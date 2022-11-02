Energy Investing News

CanAlaska Uranium Ltd. (TSXV: CVV) (OTCQX: CVVUF) (FSE: DH7N) ("CanAlaska" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that it has closed its non-brokered private placement (the "Offering") previously announced on October 6, 2022, as increased on October 7, 2022. Under the Offering, the Company has issued 13,173,212 flow-through units for gross proceeds of $6,850,070.24 and 4,499,900 charity flow-through units for gross proceeds of $3,149,930, for total gross proceeds of $10,000,000.24.

In connection with the Offering, the Company paid a total of $594,362.58 and issued a total of 1,049,545 warrants as finder's fees. Each finder's warrant is exercisable for one common share at a price of $0.52 for three years.

All securities issued under this private placement are subject to a hold period expiring March 2, 2023, in accordance with applicable securities laws and the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange.

Certain officers of the Company (the "Insiders") participated in the Offering and purchased an aggregate of 50,687 flow-through units. Participation by Insiders in the private placement is considered a "related party transaction" pursuant to Multilateral Instrument 61-101 - Protection of Minority Security Holders in Special Transactions ("MI 61-101"). The Company is exempt from the requirements to obtain a formal valuation and minority shareholder approval in connection with the Insider's participation in the Offering in reliance of sections 5.5(a) and 5.7(a) of MI 61-101, respectively, on the basis that participation in the Offering by the Insiders did not exceed 25% of the fair market value of the Company's market capitalization. The Company did not file a material change report at least 21 days prior to the closing of the Offering as participation of the Insiders had not been confirmed at that time.

This news release does not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to buy any of the securities in the United States of America. The securities have not been and will not be registered under the United States Securities Act of 1933 (the "1933 Act") or any state securities laws and may not be offered or sold within the United States or to U.S. Persons (as defined in the 1933 Act) unless registered under the 1933 Act and applicable state securities laws, or an exemption from such registration is available.

About CanAlaska Uranium

CanAlaska Uranium Ltd. (TSXV: CVV) (OTCQX: CVVUF) (FSE: DH7N) holds interests in approximately 300,000 hectares (750,000 acres), in Canada's Athabasca Basin – the "Saudi Arabia of Uranium." CanAlaska's strategic holdings have attracted major international mining companies. CanAlaska is currently working with Cameco and Denison at two of the Company's properties in the Eastern Athabasca Basin. CanAlaska is a project generator positioned for discovery success in the world's richest uranium district. The Company also holds properties prospective for nickel, copper, gold and diamonds. For further information visit www.canalaska.com.

On behalf of the Board of Directors
"Peter Dasler"
Peter Dasler, M.Sc.
President
CanAlaska Uranium Ltd.

Contacts:

Cory Belyk, Executive VP and CEO
Tel: +1.604.688.3211 x 306
Email: cbelyk@canalaska.com

Peter Dasler, President
Tel: +1.604.688.3211 x 138
Email: info@canalaska.com

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Forward-looking information

All statements included in this press release that address activities, events or developments that the Company expects, believes or anticipates will or may occur in the future are forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements involve numerous assumptions made by the Company based on its experience, perception of historical trends, current conditions, expected future developments and other factors it believes are appropriate in the circumstances. In addition, these statements involve substantial known and unknown risks and uncertainties that contribute to the possibility that the predictions, forecasts, projections and other forward-looking statements will prove inaccurate, certain of which are beyond the Company's control. Readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. Except as required by law, the Company does not intend to revise or update these forward-looking statements after the date hereof or revise them to reflect the occurrence of future unanticipated events.

Not for distribution to United States newswire services or for dissemination in the United States.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/142860

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

CanAlaska UraniumTSXV:CVVEnergy Investing
CVV:CA
TSXV:CVV

CanAlaska Uranium


Keep reading...Show less
CanAlaska Uranium Ltd. Invites You to Join Us at the Red Cloud Fall Mining Showcase 2022

CanAlaska Uranium Ltd. Invites You to Join Us at the Red Cloud Fall Mining Showcase 2022

CanAlaska Uranium Ltd. (TSXV: CVV) is pleased to announce that the company will be presenting at Red Cloud's 2022 Fall Mining Showcase. We invite our shareholders and all interested parties to join us there.

The annual conference will be hosted in-person, at the Sheraton Centre Toronto Hotel from November 9-10, 2022.

