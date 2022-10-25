Market NewsInvesting News

Canopy Growth Corporation (" Canopy " or the " Company ") (TSX: WEED) (NASDAQ: CGC) and Canopy USA LLC (" Canopy USA ") today announced that each of the Company and Canopy USA has filed an early warning report under National Instrument 62-103 - The Early Warning System and Related Take-Over Bid and Insider Reporting Issues in connection with the Company's direct and indirect disposition of, and Canopy USA's direct and indirect acquisition of beneficial ownership of: (i) 38,890,570 exchangeable shares (the " Exchangeable Shares ") in the capital of TerrAscend Corp. (" TerrAscend "); (ii) an option to acquire 1,072,450 common shares (the " Common Shares ") in the capital of TerrAscend for an aggregate exercise price of $1.00 (the " TerrAscend Option "); (ii) 2,152,733 Common Share purchase warrants (the " Warrants ") with an exercise price of C$3.74 per Common Share (the " TerrAscend 1A Warrants "); (iv) 15,656,242 Warrants with an exercise price of C$5.14 per Common Share (the " TerrAscend 1B Warrants "); (v) 2,225,714 Warrants with an exercise price of C$5.95 per Common Share (the " TerrAscend 2A Warrants "); (vi) 333,723 Warrants with an exercise price of C$6.49 per Common Share (the " TerrAscend 2B Warrants "); (vii) 1,926,983 Warrants with an exercise price of C$15.28 per Common Share (the " TerrAscend 3A Warrants "); and 178,735 Warrants with an exercise price of C$17.19 per Common Share (the " TerrAscend 3B Warrants ", together with the TerrAscend 1A Warrants, TerrAscend 1B Warrants, the TerrAscend 2A Warrants, TerrAscend 2B Warrants and TerrAscend 3A Warrants, the " TerrAscend Warrants ").

Canopy Growth Corporation and Canopy USA, LLC Announce Filing of Early Warning Report regarding TerrAscend Corp. (CNW Group/Canopy Growth Corporation)

On October 24, 2022 , Canopy Growth, certain of its wholly-owned subsidiaries and Canopy USA completed a series of transactions to effect a reorganization (the " Reorganization "). Pursuant to the Reorganization, among other things, Canopy USA or entities controlled by Canopy USA , acquired 38,890,570 Exchangeable Shares, the TerrAscend Option to acquire 1,072,450 Common Shares and 22,474,130 TerrAscend Warrants directly and indirectly from Canopy Growth.

Completion of the Reorganization resulted in a 100% decrease in Canopy Growth's interest in the Exchangeable Shares on a non-diluted basis and an approximate 19.9% decrease in Canopy Growth's interest in the Common Shares on a partially diluted basis, assuming the conversion of the 38,890,570 Exchangeable Shares into Common Shares and the exercise of the 22,474,130 TerrAscend Warrants and the TerrAscend Option to acquire 1,072,450 Common Shares. Immediately prior to the completion of the Reorganization, Canopy Growth owned 38,890,570 Exchangeable Shares and 22,474,130 TerrAscend Warrants and was deemed to own 1,072,450 Common Shares that are subject to the TerrAscend Option, representing 100% of the issued and outstanding Exchangeable Shares on a non-diluted basis and approximately 19.9% of the issued and outstanding Common Shares on a partially-diluted basis, assuming the conversion of the 38,890,570 Exchangeable Shares into Common Shares and the exercise of the 22,474,130 TerrAscend Warrants and the TerrAscend Option to acquire 1,072,450 Common Shares.

Immediately following the Reorganization, Canopy Growth no longer beneficially owns or controls any securities in the capital of TerrAscend. While Canopy Growth currently has no immediate plans or intentions with respect to the securities of TerrAscend, depending on market conditions, general economic and industry conditions, trading prices, TerrAscend's business, financial condition and prospects and/or other relevant factors, Canopy Growth may develop such plans or intentions in the future and, at such time, may from time to time acquire additional securities of TerrAscend.

