Canopy Growth Announces Claybourne's Frosted Flyers Wins 'Best Infused Pre-Roll' at 2026 Grow Up Awards

Claybourne extends its market share momentum with expanded Frosted Flyers lineup
One of Canada's fastest-growing cannabis brands adds new variety formats built for flavour, discovery and summer pre-roll season
Canopy Growth Corporation ("Canopy Growth" or the "Company") (TSX: WEED) (Nasdaq: CGC) today announced that Claybourne's Frosted Flyers Variety Pack has been awarded Best Infused Pre-Roll at the 2026 Grow Up Awards, presented during the annual Grow Up Conference & Expo in Toronto.
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Frosted Flyers Variety Pack
Building on that recognition, the Company also announced the expansion of Claybourne's Frosted Flyers infused pre-roll lineup in Canada, with three new 8-pack variety formats and the brand's first bundle pack.
"Winning Best Infused Pre-Roll at Grow Up is a clear signal that consumers and the industry are responding to what Claybourne is building in Canada," said Luc Mongeau, Chief Executive Officer, Canopy Growth. "Frosted Flyers was designed to bring more flavour and energy to the infused pre-roll category, and this recognition tells us we're delivering on that. Today's expansion extends our market share momentum, giving consumers more ways to discover the brand and more reasons to reach for Claybourne this summer."
The expanded Frosted Flyers infused pre-roll lineup includes:
- Frosted Flyers Podium Pack | 8x0.35g | Eight flavours, eight pre-rolls, one variety pack
- Frosted Flyers Fast Pack | 8x0.35g | Four sativa flavours, eight pre-rolls, two of each flavour
- Frosted Flyers Drag Pack | 8x0.35g | Four indica flavours, eight pre-rolls, two of each flavour
- Frosted Flyers Variety Bundle Pack | 2x5x0.5g | Five flavours, 10 pre-rolls, one cost-effective bundle pack
With the addition of the Podium Pack, Fast Pack, Drag Pack, and Variety Bundle Pack, Claybourne is extending its position in multi-pack formats while meeting growing consumer demand for variety and convenience – expanding at a key seasonal moment.
"‘Built on Variety' started as a product idea and has since evolved into a core part of our product identity," said Jonathan Griffith, Co-Founder and VP of Marketing at Claybourne Co. "Consumers want options, and they want products that fit different occasions. These new 8x0.35g Podium, Fast and Drag packs build on that momentum with quicker sessions, more flavour rotation and curated experiences designed around how people actually consume."
Availability
The new Frosted Flyers variety packs are now rolling out at select retail stores across Canada, with all formats available this summer.
About Canopy Growth
Canopy Growth is a world-leading cannabis company dedicated to unleashing the power of cannabis to improve lives. Its portfolio of owned and licensed brands including Tweed, 7ACRES, DOJA, Deep Space, Deelish, Claybourne, MTL Cannabis, Low Key by MTL and R'belle, as well as category defining Storz & Bickel, delivers innovative products to consumers across Canada and beyond.
Canopy Growth is one of Canada's leading providers of medical cannabis services through Canada House Clinics and serves patients online via Abba Medix. The Company also holds an unconsolidated, non-controlling interest in Canopy USA, LLC, which provides exposure to the U.S. THC market.
Committed to quality, responsible use, and community, Canopy Growth is shaping a future where cannabis is embraced for its potential to enhance well-being.
For more information visit www.canopygrowth.com
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Media Contact: media@canopygrowth.com
Investor Contact: invest@canopygrowth.com