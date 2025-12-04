Canopy Growth Launches Claybourne Gassers Liquid Diamonds All-In-One Vapes in Canada, Expanding Footprint in High-Growth Vape Segment

New high-performance AIO vapes and infused pre-roll variety packs further Claybourne's continued growth as one of the fastest-rising brands 1 in Canada's adult-use market
Canopy Growth Corporation ("Canopy Growth" or the "Company") (TSX: WEED) (Nasdaq: CGC), a world-leading cannabis company dedicated to unleashing the power of cannabis to improve lives, today announced the national launch of Claybourne Gassers , a new lineup of All-in-One (AIO) vapes featuring liquid diamonds . The launch marks Claybourne's entry into Canada's vape category, building on its leadership in high potency infused products.
Canopy Growth Launches Claybourne Gassers Liquid Diamonds All-In-One Vapes in Canada
The Claybourne Gassers collection includes three 0.95g liquid diamond vapes :
- Infused Grape Gasolina (Indica): grape, diesel, pungent
- Infused Blue Dream (Sativa): berry, blueberry, sweet
- Infused Lemon Cherry G (Hybrid): lemon, cherry, sweet
Each vape contains 92–98% THC , a digital display , variable voltage , and anti-burn, anti-clog technology , all housed in a rechargeable USB-C palm-style format engineered for consistency and clean performance.
"Claybourne established its leadership position in the pre-roll segment by delivering a consistent product experience in a high-value format with the potency and flavour consumers are looking for," said Luc Mongeau, CEO. "With Gassers, we're building on that success in vapes and strengthening our position in a segment where consumer demand is accelerating."
Alongside Gassers, Claybourne Frosted Flyers are also launching in a new variety 8-pack (8x0.35g) featuring top-selling strains Grape Gasolina (Indica), Blue Dream (Sativa), and a mixed Berry Pack (Hybrid) with a combination of both strains. Each variety pack offers 33–36% THC in a convenient 0.35g format delivering Claybourne's signature potency and flavour.
"From the beginning, Claybourne has been about delivering a true-to-strain experience people can count on," said Nick Ortega, Co-Founder and CEO, Claybourne. "Gassers brings that mindset into vapes, giving consumers in Canada a format that stays true to what our team works hard to create."
Claybourne Gassers and Claybourne Frosted Flyers variety 8-pack infused pre-rolls are now available at licensed retail stores and online cannabis retailers in select regions across Canada, including the Spectrum Therapeutics online store for registered medical consumers.