Immediately prior to completion of the Reorganization, neither Canopy USA nor Canopy USA I Limited Partnership, Canopy USA II Limited Partnership or Canopy USA III Limited Partnership (collectively, the " Canopy USA LPs "), of which Canopy USA is the general partner, beneficially owned or exercised control or direction over any Common Shares or convertible securities of TerrAscend.

Immediately following the Reorganization, Canopy USA beneficially owns, and exercises control or direction over, 38,890,570 Exchangeable Shares and 22,474,130 TerrAscend Warrants and is deemed to own 1,072,450 Common Shares that are subject to the TerrAscend Option, representing 100% of the issued and outstanding Exchangeable Shares on a non-diluted basis and approximately 19.9% of the issued and outstanding Common Shares on a partially-diluted basis, assuming the conversion of 38,890,570 Exchangeable Shares into Common Shares and the exercise of the 22,474,130 TerrAscend Warrants and the TerrAscend Option to acquire 1,072,450 Common Shares.

Canopy USA's beneficial ownership interest is by virtue of its control of the Canopy USA LPs. Canopy USA LP I beneficially owns, and exercises control or direction over, 2,105,718 TerrAscend Warrants, representing approximately 0.8% of the issued and outstanding Common Shares on a partially-diluted basis, assuming the conversion of 2,105,718 TerrAscend Warrants. Canopy USA LP II beneficially owns, and exercises control or direction over, 38,890,570 Exchangeable Shares and is deemed to own 1,072,450 Common Shares that are subject to the TerrAscend Option, representing approximately 13.7% of the issued and outstanding Common Shares on a partially-diluted basis, assuming the conversion of 38,890,570 Exchangeable Shares into Common Shares and the exercise of the TerrAscend Option. Canopy USA LP III beneficially owns, and exercises control or direction over, 20,368,412 TerrAscend Warrants, representing approximately 7.5% of the issued and outstanding Common Shares on a partially-diluted basis, assuming the conversion of 20,368,412 TerrAscend Warrants.

Canopy USA beneficially holds the TerrAscend securities for investment purposes. While Canopy USA and/or the Canopy USA LPs currently have no immediate plans or intentions with respect to the securities of TerrAscend, depending on market conditions, general economic and industry conditions, trading prices, TerrAscend's business, financial condition and prospects and/or other relevant factors, Canopy USA and/or the Canopy USA LPs may develop such plans or intentions in the future and, at such time, may from time to time acquire additional securities, dispose of some or all of the existing or additional securities or may continue to hold the securities of TerrAscend.

A copy of the early warning report filed by Canopy Growth with respect to the securities of TerrAscend will be available under TerrAscend's profile on SEDAR at www.sedar.com or by contacting Canopy Growth at 855 558-9333.

A copy of the early warning report filed by Canopy USA will be available under TerrAscend's profile on SEDAR at www.sedar.com or by contacting Canopy USA at (415) 882-0117.

TerrAscend's head office is located at P.O. Box 43125, Mississauga, Ontario L5B 4A7. Canopy Growth's head office is located at 1 Hershey Drive, Smiths Falls, Ontario , K7A 0A8 and Canopy USA's head office is located at 35715 Hwy 40, Ste D102, Evergreen, Colorado , 80439.

About Canopy Growth

Canopy Growth (TSX:WEED, NASDAQ:CGC) is a world-leading diversified cannabis and cannabinoid-based consumer product company, driven by a passion to improve lives, end prohibition, and strengthen communities by unleashing the full potential of cannabis. Leveraging consumer insights and innovation, Canopy Growth offers product varieties in high-quality dried flower, oil, softgel capsule, infused beverage, edible, and topical formats, as well as vaporizer devices by Canopy Growth and industry-leader Storz & Bickel. Canopy Growth's global medical brand, Spectrum Therapeutics, sells a range of full-spectrum products using its colour-coded classification system and is a market leader in both Canada and Germany . Through Canopy Growth's award-winning Tweed banner, Canopy Growth reaches its adult-use consumers and has built a loyal following by focusing on top quality products and meaningful customer relationships. Canopy Growth has entered into the health and wellness consumer space in key markets including Canada , the U.S., and Europe through BioSteel sports nutrition, and This Works skin and sleep solutions; and has introduced additional hemp derived CBD products to the U.S. through its First & Free and Martha Stewart CBD brands. Canopy Growth has an established partnership with Fortune 500 alcohol leader Constellation Brands.

