Airborne Magnetics and Radiometrics to Confirm Existing Targets and Generate New Targets, Preparing for Planned Summer Ground Prospecting Program

CanAlaska Uranium Ltd. (TSXV: CVV) (OTCQB: CVVUF) (FSE: DH7N) ("CanAlaska" or the "Company") is pleased to announce it has commenced a high-resolution helicopter-borne aeromagnetics and radiometrics survey on it's Geikie project in the Athabasca Basin (Figure 1). The survey consists of 3,731 line-km's of airborne surveying at 100 m line-spacing across the Geikie project to identify magnetic and radiometric anomalies for future targeted ground prospecting and drilling.

Figure 1 – Geikie Property Location Map and Target Areas

During early compilation work, the Company identified multiple target areas on the project outlined by coincident magnetic breaks and prospective geology offsets just 10 kilometres from 92 Energy's Gemini mineralization (GMZ) and Baselode Energy's ACKIO mineralization (See News Release Dated October 14th, 2021). Numerous uranium showings with up to 0.23% uranium already exist within the project area in proximity to interpreted fault structures.

CanAlaska's Geikie project, totalling 33,897 hectares, is located in the eastern Athabasca Basin. The property is currently owned 100% by the Company but is incorporated as part of a Purchase Option Agreement (POA) with Basin Energy Limited ("Basin Energy"), an Australian public limited corporation. Under the POA, Basin Energy may earn up to an 80% interest in the Geikie project by undertaking work and milestone payments in three defined earn-in stages (See News Release Dated April 27th, 2022).

CanAlaska CEO, Cory Belyk, comments, "This airborne program will represent the first work on this newly staked project for CanAlaska and results from this survey will help guide the next steps of project activity. These are critical data layers to add to the exploration portfolio that will provide existing confirmation of targets and add new targets for immediate follow-up. We look forward to aggressively moving this project forward with Basin Energy in the fall of 2022."

Other News

The Company is actively drilling on it's West McArthur uranium project in the eastern Athabasca Basin as part of an approved $5 million 2022 program. The West McArthur drilling program is focused on continued expansion of the 42 Zone mineralization, exploration within the 1.8 km 42 Zone extension target area, and testing of multiple new targets generated during the winter geophysical program. The West McArthur project is operated by CanAlaska, who currently holds a 76.51% ownership in the project.

About CanAlaska Uranium

CanAlaska Uranium Ltd. (TSXV: CVV) (OTCQB: CVVUF) (FSE: DH7N) holds interests in approximately 300,000 hectares (750,000 acres), in Canada's Athabasca Basin - the "Saudi Arabia of Uranium." CanAlaska's strategic holdings have attracted major international mining companies. CanAlaska is currently working with Cameco and Denison at two of the Company's properties in the Eastern Athabasca Basin. CanAlaska is a project generator positioned for discovery success in the world's richest uranium district. The Company also holds properties prospective for nickel, copper, gold and diamonds. For further information visit www.canalaska.com.

The qualified technical person for this news release is Nathan Bridge, MSc., P.Geo., CanAlaska's Vice President, Exploration.

On behalf of the Board of Directors
"Peter Dasler"
Peter Dasler, M.Sc.
President
CanAlaska Uranium Ltd. 

Contacts:

Cory Belyk, Executive VP and CEO
Tel: +1.604.688.3211 x 306
Email: cbelyk@canalaska.com

Peter Dasler, President
Tel: +1.604.688.3211 x 138
Email: info@canalaska.com

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Forward-looking information

All statements included in this press release that address activities, events or developments that the Company expects, believes or anticipates will or may occur in the future are forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements involve numerous assumptions made by the Company based on its experience, perception of historical trends, current conditions, expected future developments and other factors it believes are appropriate in the circumstances. In addition, these statements involve substantial known and unknown risks and uncertainties that contribute to the possibility that the predictions, forecasts, projections and other forward-looking statements will prove inaccurate, certain of which are beyond the Company's control. Readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. Except as required by law, the Company does not intend to revise or update these forward-looking statements after the date hereof or revise them to reflect the occurrence of future unanticipated events.

