold Ventures Announces Results of A and B Horizon Soil Sampling Program on Its Burchell Property

Apollo Silver Engages CDMG for Marketing Services

Related News

Energy Outlook: Australia Edition

rare earth metals investing

The Waste Debate: Can Rare Earth Elements be Extracted from Coal Ash?

scandium investing

Victory Metals Secures AU$250,000 Grant for Scandium Production

Copper Investing

Empire Metals Limited Announces Drilling Outlines Large, High-Grade Zone

Base Metals Investing

Noble Reports Updates on Homeland Nickel

Base Metals Investing

Bold Ventures Announces Results of A and B Horizon Soil Sampling Program on Its Burchell Property

Precious Metals Investing

Apollo Silver Engages CDMG for Marketing Services

×