Notice Regarding Forward-Looking Information

This news release contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities legislation. Often, but not always, forward-looking statements and information can be identified by the use of words such as "plans", "expects" or "does not expect", "is expected", "estimates", "intends", "anticipates" or "does not anticipate", or "believes", or variations of such words and phrases or state that certain actions, events or results "may", "could", "would", "might" or "will" be taken, occur or be achieved. Forward-looking statements or information involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause the actual results, performance or achievements of the Company, Canopy USA or their respective subsidiaries to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements or information contained in this news release. Examples of such statements and uncertainties include statements regarding with respect to Canopy Growth's, Canopy USA and/or Canopy USA LP's expectations in connection with the sale or purchase of additional securities of TerrAscend in the future, on the open market or in private transactions and expectations for other economic, business, and/or competitive factors. Risks, uncertainties and other factors involved with forward-looking information could cause actual events, results, performance, prospects and opportunities to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking information, including regulatory and licensing risks; changes in general economic, business and political conditions, including changes in the financial and stock markets and the impacts of increased rates of inflation; legal and regulatory risks inherent in the cannabis industry, including the global regulatory landscape and enforcement related to cannabis, political risks and risks relating to regulatory change; risks relating to anti-money laundering laws; compliance with extensive government regulation and the interpretation of various laws regulations and policies; public opinion and perception of the cannabis industry; and such other risks contained in the public filings of Canopy Growth filed with Canadian securities regulators and available under the Canopy Growth's profile on SEDAR at www.sedar.com and with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission through EDGAR at www.sec.gov/edgar , including Canopy Growth's annual report on Form 10-K for the year ended March 31, 2022 .

In respect of the forward-looking statements and information, Canopy Growth and Canopy USA have provided such statements and information in reliance on certain assumptions that they believe are reasonable at this time. Although Canopy Growth and Canopy USA believe that the assumptions and factors used in preparing the forward-looking information or forward-looking statements in this news release are reasonable, undue reliance should not be placed on such information and no assurance can be given that such events will occur in the disclosed time frames or at all. Should one or more of the foregoing risks or uncertainties materialize, or should assumptions underlying the forward-looking information prove incorrect, actual results may vary materially from those described herein as intended, planned, anticipated, believed, estimated or expected. Although Canopy Growth and Canopy USA have attempted to identify important risks, uncertainties and factors which could cause actual results to differ materially, there may be others that cause results not to be as anticipated, estimated or intended. The forward-looking information and forward-looking statements included in this news release are made as of the date of this news release and neither Canopy Growth nor Canopy USA undertake any obligation to publicly update such forward-looking information or forward-looking information to reflect new information, subsequent events or otherwise unless required by applicable securities laws.

Cision View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/canopy-growth-corporation-and-canopy-usa-llc-announce-filing-of-early-warning-report-regarding-terrascend-corp-301659116.html

SOURCE Canopy Growth Corporation

Cision View original content to download multimedia: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/October2022/25/c0680.html

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Canopy GrowthWEED:CACGCCannabis Investing
WEED:CA,CGC
Resource Investing

Big News Roundup Resource Investing

Feb 28 Big News: QMX Intersects 38.7 g/t Gold Over 3.5 Metres and 34.9 g/t Gold Over 3.0 Metres, Renforth Drills 1.25 g/t Au over 7.5m at a Vertical Depth of 330m, IsoEnergy Intersects 8.5m of 33.9 Percent U3O8, Including 5.0m of 57.1 Percent U3O8 at the Hurricane Zone

News of the coronavirus continuing to spread in several jurisdictions around the world has caused stock markets to tumble this week, including the Dow Jones, which had its worst week since the financial crisis in 2008. The TSX Composite dropped 2.8 percent to open Friday at 16,258.29 while the TSV Venture Exchange lost 19.37 points to open Friday’s session down 3.7 percent at 501.22. Despite the market reaction, experts remain adamant that the general public need not worry about the virus. “I don’t think we’re at the level yet where the average person needs to be panicking about this,” Dr. Brian Garibaldi, medical director of Johns Hopkins Hospital’s biocontainment unit, told Yahoo Finance’s The Final Round. “But I think it’s important to remember that we’re still in the middle of this flu season. And those basic efforts can do a lot to prevent the spread of this virus.”

