Brunswick Exploration Announces C$5.0 Million Bought Deal Private Placement and Concurrent Non-Brokered Private Placement of C$2.0 Million

Energy Investing News

CanAlaska Commences Key Extension Maiden Drill Program

CanAlaska Commences Key Extension Maiden Drill Program

Drilling Focused on Priority Uranium Targets 10 Kilometres from Key Lake Mine and Mill

Coincident Ground Gravity Anomalies and EM Conductors Along the Prolific Key Lake Fault

CanAlaska Uranium Ltd. (TSXV: CVV) (OTCQX: CVVUF) (FSE: DH7N) ("CanAlaska or the "Company") is pleased to announce completion of the temporary work camp and mobilization of drill crews and equipment to the Key Extension project in the southeastern Athabasca Basin. The 2023 Key Extension drill program will focus on phase-one exploration of newly defined exploration targets generated through a series of geophysical programs completed in 2022. The Key Extension project is located approximately 10 kilometres southwest of the Key Lake mine and mill near Highway 914 (Figure 1).

Cannot view this image? Visit: https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/2864/154690_86dc028aa4a57852_002.jpg
 
Figure 1 – Key Extension Project Location
 
To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:
https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/2864/154690_86dc028aa4a57852_002full.jpg

CanAlaska CEO, Cory Belyk, comments, "The CanAlaska team has generated several very intriguing drill targets defined by multiple geophysical surveys. Results from these surveys closely resemble results commonly found in association with major basement-hosted uranium deposits in the Athabasca Basin region, namely NexGen's Arrow deposit and Cameco's Eagle Point deposit. This maiden drilling program is designed to test several of these targets where they are associated with the interpreted location of the large Key Lake fault, host to the nearby Deilmann and Gaertner ore bodies that together produced over 150 million pounds of uranium. I am very excited about the potential for this project to be among the front-runners for new discoveries in the eastern Athabasca Basin right next to all the critical infrastructure of Cameco's Key Lake mill."

Cannot view this image? Visit: https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/2864/154690_86dc028aa4a57852_004.jpg
 
Figure 2 – Priority Target Areas for Winter Drill Program
 
To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:
https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/2864/154690_86dc028aa4a57852_004full.jpg

The Company completed a ground gravity survey on the project that defined three high-priority gravity anomalies. These ground gravity anomalies are associated with historically mapped conductors in areas where these conductors bend or flex (Figure 2). Ground gravity lows (shown in blue on Figure 2) are interpreted to be alteration of the basement rocks and represent high priority exploration targets where the lows are associated with conductors. The importance of gravity lows associated with conductive stratigraphy have been well documented at several recent discoveries in the Athabasca Basin including NexGen's Arrow deposit and the GMZ/ACKIO discovery. In addition, the Company believes the Key Lake fault, host to the nearby Key Lake uranium deposits, trends onto the property and continues through these three priority gravity anomalies. The primary focus of the 2023 drill program will be drilling of two of the most prominent gravity anomalies one of which is located at the boundary between the Wollaston and Mudjatik geological domains and the intersection of the Key Lake fault. This gravity feature is a high priority target because of the coincidental intersection of two structural features with a north to northeast-trending conductor.

Cannot view this image? Visit: https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/2864/154690_86dc028aa4a57852_005.jpg
 
Figure 3 – Spotting Drill Collar
 
To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:
https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/2864/154690_86dc028aa4a57852_005full.jpg

The drilling and geology teams are in the field and have prepared the first drill collars for the program (Figure 3). The Company is completing work on the Key Extension project under an option agreement with Durama Enterprises Limited ("Durama"), a private company, which has granted CanAlaska a right to earn up to 100% interest in the project.

About the Key Extension Project

The Key Extension project is located approximately 10 kilometres south of the Athabasca Basin edge, within the highly prospective Wollaston-Mudjatik Transition Zone. The Key Lake uranium deposits and associated uranium zones are located approximately 10 kilometres from the northeastern project boundary. The Key Lake deposits consisted of a series of east-northeast striking pods of high-grade unconformity associated uranium mineralization, which have historically produced over 150 million lbs U3O8 from the Gaertner and Deilmann open pits.

Other News

The Company is currently drilling on its West McArthur project in the eastern Athabasca Basin. The 2023 West McArthur drill program is focused on advancing the Company's new high-grade Pike Zone uranium discovery.

About CanAlaska Uranium

CanAlaska Uranium Ltd. (TSXV: CVV) (OTCQX: CVVUF) (FSE: DH7N) holds interests in approximately 300,000 hectares (750,000 acres), in Canada's Athabasca Basin - the "Saudi Arabia of Uranium." CanAlaska's strategic holdings have attracted major international mining companies. CanAlaska is currently working with Cameco and Denison at two of the Company's properties in the Eastern Athabasca Basin. CanAlaska is a project generator positioned for discovery success in the world's richest uranium district. The Company also holds properties prospective for nickel, copper, gold and diamonds. For further information visit www.canalaska.com.

