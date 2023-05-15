BriaCell Announces $4 Million Strategic Investment and Clinical Alliance with Prevail Partners, LLC and Prevail InfoWorks, Inc.

CanAlaska Completes Acquisition of Mel Nickel Deposit in Thompson Nickel Belt, Manitoba

CanAlaska Uranium Ltd. (TSXV: CVV) (OTCQX: CVVUF) (FSE: DH7N) ("CanAlaska or the "Company") is pleased to announce that it has now completed the acquisition of the Mel nickel deposit and surrounding mineral claims (Figure 1).

Cannot view this image? Visit: https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/2864/166105_1d7015c344f9b8d6_002.jpg

Figure 1 – Mel Project Location

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:
https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/2864/166105_1d7015c344f9b8d6_002full.jpg

CanAlaska CEO, Cory Belyk, comments, "Completion of this transaction gives CanAlaska and its shareholders a concrete and tangible NI43-101 compliant high-grade sulphide nickel resource in a very prolific nickel belt, located in a stable and secure mining jurisdiction in central Canada. The Mel deposit acquisition perfectly compliments CanAlaska's existing district-scale nickel portfolio in Manitoba providing the Company with optionality on the path forward to building value for our shareholders. Class 1 nickel deposits of this scale and upside potential are difficult to find as companies seek to position nickel portfolios within an ever-tightening nickel supply market. CanAlaska shareholders are now extremely well positioned in several critical metals to take advantage of an electrified clean-energy future."

Transaction

Details of this transaction were previously announced on March 6, 2023 and May 4, 2023. As part of the purchase price, the Company issued 2,000,000 shares to the vendor. The shares are subject to a hold period expiring September 13, 2023 (the "Hold Period Expiry Date") under applicable securities laws. The parties have also agreed to voluntary resale restrictions thereafter with 25% (500,000) of the shares released from resale restrictions on the Hold Period Expiry Date and the balance being released in three tranches of 500,000 on each of the dates that is 2, 4 and 6 months after the Hold Period Expiry Date. Notwithstanding the foregoing, the vendor will have the right to sell, transfer or otherwise dispose of all (but not less than all) of the shares in a block trade at any time in its sole discretion after the Hold Period Expiry Date.

Other News

The Company will be attending the 121 Mining Investment conference June 5 -6 at the etc. venues 360 Madison event centre, New York, USA.

About CanAlaska Uranium

CanAlaska Uranium Ltd. (TSXV: CVV) (OTCQX: CVVUF) (FSE: DH7N) holds interests in approximately 300,000 hectares (750,000 acres), in Canada's Athabasca Basin - the "Saudi Arabia of Uranium." CanAlaska's strategic holdings have attracted major international mining companies. CanAlaska is currently working with Cameco and Denison at two of the Company's properties in the Eastern Athabasca Basin. CanAlaska is a project generator positioned for discovery success in the world's richest uranium district. The Company also holds properties prospective for nickel, copper, gold and diamonds. For further information visit www.canalaska.com.

The qualified technical person for this news release is Nathan Bridge, MSc., P.Geo., CanAlaska's Vice President, Exploration.

On behalf of the Board of Directors
"Cory Belyk"
Cory Belyk, P.Geo., FGC
CEO, Executive Vice President and Director
CanAlaska Uranium Ltd.

Contacts:

Cory Belyk, Executive VP and CEO
Tel: +1.604.688.3211 x 306
Email: cbelyk@canalaska.com

General Enquiry
Tel: +1.604.688.3211
Email: info@canalaska.com

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Forward-looking information

All statements included in this press release that address activities, events or developments that the Company expects, believes or anticipates will or may occur in the future are forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements involve numerous assumptions made by the Company based on its experience, perception of historical trends, current conditions, expected future developments and other factors it believes are appropriate in the circumstances. In addition, these statements involve substantial known and unknown risks and uncertainties that contribute to the possibility that the predictions, forecasts, projections and other forward-looking statements will prove inaccurate, certain of which are beyond the Company's control. Readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. Except as required by law, the Company does not intend to revise or update these forward-looking statements after the date hereof or revise them to reflect the occurrence of future unanticipated events.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/166105

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

CanAlaska Uranium Ltd. (TSXV: CVV) (OTCQX: CVVUF) (FSE: DH7N) ("CanAlaska or the "Company") is pleased to announce that it has now signed a definitive agreement with B. Riley Farber Inc., in its capacity as Trustee in Bankruptcy of Victory Nickel Inc., to acquire the Mel nickel deposit and surrounding mineral claims subject to receipt of TSX Venture Exchange approval. Details of the property and the structure of the acquisition are set out in the Company's news release of March 6, 2023.