Keep reading...Show less

Acreage and Canopy Enter Into New U.S. Strategic Arrangement

Canopy to acquire 100% of Acreage by i) waiving its existing Floating Share option and entering into a new Floating Share acquisition agreement; and ii) committing to exercise its Fixed Share option, all subject to required approvals and terms of the related agreements

Acreage's $150 million credit facility is amended, providing immediate access to $25 million and increased financial flexibility through updated covenants

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

Canopy Growth to Fast Track Entry into the U.S. Cannabis Market

Creation of U.S. holding company and exchangeable share structure designed to enable Canopy USA to trigger full ownership of U.S. cannabis investments and capitalize on market opportunity projected to be over $50B 1 by 2026

Floating Share Arrangement Agreement facilitates acquisition of 100% of Acreage Holdings

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

Cronos Group Inc. Announces Final Settlement Agreements

Cronos Group Inc. (NASDAQ: CRON) (TSX: CRON) ("Cronos" or the "Company") today announced that it has reached final settlement agreements with each of the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC") and the Staff of the Ontario Securities Commission (the "OSC") that resolve those regulators' investigations regarding the previously disclosed restatements by the Company of its financial statements for the first three quarters of 2019 and the second quarter of 2021.

"We are pleased to have resolved these matters," said Mike Gorenstein, Chairman, President and Chief Executive Officer of Cronos. "Important steps have been taken to strengthen our internal controls, and we are committed to continuing this work."

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

Cresco Labs Announces Board Director Sidney Dillard's Resignation

Cresco Labs (CSE:CL) (OTCQX:CRLBF) ("Cresco" or "the Company"), a vertically integrated multistate operator and the No. 1 U.S. wholesaler of branded cannabis products, today announced that board director Sidney Dillard has tendered her resignation. Ms. Dillard has accepted a board position at a large national health insurance provider and is resigning from her Cresco Lab's board position to avoid any potential regulatory conflicts.

"We are disappointed to see Sidney go, but we wish her the best in her new endeavor. I know she will be the same trusted advisor, independent voice, and driver of evolution in her new role," said Charles Bachtell, Cresco Labs CEO and Co-founder. "Sidney's depth of experience and professionalism has set the bar high, and we will ensure that our board continues to have industry leading diversity of experience and knowledge."

News Provided by Business Wire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

Curaleaf Expands Brand Portfolio With Launch of Find Cannabis Flower

Now Available in Massachusetts , Find Will Expand to Eight Additional States Across the Country

Curaleaf Holdings, Inc. (CSE: CURA OTCQX: CURLF) ("Curaleaf" or the "Company"), a leading international provider of consumer products in cannabis, today announced the launch of Find, a cannabis flower brand designed to provide consumers with high quality cannabis flower at an accessible price point. The Company's latest product offering is now on shelves at dispensaries in Massachusetts and will expand to Arizona Illinois Maine Missouri New Jersey New York and Pennsylvania in the coming months.

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

Goodness Growth Holdings Commences Litigation Against Verano for unlawful termination of Arrangement Agreement

Goodness Growth Holdings, Inc. ("Goodness Growth") (CSE: GDNS; OTCQX: GDNSF), announces that it has commenced an action in the Supreme Court of British Columbia against Verano Holdings Corp. ("Verano"), seeking damages after Verano wrongfully terminated the share exchange agreement (the "Arrangement Agreement") between the parties pursuant to which Verano agreed to acquire all of outstanding capital stock of Goodness Growth.

Goodness Growth Holdings (CSE: GDNS; OTCQX: GDNSF) is the new parent company of Vireo Health and Green Goods. (PRNewsfoto/Goodness Growth Holdings)

Goodness Growth's notice of civil claim was filed with the British Columbia Supreme Court and was served on Verano today. Goodness Growth is seeking damages for breach of contract, as well as other damages, costs and interest, based on Verano's breach of contract and of its duty of good faith and honest performance.