The qualified technical person for this news release is Nathan Bridge, MSc., P.Geo., CanAlaska's Vice President, Exploration.

On behalf of the Board of Directors
"Cory Belyk"
Cory Belyk, P.Geo., FGC
CEO, Executive Vice-President and Director
CanAlaska Uranium Ltd.

Contacts:

Cory Belyk, Executive VP and CEO
Tel: +1.604.688.3211 x 306
Email: cbelyk@canalaska.com

General Enquiry
Tel: +1.604.688.3211
Email: info@canalaska.com

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Forward-looking information

All statements included in this press release that address activities, events or developments that the Company expects, believes or anticipates will or may occur in the future are forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements involve numerous assumptions made by the Company based on its experience, perception of historical trends, current conditions, expected future developments and other factors it believes are appropriate in the circumstances. In addition, these statements involve substantial known and unknown risks and uncertainties that contribute to the possibility that the predictions, forecasts, projections and other forward-looking statements will prove inaccurate, certain of which are beyond the Company's control. Readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. Except as required by law, the Company does not intend to revise or update these forward-looking statements after the date hereof or revise them to reflect the occurrence of future unanticipated events.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/154690

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

CanAlaska UraniumTSXV:CVVEnergy Investing
CVV:CA
CanAlaska Uranium (TSXV:CVV)

CanAlaska Uranium


Keep reading...Show less
CanAlaska Acquires New Project Along Prolific Mineralized Corridor In Eastern Athabasca Basin

CanAlaska Acquires New Project Along Prolific Mineralized Corridor In Eastern Athabasca Basin

25 Kilometres of Roughrider Mineralized Corridor Staked

Highly Anomalous Lake Sediment Sample Identified

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
CanAlaska Commences West McArthur Winter Drill Program

CanAlaska Commences West McArthur Winter Drill Program

Two Drills Focused on Expansion of High-Grade Pike Zone Uranium Discovery

Unconformity Target Tests at Pike Zone Priority for First Drill Holes

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
CanAlaska Announces: Assays Confirm Nickel Mineralization in Ongoing Phase 2 Summer Drill Program at Manibridge

CanAlaska Announces: Assays Confirm Nickel Mineralization in Ongoing Phase 2 Summer Drill Program at Manibridge

CanAlaska at Mines and Money London "Resourcing Tomorrow" Event From November 29th to December 1st

CanAlaska Uranium Ltd. (TSXV: CVV) (OTCQX: CVVUF) (FSE: DH7N) ("CanAlaska or the "Company") is pleased to announce that assay results in the first 14 reported holes from the summer 2022 drill program have confirmed the presence of nickel-copper-cobalt mineralization on the Manibridge project. The ongoing drill program is focused along the northern extension of the past-producing Manibridge Nickel Mine, located in the Thompson Nickel Belt, Manitoba, which produced 1.3 million tonnes at an average grade of 2.55% nickel and 0.27% copper from 1971 to 1977 (Table 1).

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
CanAlaska Extends Warrant Terms and Grants Options

CanAlaska Extends Warrant Terms and Grants Options

CanAlaska Uranium Ltd. (TSXV: CVV) (OTCQX: CVVUF) (FSE: DH7N) ("CanAlaska" or the "Company") announces that it intends to extend the exercise period of a total of 6,501,839 outstanding share purchase warrants by 6 months. Each of the warrants is exercisable for one common share of the Company at prices ranging from $0.40 - $0.55 per share (collectively, the "Warrants"). The exercise prices will remain unchanged with these proposed extensions. The Warrants were originally issued pursuant to private placements completed between December 30, 2019 and December 23, 2020. The new expiration dates for the Warrants will be:

  • June 23, 2023 (with respect to 3,277,712 Warrants originally issued on December 23, 2020);

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
CanAlaska Assays Return 25.4% U3O8 at West McArthur

CanAlaska Assays Return 25.4% U3O8 at West McArthur

New Assays Confirm High-Grade Uranium in Several Drill Holes from Summer Program and Continuity of Discovery

Additional Highlights Include 3.98% U3O8over 2.3 metres and 0.84% U3O8over 5.0 metres

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Skyharbour Announces Exploration Agreement with English River First Nation

Skyharbour Announces Exploration Agreement with English River First Nation

Skyharbour Resources Ltd. (TSX-V: SYH ) (OTCQ X : SYHBF ) (Frankfurt: SC1P ) (the "Company") is pleased to announce the signing of an Exploration Agreement (the "Agreement") with English River First Nation ("ERFN") for the Russell Lake and Moore Uranium Projects in respect of Skyharbour's exploration and evaluation activities within the traditional territory of ERFN.

