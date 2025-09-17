Canopy Growth Appoints Tom Stewart as Chief Financial Officer

Appointment finalizes CFO transition and reinforces Canopy Growth's focus on operational discipline, financial stability, and long-term value creation
Canopy Growth Corporation ("Canopy Growth" or the "Company") (TSX: WEED) (Nasdaq: CGC), a world-leading cannabis company dedicated to unleashing the power of cannabis to improve lives, today announced that Tom Stewart has been appointed Chief Financial Officer, effective immediately.
Mr. Stewart's appointment supports the continued execution of Canopy Growth's fiscal year 2026 strategy, which is marked by structural efficiency, operational and commercial focus, and disciplined capital allocation and cost management. With significant progress already underway to strengthen the Company's balance sheet, Mr. Stewart's leadership will play a key role in driving further performance in the quarters ahead.
"Tom's leadership comes at a critical time in our transformation," said Luc Mongeau, Chief Executive Officer . "His appointment reflects our commitment to operational discipline, execution, and delivering against our fiscal year 2026 priorities. With a sharp focus on performance and structure, Tom will help guide Canopy Growth's next chapter with clarity and rigor."
Mr. Stewart has served as Canopy Growth's Interim Chief Financial Officer since July 2025 and has been a member of the Company's senior finance leadership team since 2019. During this time, he has helped lead critical initiatives to stabilize the Company's financial position, reduce expenses, and improve the Company's liquidity position through disciplined debt repayments and capital raised via the Company's "at-the-market" programs.
"I'm proud of the progress we've made to stabilize the business and improve our financial fundamentals," said Mr. Stewart . "From targeted debt repayments to disciplined cost control, we've taken decisive steps to strengthen our balance sheet. I look forward to continuing this work and unlocking further value for the business and our shareholders."
For additional information about Mr. Stewart, see Canopy Growth's July 2025 press release .