Goodness Growth's action follows Verano's purported termination of the Arrangement Agreement on October 14, 2022 , for which Goodness Growth believes Verano had no factual or legal basis.

Due to uncertainties inherent in litigation, it is not possible for Goodness Growth to predict the timing or final outcome of the legal proceedings against Verano or to determine the amount of damages, if any, that may be awarded.

About Goodness Growth Holdings, Inc.

Goodness Growth Holdings, Inc., is a physician-led, science-focused holding company whose mission is to bring the power of plants to the world. The Company's operations consist primarily of its multi-state cannabis company subsidiary, Vireo Health, Inc., and its science and intellectual property developer, Resurgent Biosciences, Inc. The Company manufactures proprietary, branded cannabis products in environmentally friendly facilities and state-of-the-art cultivation sites and distributes its products through its growing network of Green Goods® and other retail locations and third-party dispensaries. Its team of more than 450 employees is focused on the development of differentiated products, driving scientific innovation of plant-based medicines, and developing meaningful intellectual property. The Company is licensed to grow, process, and/or distribute cannabis in five markets and operates 18 dispensaries across the United States . For more information about Goodness Growth Holdings, please visit www.goodnessgrowth.com .

Contact:
Sam Gibbons
Vice President, Investor Relations
samgibbons@goodnessgrowth.com
(612) 314-8995

Forward-Looking Statement Disclosure

This press release contains "forward-looking information" and "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of applicable United States and Canadian securities legislation (collectively, "forward-looking information"). Forward-looking information contained in this press release may be identified by the use of words such as "should," "may," "continue," "expect," "outlook," "will," "believe," "subject to," "plans," and "pending," or variations of such words and phrases. These statements should not be read as guarantees of future performance or results. Forward-looking information includes both known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors which may cause the actual results, performance, or achievements of the Company or its subsidiaries to be materially different from any future results, performance, or achievements expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements or information contained in this press release. Forward-looking information is based upon a number of estimates and assumptions of management, believed but not certain to be reasonable, in light of management's experience and perception of trends, current conditions, and expected developments, as well as other factors relevant in the circumstances, including assumptions in respect of current and future litigation matters and award claims. Although the Company believes that the expectations and assumptions on which such forward-looking information is based are reasonable, undue reliance should not be placed on the forward-looking information because the Company can give no assurance that they will prove to be correct. Actual results and developments may differ materially from those contemplated by these statements. Forward-looking information is subject to a variety of risks and uncertainties that could cause actual events or results to differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking information. Such risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to: the timing, cost and outcome of the pending litigation with Verano; the recovery of all damages available to Goodness under the Arrangement ‎Agreement; Goodness' ability to hold ‎Verano responsible for its breaches of the Arrangement Agreement and failure to consummate the ‎transactions contemplated thereunder; the impact of the termination of the Arrangement Agreement on Goodness‎; timing of adult-use legislation in markets where the Company currently operates; current and future market conditions, including the market price of the subordinate voting shares of the Company; risks related to pandemics, including the COVID-19 pandemic; federal, state, local, and foreign government laws, rules, and regulations, including federal and state laws in the United States relating to cannabis operations in the United States and any changes to such laws or the enforcement of such laws; operational, regulatory and other risks; execution of business strategy; management of growth; difficulty to forecast; conflicts of interest; risks inherent in an agricultural business; liquidity and additional financing; labor union relations; the timing of adult-use sales in New York ; and the Company's ability to meet the demand for smokable cannabis flower in Minnesota .

The statements in this press release are made as of the date of this release. Except as required by law, we undertake no obligation to update any forward-looking statements or forward-looking information to reflect events or circumstances after the date of such statements.

Cision View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/goodness-growth-holdings-commences-litigation-against-verano-for-unlawful-termination-of-arrangement-agreement-301656378.html

SOURCE Goodness Growth Holdings, Inc.

News Provided by PR Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

Latest Press Releases

Related News

×