Russell Lake and Moore Project s Location Map:
http://www.skyharbourltd.com/_resources/images/SKY-RussellLake-20220325-Inset.jpg

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Cameco and Energoatom Agree on Commercial Terms to Supply Ukraine's Full Natural UF6 Needs through 2035

Cameco and Energoatom Agree on Commercial Terms to Supply Ukraine's Full Natural UF6 Needs through 2035

SE NNEGC Energoatom (Energoatom), Ukraine's state-owned nuclear energy utility, and Cameco Corporation (Cameco) (TSX: CCO; NYSE: CCJ), one of the largest global producers of uranium fuel based in Canada, have reached agreement on commercial terms for a major supply contract for Cameco to provide sufficient volumes of natural uranium hexafluoride, or UF 6 (consisting of uranium and conversion services), to meet Ukraine's full nuclear fuel needs through 2035. Key commercial terms, such as pricing mechanism, volume and tenor, have been agreed to, but the contract is subject to finalization, which is anticipated in the first quarter of 2023.

"Energoatom will keep working on achieving the energy independence of Ukraine. The development of cooperation between companies in the production and supply of nuclear materials and nuclear fuel is one of the most important conditions for the further safe functioning of our domestic nuclear power generation," said Petro Kotin, President of Energoatom.

News Provided by Business Wire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Blue Sky Uranium to Present at the Emerging Growth Conference and Invites Individual and Institutional Investors as well as Advisors and Analysts, to Attend Its Real-Time, Interactive Presentation

Blue Sky Uranium to Present at the Emerging Growth Conference and Invites Individual and Institutional Investors as well as Advisors and Analysts, to Attend Its Real-Time, Interactive Presentation

TSX Venture Exchange: BSK
Frankfurt Stock Exchange: MAL2
OTCQB Venture Market (OTC): BKUCF

Blue Sky Uranium Corp. (TSXV: BSK) (FSE: MAL2) (OTC: BKUCF), "Blue Sky" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that it has been invited to present at the Emerging Growth Conference on February 8, 2023 .

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Forum Energy Metals and Traction Uranium Enter into an Option Agreement for the Grease River Property in the Athabasca Basin

Forum Energy Metals and Traction Uranium Enter into an Option Agreement for the Grease River Property in the Athabasca Basin

10,528 Hectares situated along the east-northeast trending Grease River Structure south of Lake Athabasca near the Fond Du Lac Uranium Deposit

Forum Energy Metals Corp. (TSXV: FMC) (OTCQB: FDCFF) (the "Company" or "Forum") is pleased to announce that it has entered into a property option agreement with Traction Uranium Corp. ("Traction"), pursuant to which Traction has the right, at its option, to acquire up to a 100% interest in Forum's 100% owned Grease River Property located in the Athabasca Basin, Northern Saskatchewan, Canada (the "Property"), in exchange for a series of cash payments, share issuances and funding of exploration expenditures, separated into three phases. The first phase entitles Traction to acquire a 51% interest in the Property by paying an aggregate of $250,000, issuing an aggregate of 1,625,000 common shares and funding an aggregate of $3,000,000 in exploration expenditures on the Property by December 31, 2025. Forum will be the operator of the Property until Traction completes the first phase.

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Presenting on the Emerging Growth Conference on February 8 Register Now

Presenting on the Emerging Growth Conference on February 8 Register Now

EmergingGrowth.com a leading independent small cap media portal announces the schedule of the 49 th Emerging Growth Conference on February 8, 2022.

The Emerging Growth Conference identifies companies in a wide range of growth sectors, with strong management teams, innovative products & services, focused strategy, execution, and the overall potential for long-term growth.

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Cosa Resources Appoints Veteran Uranium Geologist Andy Carmichael as Vice President of Exploration

Cosa Resources Appoints Veteran Uranium Geologist Andy Carmichael as Vice President of Exploration

(TheNewswire)

Cosa Resources Corp.

Vancouver, British Columbia TheNewswire - February 2, 2023 Cosa Resources Corp. ( CSE: COSA ) (" Cosa Resources " or the "Company") is pleased to announce the appointment of Andy Carmichael as Vice President of Exploration, effective immediately.

News Provided by TheNewsWire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

Latest Press Releases

LithiumBank Details Kindersley, Saskatchewan Asset Development Strategy

Nevada Sunrise Stakes Badlands Lithium Project, Esmeralda County, Nevada

ALX Resources Corp. Stakes Crystal Lithium Project, Northern Saskatchewan, Canada

Related News

Gold Investing

Impact Minerals Limited Launches New Interactive Investor Hub

Nickel Investing

Jaguar Nickel Sulphide Project: Getting Ready For An Electric Future

Lithium Investing

Karl Simich Joins Balkan Mining Board

Lithium Investing

Australian Lithium Explorer Drilling Outstanding Targets

Lithium Investing

Presentation At RIU Explorers Conference

Lithium Investing

Rhyolite Ridge Development And Growth Opportunities RIU Explorers Conference 14-16 February 2023

×