Cadillac Formula 1® Team Joins Forces with Core Scientific as Official Data Center Partner

Core Scientific and Cadillac Formula 1® Team Announce a Multi-Year Global Partnership
Core Scientific, Inc. (NASDAQ: CORZ) ("Core Scientific" or the "Company") , a leader in digital infrastructure for high-density colocation, and Cadillac Formula 1® Team have announced a multi-year global partnership, naming Core Scientific as the team's Official Data Center Partner.
Core Scientific will play a central role in advising and shaping the team's data center infrastructure in its new U.S. headquarters, currently under construction in Indianapolis, Indiana. Through this partnership, Core Scientific will provide strategic consulting, architectural guidance and optimization expertise to ensure the team's infrastructure is secure, scalable and capable of supporting the high-density computing demands of modern Formula 1 development. The resulting high-density data center environment will support simulation, engineering, manufacturing and race operations.
"Cadillac Formula 1® Team's entry into Formula 1® marks a historic moment in American motorsport," said Adam Sullivan, Chief Executive Officer of Core Scientific. "We're proud to support the team's data and technology strategy through our expertise in designing, building and operating high-density data centers engineered for the world's most demanding workloads."
Together, the organizations will focus on:
- The development of Cadillac Formula 1® Team's primary U.S. data hub in Indianapolis, Indiana.
- High-density infrastructure planning for advanced simulation, analytics and digital manufacturing.
- Optimization of cloud-hybrid environments supporting both U.S. and U.K. operations.
- Long-term scalability as the team prepares for its 2026 season and beyond.
"Building an F1 team from the ground up offers us the opportunity to build custom-fit systems and processes for the task in hand. We are pleased to work with Core Scientific to create the best infrastructure solutions to realize our future ambitions," said Cadillac Formula 1® Team Global Head of Commercial Strategy, Tyler Epp.
The Company's branding made its race debut at the Australian Grand Prix and will continue to be featured across the team's on- and off-track presence throughout the multi-year partnership.
To learn more about the partnership, please visit www.corescientific.com/cadillacf1 .
About Core Scientific
Core Scientific, Inc. ("Core Scientific" or the "Company") is a leader in digital infrastructure for high-density colocation services and digital asset mining. We operate dedicated, purpose-built facilities for high-density colocation services and are a premier provider of digital infrastructure, software solutions and services to our third-party customers. We employ our own fleet of computers ("miners") to earn digital assets for our own account and are in the process of converting most of our existing facilities to support artificial intelligence-related workloads and next-generation colocation services. We currently derive the majority of our revenue from earning digital assets for our own account but expect to rapidly increase revenue derived from high-density colocation ("HDC"). We currently intend to repurpose our remaining facilities currently used in our digital asset mining businesses to support our high-density colocation computing services business as circumstances allow and in a manner designed to retain access to electrical power under our control, maximize the value of our digital asset mining equipment to third parties and fulfill our existing obligations to suppliers and customers. Our facilities are located in Alabama (1), Georgia (2), Kentucky (1), North Carolina (1), North Dakota (1), Oklahoma (1) and Texas (3). To learn more, visit www.corescientific.com .
About Cadillac Formula 1® Team
The Cadillac Formula 1 ® Team is a specialist motor racing team competing in the FIA Formula 1 ® World Championship. Backed by TWG Motorsports and General Motors, the team has operations in Indianapolis, Indiana (USA); Charlotte, North Carolina (USA); and Silverstone, Northamptonshire (UK). With the confidence to dream big and the passion to deliver, the Cadillac Formula 1 ® Team is building everything from the ground up – from high-performance race cars to an inclusive, values-driven culture.
Please follow us on:
https://www.linkedin.com/company/corescientific/
https://twitter.com/core_scientific
https://www.youtube.com/@Core_Scientific
https://www.instagram.com/Core_Scientific/
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20260310140237/en/
Investors:
ir@corescientific.com
Media:
press@corescientific.com