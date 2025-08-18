Canopy USA Appoints New Executive Team to Accelerate Growth Across U.S. Cannabis Market

New leaders will be responsible for driving portfolio growth, operational improvements, and market expansion
Canopy USA LLC ("Canopy USA "), a brand-driven organization strategically positioned across the fastest growing states and highest potential segments of the U.S. cannabis market, today announced the appointment of a new executive team responsible for driving the Company's next phase of expansion.
Drawing on extensive industry experience, these leaders will steer Canopy USA forward through a shared vision to elevate the company's brand portfolio, enhance day-to-day operations and execution, and advance growth initiatives across multiple state markets.
- Casey Rash , Chief Financial Officer , will oversee centralized functions including Finance, Human Resources, and IT. Mr. Rash brings deep expertise in regulated industries and a strategic approach to driving organizational scale and efficiency.
- Rebecca Kirk , Chief Operating Officer , will lead the Company's Operations, Innovation, and Legal teams. Known for building scalable systems and launching category-leading products, Ms. Kirk will play a critical role in driving Canopy USA's performance across its value chain.
- Kelly Flores , Chief Business Development Officer , will be responsible for Marketing, Market Expansion, and Product Strategy. With a proven track record in cannabis commercialization, Ms. Flores will guide brand development and strategic growth initiatives in both existing and emerging state markets.
"These leadership appointments mark the start of a plan to capture growth in the U.S. cannabis market," said Brooks Jorgensen , President. "With in the best of each Acreage, Jetty, and Wana, we've been aligning systems, teams, and processes across markets to create a scalable, efficient organization. With our leadership team now in place, we're moving forward with purpose."
Canopy USA's platform is built to deliver consistent quality, innovative products, and trusted brands to consumers and retail partners nationwide. By combining deep market expertise with a focus on execution, the company aims to set the standard for growth and leadership in the evolving U.S. cannabis industry.