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Canalaska Announces Maiden Geophysical Survey at Geikie Project Defines Multiple Priority Targets

Canalaska Announces Maiden Geophysical Survey at Geikie Project Defines Multiple Priority Targets

Basin Energy's Recent $9M Financing Allows for Immediate Follow-up of Targets

Aggressive Exploration Strategy Planned for Geikie Project

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
BTV Features: Eloro Resources, Banyan Gold, Mayfair Gold, CanAlaska, & Klimat X, a Carbon Exploration & Development Company

BTV Features: Eloro Resources, Banyan Gold, Mayfair Gold, CanAlaska, & Klimat X, a Carbon Exploration & Development Company

On national TV Sat. October 15 & Sun. October 16, 2022 - BTV-Business Television showcases emerging companies in the markets.

Discover Companies to Invest In - Click company name to watch their TV feature:

Eloro Resources Ltd. (TSXV: ELO) (OTCQX: ELRRF) - The global energy transition creates a soaring demand for silver and tin. BTV visits Eloro Resources who's on the verge of a major discovery with five active drills on their flagship project in Bolivia.

Banyan Gold Corp. (TSXV: BYN) (OTCQB: BYAGF) - BTV visits the heart of Yukon's new gold rush where Banyan's aggressive drilling has earned them a 4-million-ounce mineral resource estimate. With over 155 holes drilled, Banyan Gold is aiming even higher.

Klimat X Developments Inc. (TSXV: KLX) - The carbon market is worth over $270 billion, and this company is on course to capitalize with multiple projects in development. BTV learns of their ESG initiatives and how Klimat X is tackling climate change with nature-based solutions.

Mayfair Gold Corp. (TSXV: MFG) (OTCQX: MFGCF) - BTV chats with Mayfair Gold, Canada's first carbon neutral gold project. The mineral exploration company's flagship project inferred over 3.7 million tonnes of gold and is in the prolific Timmins area.

CanAlaska Uranium Ltd. (TSXV: CVV) (OTCQX: CVVUF) - World-class uranium deposits are found in the Athabasca Basin, and CanAlaska holds interest in ~300,000 hectares. BTV checks in as they continue to drill until the end of the 2022 season.

About BTV - Business Television:

On air for 24 years, BTV - Business Television, a half-hour investment TV show, features analysts and emerging companies at their location. With Hosts, Taylor Thoen and Jessica Katrichak, BTV highlights emerging companies and investment opportunities with viewers.

TV BROADCAST NETWORKS and TIMES:

CANADA:
BNN Bloomberg - Saturday Oct 15 @ 8:00pm ET, Sunday Oct 16 @ 5:30pm ET
Bell Express Vu - Saturday Oct 15 @ 8:00pm ET, Sunday Oct 16 @ 5:30pm ET

US National TV:
Biz Television Network - Sun Oct 23 @ 8:30am ET

Suggest a Company to Feature!
Contact: (604) 664-7401 x3 info@b-tv.com
To receive BTV news, click here to subscribe

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/140336

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
CanAlaska Increases Private Placement Financing to $10 Million

CanAlaska Increases Private Placement Financing to $10 Million

CanAlaska Uranium Ltd. (TSXV: CVV) (OTCQX: CVVUF) (FSE: DH7N) ("CanAlaska" or the "Company") announces that further to its news release of October 6, 2022, due to increased demand, it is increasing the total gross amount to be raised under its non-brokered private placement to $10 million (the "Offering").

The Offering will be comprised of a combination of (i) flow-through units of the Company (each, a "FTUnit") to be sold at a price of $0.52 per FT Unit; and (ii) flow-through units to be sold to charitable purchasers (each, a "Charity FT Unit") to be sold at a price of $0.70 per Charity FT Unit. Each FT Unit and Charity FT Unit will consist of one common share of the Company to be issued as a "flow-through share" within the meaning of the Income Tax Act (Canada) (each, a "FT Share"), and one-half (½) of one common share purchase warrant (each whole warrant, a "Warrant"). Each Warrant will entitle the holder to purchase one common share of the Company (each, a "Warrant Share") at a price of $0.75 at any time on or before that date which is 36 months after the closing date of the Offering. The exact number of FT Units and Charity FT Units sold will be determined at closing.

