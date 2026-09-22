Canopy Growth Expands European Medical Cannabis Supply Into the UK

Four Canadian-grown flower strains to be supplied for distribution in the UK medical cannabis market under Spectrum Therapeutics
Canopy Growth Corporation ("Canopy Growth", "our", "we" or the "Company") (TSX: WEED) (Nasdaq: CGC), a leading global company committed to bettering lives through cannabis, today announced that it will supply four Canadian-grown medical cannabis flower strains for distribution in the United Kingdom (the "UK"), expanding the reach of its international cannabis business into another European market.
The Canadian-grown flower strains will be supplied to GROW Group U.K. Ltd. ("GROW Group"), a manufacturer and distributor of prescribed cannabis-based medicines across Europe, which will commercialize the products in the UK under Canopy Growth's global Spectrum Therapeutics medical brand. This initial launch represents the introduction of Canopy Growth's portfolio products into the UK market.
"Expanding availability of our products into the UK is another step in growing our European medical cannabis business and broadening the international reach of our Canadian-grown flower," said Luc Mongeau, Chief Executive Officer, Canopy Growth. "With an established EU GMP supply capability and growing demand across European medical markets, we see continued opportunity to build this part of our business through disciplined expansion into attractive markets."
The UK supply builds on the recent renewal of the European Union Good Manufacturing Practice ("EU GMP") certification at Canopy Growth's Kincardine, Ontario cultivation facility, which supports the Company's ability to serve medical cannabis markets across Europe.
About Canopy Growth
Canopy Growth is a leading global company committed to bettering lives through cannabis. With a focus on cultivation excellence, quality, trust, innovation and disciplined execution, Canopy Growth is a consumer-centric company serving patients, consumers and partners alike.
The Company's portfolio of owned and licensed brands, including Tweed, 7ACRES, DOJA, Deep Space, DeeLish, Claybourne, MTL Cannabis, Low Key by MTL and R'belle, as well as category-defining Storz & Bickel, delivers innovative cannabis products to consumers across Canada and beyond. It is also Canada's leading provider of medical cannabis services through Spectrum Therapeutics, Abba Medix, Apollo, and Canada House Clinics.
The Company also holds an unconsolidated, non-controlling interest in Canopy USA, LLC, which provides exposure to the U.S. THC market.
Guided by its commitment to leadership, excellence, trust and innovation, Canopy Growth is working to shape a future where the plant is trusted for its ability to better lives.
For more information visit www.canopygrowth.com .
About GROW Group Ltd.
GROW ® Group is a British pharmaceutical company and an established leader across sourcing, importation, manufacturing and distribution of medical cannabis. GROW ® is dedicated to improving awareness of and access to high-quality, innovative cannabis medicines. GROW ® connects with the global medical cannabis supply chain to deliver better medicines, new administration methods with greater choice and improved access. Because every patient matters.
Forward-Looking Statements
This news release contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the United States Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities legislation. Often, but not always, forward-looking statements and information can be identified by the use of words such as "plans", "expects" or "does not expect", "is expected", "estimates", "intends", "anticipates" or "does not anticipate", or "believes", or variations of such words and phrases or state that certain actions, events or results "may", "could", "would", "might" or "will" be taken, occur or be achieved. Forward-looking statements or information involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause the actual results, performance or achievements of the Company or its subsidiaries to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements or information contained in this news release. Examples of such statements and uncertainties include statements with respect to the occurrence, timing and expectations relating to the supply of Canadian-grown flower strains to GROW Group and the commercialization of such products in the UK by GROW Group.
Risks, uncertainties and other factors involved with forward-looking information or statements could cause actual events, results, performance, prospects and opportunities to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking information, including risks relating to the dilutive impact of the transactions and future resales of Common Shares in the public market, which may negatively affect the stock price of Common Shares; negative operating cash flow; uncertainty of additional financing; use of proceeds; volatility in the price of the Common Shares; risks relating to the overall macroeconomic environment, which may impact customer spending, costs and margins, including tariffs (and related retaliatory measures), the levels of inflation, and interest rates; expectations regarding future investment, growth and expansion of operations; regulatory and licensing risks; changes in general economic, business and political conditions, including changes in the financial and stock markets; legal and regulatory risks inherent in the cannabis industry, including the global regulatory landscape and enforcement related to cannabis; additional dilution; political risks and risks relating to regulatory change, including with respect to reimbursement rates in the medical cannabis market; risks relating to anti-money laundering laws; compliance with extensive government regulation and the interpretation of various laws regulations and policies; public opinion and perception of the cannabis industry; and such other risks contained in the public filings of the Company filed with Canadian securities regulators and available under the Company's profile on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca and with the SEC through EDGAR at www.sec.gov/edgar , including under the heading "Risk Factors" in the Company's annual report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended March 31, 2026 filed with the SEC on June 15, 2026 and its subsequently filed quarterly reports on Form 10-Q.
In respect of the forward-looking statements and information, the Company has provided such statements and information in reliance on certain assumptions that they believe are reasonable at this time. Although the Company believes that the assumptions and factors used in preparing the forward-looking information or forward-looking statements in this news release are reasonable, undue reliance should not be placed on such information or statements and no assurance can be given that such events will occur in the disclosed time frames or at all. Should one or more of the foregoing risks or uncertainties materialize, or should assumptions underlying the forward-looking information or statements prove incorrect, actual results may vary materially from those described herein as intended, planned, anticipated, believed, estimated or expected. Although the Company has attempted to identify important risks, uncertainties and factors which could cause actual results to differ materially, there may be others that cause results not to be as anticipated, estimated or intended. The forward-looking information and forward-looking statements included in this news release are made as of the date of this news release and the Company does not undertake any obligation to publicly update such forward-looking information or forward-looking statements to reflect new information, subsequent events or otherwise unless required by applicable securities laws.
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