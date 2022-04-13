Company NewsInvesting News

In the news release, Nanalysis Scientific Corp. to Present at NobleCon18, issued 13-Apr-2022 by Nanalysis Scientific Corp. over CNW, we are advised by the company that the date in the first sentence is incorrect. "Wed, April 22nd" should read "Wed, April 20th" as originally issued inadvertently. The complete, corrected release follows: Nanalysis Scientific Corp. to Present at NobleCon18 Nanalysis Scientific Corp. ...

In the news release, Nanalysis Scientific Corp. to Present at NobleCon18, issued 13-Apr-2022 by Nanalysis Scientific Corp. over CNW, we are advised by the company that the date in the first sentence is incorrect. "Wed, April 22nd" should read "Wed, April 20th" as originally issued inadvertently. The complete, corrected release follows:

Nanalysis Scientific Corp. to Present at NobleCon18

Nanalysis Scientific Corp. ( TSXV:NSCI ) (OTCQX:NSCIF) (FRA:1N1) ("Nanalysis" or the "Company") announces that CEO Sean Krakiwsky will present at NobleCon18, Noble Capital Markets' Eighteenth Annual Investor Conference at the Hard Rock Hotel & Casino, Hollywood, Florida on Wed, April 20 th 2022 at 12:30 PM ET in Seminole Ballroom B.  There is also the opportunity to meet with Mr. Krakiwsky at his breakout sessions scheduled for Wed, April 20, 2022 at 11:30 AM ET at Table 11, Thursday, April 21 st at 11:30 AM ET at Table 1, and Thursday, April 21st at 1:45 PM at Table 10.

Nanalysis Scientific Corp. logo (CNW Group/Nanalysis Scientific Corp.) (CNW Group/Nanalysis Scientific Corp.)

A high-definition, video webcast of the presentation will be available the following day at the following link: https://noble.mediasite.com/Mediasite/Play/116e75104b074f3491ff20780ccca2af1d
and as part of a complete catalog of presentations available at Noble Capital Markets' Conference website: www.nobleconference.com and on Channelchek www.channelchek.com the investor portal created by Noble. The webcast will be archived on the company's website, the NobleCon website and on Channelchek.com for 90 days following the event.

About Nanalysis Scientific Corp. ( TSXV:NSCI , OTCQX:NSCIF, FRA:1N1)

Nanalysis trades on the TSX Venture Exchange (TSXV) in Canada with ticker symbol 'NSCI', OTC and the Frankfurt exchange under the ticker symbol '1N1'. The company's business is what we term "MRI and NMR for industry". The company develops and manufactures portable Nuclear Magnetic Resonance (NMR) spectrometers or analyzers for laboratory and industrial markets. The NMReady-60™ was the first full-feature portable NMR spectrometer in a single compact enclosure requiring no liquid helium or any other cryogens. The company has followed-up that initial offering with new products and continues to have a strong innovation pipeline. Nanalysis recently announced that it has begun selling a 100MHz device in 2020. The Company's new device will be the most powerful and most advanced compact NMR device ever brought to market.

Nanalysis devices are used in many industries (oil and gas, chemical, mining, pharma, biotech, flavor and fragrances, agrochemicals, law enforcement, and more) as well as numerous government and university research labs around the world. The Company continues to exploit new global market opportunities independently and with partners.

With the recent acquisition of K'(Prime) Technologies Inc. (KPrime), the company maintains a North American sales and service company of over 40 individuals who cover scientific instrumentation for pharma, food, chemical and oil & gas customers, as well as imaging systems for security applications.

About Noble Capital Markets, Inc.

Noble Capital Markets ("Noble") is a research driven investment bank that has supported small & microcap companies since 1984. As a FINRA and SEC licensed broker dealer Noble provides institutional-quality equity research, merchant and investment banking, and order execution services. In 2005, Noble established NobleCon, an investor conference that has grown substantially over the last decade. Noble launched www.channelchek.com in 2018 - an investor community dedicated exclusively to public small and micro-cap companies and their industries. Channelchek is the first service to offer institutional-quality research to the public, for FREE at every level without a subscription. More than 6,000 public emerging growth companies are listed on the site, with growing content including research, webcasts, podcasts, and balanced news.

Notice regarding Forward Looking Statements and Legal Disclaimer

This news release contains certain "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of such statements under applicable securities law pertaining to the following: the Option and other matters ancillary or incidental to the foregoing. Forward-looking statements are frequently characterized by words such as "anticipates", "plan", "continue", "expect", "project", "intend", "believe", "anticipate", "estimate", "may", "will", "potential", "proposed", "positioned" and other similar words, or statements that certain events or conditions "may" or "will" occur. These statements are only predictions. Various assumptions were used in drawing the conclusions or making the projections contained in the forward-looking statements throughout this news release. Forward-looking statements are based on the opinions and estimates of management at the date the statements are made and are subject to a variety of risks and uncertainties and other factors that could cause actual events or results to differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements. The Company is under no obligation, and expressly disclaims any intention or obligation, to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as expressly required by applicable law.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Cision View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/nanalysis-scientific-corp-to-present-at-noblecon18-301525160.html

SOURCE Nanalysis Scientific Corp.