CanAlaska Commences Airborne Survey at Key Extension Project in Athabasca Basin

Airborne Magnetics and Radiometrics to Confirm Targeting Near Large Gravity Anomalies

Summer Ground Prospecting and Drill Program Now Permitted

CanAlaska Commences West McArthur Uranium Drilling

Two Drills to Operate on Multiple Targets

Initial Focus on High-Grade Uranium Intersections at 42 Zone

CanAlaska Announces 10,000 Metre Phase 2 Drill Program Started on Manibridge High-Grade Nickel Project

Targets Focused Within Shadow of Past-Producing Mine

Meet Management at Prospectors and Developers Association of Canada Convention June 13 - 15

CanAlaska Acquires Large Position NE of Patterson Lake

Over 60 Kilometres of the Prolific Patterson Lake Corridor

Highly Anomalous Lake Sediment Samples Identified

CanAlaska Announces Manibridge Diamond Drilling Program Intersects Nickel

Nickel-Bearing Sulphides Intersected In All Drillholes; 10,000 Metre Follow-Up Drill Program Planned for June

CanAlaska Uranium Ltd. (TSXV: CVV) (OTCQB: CVVUF) (FSE: DH7N) ("CanAlaska" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that it has successfully completed a six drill hole 2,350 m drill program on the high-grade Manibridge nickel project in the Thompson Nickel Belt, Manitoba (Table 1). The drill program was focused within one kilometre of the past-producing high-grade Manibridge Mine, that produced 1.3 million tonnes at an average grade of 2.55% nickel and 0.27% copper from 1971 to 1977 (Figure 1).

FORTUNE BAY INTERSECTS ELEVATED RADIOACTIVITY IN MAIDEN DRILL PROGRAM AT THE STRIKE URANIUM PROJECT

FORTUNE BAY INTERSECTS ELEVATED RADIOACTIVITY IN MAIDEN DRILL PROGRAM AT THE STRIKE URANIUM PROJECT

Fortune Bay Corp. (TSXV: FOR) (FWB: 5QN) (OTCQX: FTBYF) ("Fortune Bay" or the "Company") is pleased to announce initial drill results for its 100% owned Strike Uranium Project ("Strike" or the "Project"), located in northern Saskatchewan (see Figures 1 and 2). A total of nine drill holes were completed comprising 2,064 metres. Results included shallow intersections of elevated radioactivity, between 35 and 95 metres below surface, within favorable geological settings for high-grade, basement hosted deposits typical of the Athabasca Basin.

Highlights:

ValOre Metals

ValOre Reports Encouraging Trench Results from Tróia Target, Pedra Branca

ValOre Metals Corp. ("ValOre"; TSX ‐ V: VO; OTC: KVLQF; Frankfurt: KEQ0, "the Company") today announced trench channel sample assay results from the Tróia target ("Tróia") at ValOre's 100%-owned Pedra Branca Platinum Group Elements ("PGE", "2PGE+Au") Project ("Pedra Branca") in northeastern Brazil.

"Our geological team continues to deliver at the Pedra Branca palladium-platinum project. Tróia joins Ipueiras and Galante East in our pipeline of drill-ready targets," stated ValOre's V.P. of Exploration, Colin Smith. "The trench results at the Tróia target confirm the presence of in-situ PGE mineralization intercepted in previously reported Trado ® auger drilling and rock sampling and demonstrate potential continuity of the target chromite-bearing ultramafic rocks over 600 m along trend. Mineralization and the target ultramafic intrusion remain fully open at depth and warrant follow-up core or RC drilling."