CanAlaska CEO, Cory Belyk, comments, "The completion of this acquisition will provide CanAlaska with a high-grade nickel resource in one of the premier sulphide nickel belts in the world. CanAlaska and its shareholders will be positioned with a district-scale nickel portfolio and a significant NI43-101 compliant resource right next to Vale's Thompson nickel mining operations in one of the world's best mining jurisdictions. As the world moves quickly toward carbon-free clean-energy electrification, class 1 nickel is projected to be in high demand and short supply. CanAlaska's Thompson Nickel Belt portfolio will be very well positioned to take advantage of this market reality."

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Unconformity-Hosted Mineralization Defined Over 160 Metres Length on Multiple Drill Fences; Remains Open

Basement-Hosted Mineralization Expanded; New Target Areas Identified

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Drillhole MS-23-10A Drills 8.7 Metres @ 1.38% eU3O8

Mineralization Open Minimum 1.2 Kilometres Along Uranium-Rich Target Corridor

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Multiple Graphitic Fault Structures with Hydrothermal Alteration Intersected

16 Kilometres of New Uranium Target Corridor Identified

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Multiple Priority Targets Associated with Regional Scale Fault Structures

Preparation Underway for First Drill Program

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Dasa Uranium Project On Schedule to Produce Yellowcake in Q1 2025

Global Atomic Corporation ("Global Atomic" or the "Company"), (TSX: GLO) (OTCQX: GLATF) (FRANKFURT: G12) announced today its operating and financial results for the quarter ended March 31, 2023 .

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Dasa Uranium Project On Schedule to Produce Yellowcake in Q1 2025

Global Atomic Corporation ("Global Atomic" or the "Company"), (TSX: GLO) (OTCQX: GLATF) (FRANKFURT: G12) announced today its operating and financial results for the quarter ended March 31, 2023 .

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Baselode Energy Corp. (TSXV: FIND) (OTCQB: BSENF) ("Baselode" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the closing of the first tranche of its previously announced non-brokered private placement (the "Offering"). Under the first tranche, the Company sold 9,161,811 flow-through units of the Company (the "FT Units") at a price of C$0.48 per FT Unit for gross proceeds to the Company of C$4,397,669 (the "Offering").

Each FT Unit consists of one common share of the Company issued as a "flow-through share" within the meaning of the Income Tax Act (Canada) (each, a "FT Share") and one half of one common share purchase warrant (each whole warrant, a "Warrant"). Each Warrant will entitle the holder thereof to purchase one common share (each, a "Warrant Share") at a price of C$0.70 at any time on or before May 11, 2025. The FT Shares and Warrant Shares will be subject to a hold period of four months expiring on September 11, 2023 in accordance with applicable securities laws.

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

GoviEx Uranium Inc. (TSXV: GXU) (OTCQB: GVXXF) ("GoviEx" or the "Company"), is pleased to report that it has closed its previously announced bought deal private placement financing, underwritten by Eight Capital and SCP Resource Finance LP (formerly known as Sprott Capital Partners LP), as lead underwriters and joint bookrunners (collectively, the Underwriters), of 85,714,200 units of the Company ("Units"), at a price of C$0.175 per Unit for aggregate gross proceeds of C$14,999,985 (the "Private Placement").

Each Unit consists of one Class A common share of the Company (a "Common Share") and one Common Share purchase warrant (each whole warrant, a "Warrant"). Each Warrant entitles the holder thereof to purchase one Common Share (a "Warrant Share") at US$0.19 until May 11, 2025.

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Airborne geophysical survey to aid in structural mapping and to define prospective drill targets for the Grease River Project in Saskatchewan's Athabasca Basin.

Forum Energy Metals Corp. (TSXV: FMC) (OTCQB: FDCFF) (the "Company" or "Forum") and Traction Uranium Corp. (CSE: TRAC) (OTCQB: TRCTF) (FSE: Z1K) ("Traction") are pleased to announce they have commenced an airborne magnetic, electromagnetic (EM) and radiometric survey on Forum's 100%-owned Grease River Project, located along the north rim of the Athabasca Basin, Saskatchewan. The helicopter-borne survey will be conducted using a New Resolution Geophysics specially designed Xcite™ Time Domain Electromagnetic System. The 1,290 line-km survey will be conducted at a 100 metre line spacing over the entire Grease River claims totaling 10,528 hectares along the Grease River Shear Zone (Figure 1).

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Traction Uranium Corp. (CSE: TRAC) (OTC: TRCTF) (FRA: Z1K) (the "Company" or "Traction") and Forum Energy Metals Corp. ( TSX.V: FMC; OTCQB: FDCFF ) (" Forum ") are pleased to announce they have commenced an airborne magnetic, electromagnetic (EM) and radiometric survey on Forum's 100%-owned Grease River Project, located along the north rim of the Athabasca Basin, Saskatchewan. The helicopter-borne survey will be conducted using a New Resolution Geophysics specially designed Xcite™ Time Domain Electromagnetic System. The 1,290 line-km survey will be conducted at a 100 metre line spacing over the entire Grease River claims totaling 10,528 hectares along the Grease River Shear Zone (Figure 1).

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