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
CanAlaska Announces up to $8 Million Private Placement Financing

CanAlaska Announces up to $8 Million Private Placement Financing

CanAlaska Reports on 2022 AGM Results

CanAlaska Uranium Ltd. (TSXV: CVV) (OTCQX: CVVUF) (FSE: DH7N) ("CanAlaska" or the "Company") announces that it proposes to undertake a non-brokered private placement of securities to raise total gross proceeds of up to $8 million (the "Offering"). The Offering will be comprised of a combination of (i) flow-through units of the Company (each, a "FT Unit") to be sold at a price of $0.52 per FT Unit; and (ii) flow-through units to be sold to charitable purchasers (each, a "Charity FT Unit") to be sold at a price of $0.70 per Charity FT Unit.

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
ValOre Metals Corp. Invites You to Join Us at the Red Cloud Fall Mining Showcase 2022

ValOre Metals Corp. Invites You to Join Us at the Red Cloud Fall Mining Showcase 2022

Valore Metals Corp. (TSXV: VO) is pleased to announce that the company will be presenting at Red Cloud's 2022 Fall Mining Showcase. We invite our shareholders and all interested parties to join us there.

The annual conference will be hosted in-person, at the Sheraton Centre Toronto Hotel from November 9-10, 2022.

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Forum Energy Metals to Present at the Red Cloud Fall Mining Showcase in Toronto - November 9 and 10, 2022

Forum Energy Metals to Present at the Red Cloud Fall Mining Showcase in Toronto - November 9 and 10, 2022

You are welcome to join Forum Energy Metals at the Red Cloud Fall Mining Showcase at the Sheraton Centre Hotel in Toronto, Ontario on Wednesday, November 9 and Thursday, November 10. Forum President & CEO, Richard Mazur and Senior Geologist Dr. Rebecca Hunter will be presenting on Wednesday, November 9 at 2pm. Mr. Mazur and Dr. Hunter will be available on both days of the conference for 1 X 1 meetings to update investors on the Company's planned exploration activities at its uranium,copper and battery metals portfolio. To register: https:redcloudfs.comfallminingshowcase2022

Technical meetings with management and partnering inquiries on Forum's portfolio of uranium, copper, nickel and cobalt projects in Saskatchewan, Nunavut and Idaho can be arranged by contacting: Rick Mazur, President & CEO at mazur@forumenergymetals.com or by calling 604-630-1585.

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
FORTUNE BAY ANNOUNCES POSITIVE PEA FOR GOLDFIELDS PROJECT, SASKATCHEWAN

FORTUNE BAY ANNOUNCES POSITIVE PEA FOR GOLDFIELDS PROJECT, SASKATCHEWAN

Average Annual Gold Production of 101 koz, After-Tax NPV5% of C$285M, and IRR of 35.2%

Highlights:

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Skyharbour Resources Ltd. Invites You to Join Us at the Red Cloud Fall Mining Showcase 2022

Skyharbour Resources Ltd. Invites You to Join Us at the Red Cloud Fall Mining Showcase 2022

Skyharbour Resources Ltd. (TSXV: SYH) is pleased to announce that the company will be presenting at Red Cloud's 2022 Fall Mining Showcase. We invite our shareholders and all interested parties to join us there.

The annual conference will be hosted in-person, at the Sheraton Centre Toronto Hotel from November 9-10, 2022.

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Purepoint Uranium Group Announces TSXV Approval of Warrant Extension

Purepoint Uranium Group Announces TSXV Approval of Warrant Extension

Purepoint Uranium Group Inc. (TSXV: PTU) ("Purepoint" or the "Company") announces that the Company has received approval from the TSX Venture Exchange (the "Exchange") of its previously announced extension of the expiry date of a total of 35,838,000 outstanding common share purchase warrants ("Warrants") by six months to June 17, 2023. The Warrants were issued by the Company in connection with a private placement which was completed on December 17, 2020.

About Purepoint

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Purepoint Uranium Group Announces Intention to Extend Warrant Term

Purepoint Uranium Group Announces Intention to Extend Warrant Term

Purepoint Uranium Group Inc. (TSXV: PTU) ("Purepoint" or the "Company") announces that the Company intends to apply to the TSX Venture Exchange (the "Exchange") to extend the expiry date of a total of 35,838,000 outstanding common share purchase warrants ("Warrants") issued by the Company in connection with a private placement of flow-through units and common share units of the Company which was completed on December 17, 2020 (the "Private Placement").

Each Warrant entitles the holder to acquire one common share in the capital of the Company at an exercise price of $0.08 for two years following the closing of the Private Placement. The Warrants are currently due to expire on December 17, 2022 and the Company is applying to the Exchange to extend the expiry date of the Warrants to June 17, 2023. All other terms of the Warrants, including the exercise price, will remain the same.

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

Latest Press Releases

Related News

×