Purepoint Uranium Initiates Program at 100% Owned Carson Lake Project

Purepoint Uranium Initiates Program at 100% Owned Carson Lake Project

Purepoint Uranium Group Inc. (TSXV: PTU) (OTCQB: PTUUF) ("Purepoint" or the "Company") today announced the commencement of an airborne gravitymagnetic survey over their 100% owned Carson Lake Uranium Project which lies on the north-eastern edge of the Athabasca Basin, Saskatchewan, Canada.

The Carson Lake project covers the northeast extension of a major conductive trend that is also present on Purepoint's Red Willow project. The current airborne gravity survey results will help further define north-south trending structures and geologic contacts interpreted from prior magnetic survey results. Interpreted structures that crosscut the conductive trend are considered prospective exploration target areas as structural complexity may have developed and trapped uranium-rich fluids.

OTC Markets Group Welcomes Fortune Bay Corp. to OTCQX

OTC Markets Group Welcomes Fortune Bay Corp. to OTCQX

OTC Markets Group Inc. (OTCQX: OTCM), operator of regulated markets for 12,000 U.S. and international securities, today announced Fortune Bay Corp. (TSX-V: FOR; FWB: 5QN; OTCQX: FTBYF), an exploration and development company, has qualified to trade on the OTCQX® Best Market. Fortune Bay Corp. upgraded to OTCQX from the Pink® market.

Fortune Bay Corp. begins trading today on OTCQX under the symbol "FTBYF." U.S. investors can find current financial disclosure and Real-Time Level 2 quotes for the company on www.otcmarkets.com .

FORTUNE BAY BEGINS TRADING ON OTCQX MARKET

Fortune Bay Corp. (TSXV: FOR) (FWB: 5QN) (OTCQX: FTBYF) ("Fortune Bay" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that effective today it has qualified to trade on the OTCQX® Best Market under the symbol "FTBYF". Fortune Bay upgraded to OTCQX from the Pink® market. Fortune Bay's common shares will continue to trade on the TSX Venture Exchange under the symbol FOR and on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange under the symbol 5QN.

Fortune Bay Corp. logo (CNW Group/Fortune Bay Corp.)

It is anticipated that the trading of Fortune Bay's shares on the OTCQX will provide greater visibility and more efficient access to the U.S. financial markets. U.S. investors can find current financial disclosure and Real-Time Level 2 quotes for the company on www.otcmarkets.com .

Dale Verran , CEO for Fortune Bay, commented, "We are pleased to have begun trading on OTCQX with the objective of enhancing our liquidity and strengthening our shareholder base. We look forward to engaging with new U.S. investors as we continue to advance the Company's mineral exploration and development projects for the benefit of all stakeholders."

About Fortune Bay
Fortune Bay Corp. (TSXV: FOR, FWB: 5QN, OTCQX: FTBYF) is an exploration and development company with 100% ownership in two advanced gold exploration projects in Canada , Saskatchewan (Goldfields Project) and Mexico , Chiapas (Ixhuatán Project), both with exploration and development potential. The Company is also advancing the 100% owned Strike and Murmac uranium exploration projects, located near the Goldfields Project, which have high-grade potential typical of the Athabasca Basin. The Company has a goal of building a mid-tier exploration and development Company through the advancement of its existing projects and the strategic acquisition of new projects to create a pipeline of growth opportunities. The Company's corporate strategy is driven by a Board and Management team with a proven track record of discovery, project development and value creation.

About OTC Markets Group Inc.
OTC Markets Group Inc. (OTCQX: OTCM) operates regulated markets for trading 12,000 U.S. and international securities. Their data-driven disclosure standards form the foundation of three public markets: OTCQX ® Best Market, OTCQB ® Venture Market and Pink ® Open Market.

OTC Link ® Alternative Trading Systems (ATSs) provide critical market infrastructure that broker-dealers rely on to facilitate trading.  Their innovative model offers companies more efficient access to the U.S. financial markets.

OTC Link ATS, OTC Link ECN and OTC Link NQB are each an SEC regulated ATS, operated by OTC Link LLC, a FINRA and SEC registered broker-dealer, member SIPC.

To learn more about how we create better informed and more efficient markets, visit www.otcmarkets.com .

On behalf of Fortune Bay Corp.

"Dale Verran"
Chief Executive Officer
902-334-1919

Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Information
Information set forth in this news release contains forward-looking statements that are based on assumptions as of the date of this news release. These statements reflect management's current estimates, beliefs, intentions, and expectations. They are not guarantees of future performance. Words such as "expects", "aims", "anticipates", "targets", "goals", "projects", "intends", "plans", "believes", "seeks", "estimates", "continues", "may", variations of such words, and similar expressions and references to future periods, are intended to identify such forward-looking statements. Fortune Bay Corp. ("Fortune Bay" or the "Company") cautions that all forward-looking statements are inherently uncertain, and that actual performance may be affected by a number of material factors, many of which are beyond Fortune Bay's control. Such factors include, among other things: risks and uncertainties relating to metal prices, changes in planned work resulting from weather, COVID-19 restrictions, availability of contractors, logistical, technical or other factors, the possibility that results of work will not fulfill expectations and realize the perceived potential of Fortune Bay's mineral properties, uncertainties involved in the interpretation of drilling results and other tests, the possibility that required permits may not be obtained in a timely manner or at all, risk of accidents, equipment breakdowns or other unanticipated difficulties or interruptions, the possibility of cost overruns or unanticipated expenses in work programs, the risk of environmental contamination or damage resulting from the exploration operations, the need to comply with environmental and governmental regulations and the lack of availability of necessary capital, which may not be available to Fortune Bay, acceptable to it or at all. Fortune Bay is subject to the specific risks inherent in the mining business as well as general economic and business conditions. Accordingly, actual, and future events, conditions and results may differ materially from the estimates, beliefs, intentions, and expectations expressed or implied in the forward-looking information. Except as required under applicable securities legislation, Fortune Bay undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise forward-looking information. Fortune Bay does not intend, and does not assume any obligation, to update these forward-looking statements, except as required under applicable securities legislation. For more information on Fortune Bay, readers should refer to Fortune Bay's website at www.fortunebaycorp.com .

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in policies of TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

SOURCE Fortune Bay Corp.

Cision View original content to download multimedia: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/June2022/27/c9055.html

Baselode Intersects 81 Metres and 30 Metres of Radioactive Mineralization Near Surface; New Near-Surface Zone Discovered

  • AK22-065 intersected a total 81.0 metres of composite mineralization including 1,057 cps over 52.3 m , ranks as the second-best drill hole on the project
  • AK22-052 intersected 2,677 cps over 30.0 metres beginning 30.0 metres downhole, ranks as best drill hole on the project
  • Another near-surface zone has been discovered

 Baselode Energy Corp. (TSXV: FIND) (OTCQB: BSENF) (" Baselode " or the " Company ") is pleased to provide an update for the ongoing 20,000 metre diamond drilling program (the " Program ") on the ACKIO high-grade uranium discovery (" ACKIO "), Hook project (" Hook "), Athabasca Basin area (the " Basin "), northern Saskatchewan (see Figure 1 and Table 1 ).

"Four of these reported drill holes now rank amongst the top six in composite radioactivity results, as Baselode continues to expand upon its ACKIO near-surface discoveries. These results demonstrate high levels of radioactivity but also considerable widths of mineralization. Additionally, results from AK22-063 suggest that we've discovered another near-surface zone. The remainder of the drill program will seek to delineate the extent of these near-surface zones as they remain open in all directions. These discoveries are very shallow, with mineralization beginning 25 metres from surface at the overburden contact, similar to the open-pit mines in the Athabasca's history, most notably Rabbit Lake , Cluff Lake , and Uranium City operations," said James Sykes , CEO, President and Director of Baselode.