News Provided by PR Newswire via QuoteMedia

Nanalysis ScientificTSXV:NSCIEmerging Tech Investing
NSCI:CA

Nanalysis Scientific Corp. to Present at NobleCon18

Nanalysis Scientific Corp. ( TSXV:NSCI ) (OTCQX:NSCIF) (FRA:1N1) ("Nanalysis" or the "Company") announces that CEO Sean Krakiwsky will present at NobleCon18, Noble Capital Markets' Eighteenth Annual Investor Conference at the Hard Rock Hotel & Casino, Hollywood, Florida on Wed, April 22 nd 2022 at 12:30 PM ET in Seminole Ballroom B.  There is also the opportunity to meet with Mr. Krakiwsky at his breakout sessions scheduled for Wed, April 20, 2022 at 11:30 AM ET at Table 11, Thursday, April 21 st at 11:30 AM ET at Table 1, and Thursday, April 21st at 1:45 PM at Table 10.

Nanalysis Scientific Corp. logo (CNW Group/Nanalysis Scientific Corp.) (CNW Group/Nanalysis Scientific Corp.)

A high-definition, video webcast of the presentation will be available the following day at the following link: https://noble.mediasite.com/Mediasite/Play/116e75104b074f3491ff20780ccca2af1d
and as part of a complete catalog of presentations available at Noble Capital Markets' Conference website: www.nobleconference.com and on Channelchek www.channelchek.com the investor portal created by Noble. The webcast will be archived on the company's website, the NobleCon website and on Channelchek.com for 90 days following the event.

About Nanalysis Scientific Corp. ( TSXV:NSCI , OTCQX:NSCIF, FRA:1N1)

Nanalysis trades on the TSX Venture Exchange (TSXV) in Canada with ticker symbol 'NSCI', OTC and the Frankfurt exchange under the ticker symbol '1N1'. The company's business is what we term "MRI and NMR for industry". The company develops and manufactures portable Nuclear Magnetic Resonance (NMR) spectrometers or analyzers for laboratory and industrial markets. The NMReady-60™ was the first full-feature portable NMR spectrometer in a single compact enclosure requiring no liquid helium or any other cryogens. The company has followed-up that initial offering with new products and continues to have a strong innovation pipeline. Nanalysis recently announced that it has begun selling a 100MHz device in 2020. The Company's new device will be the most powerful and most advanced compact NMR device ever brought to market.

Nanalysis devices are used in many industries (oil and gas, chemical, mining, pharma, biotech, flavor and fragrances, agrochemicals, law enforcement, and more) as well as numerous government and university research labs around the world. The Company continues to exploit new global market opportunities independently and with partners.

With the recent acquisition of K'(Prime) Technologies Inc. (KPrime), the company maintains a North American sales and service company of over 40 individuals who cover scientific instrumentation for pharma, food, chemical and oil & gas customers, as well as imaging systems for security applications.

About Noble Capital Markets, Inc.

Noble Capital Markets ("Noble") is a research driven investment bank that has supported small & microcap companies since 1984. As a FINRA and SEC licensed broker dealer Noble provides institutional-quality equity research, merchant and investment banking, and order execution services. In 2005, Noble established NobleCon, an investor conference that has grown substantially over the last decade. Noble launched www.channelchek.com in 2018 - an investor community dedicated exclusively to public small and micro-cap companies and their industries. Channelchek is the first service to offer institutional-quality research to the public, for FREE at every level without a subscription. More than 6,000 public emerging growth companies are listed on the site, with growing content including research, webcasts, podcasts, and balanced news.

Notice regarding Forward Looking Statements and Legal Disclaimer

This news release contains certain "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of such statements under applicable securities law pertaining to the following: the Option and other matters ancillary or incidental to the foregoing. Forward-looking statements are frequently characterized by words such as "anticipates", "plan", "continue", "expect", "project", "intend", "believe", "anticipate", "estimate", "may", "will", "potential", "proposed", "positioned" and other similar words, or statements that certain events or conditions "may" or "will" occur. These statements are only predictions. Various assumptions were used in drawing the conclusions or making the projections contained in the forward-looking statements throughout this news release. Forward-looking statements are based on the opinions and estimates of management at the date the statements are made and are subject to a variety of risks and uncertainties and other factors that could cause actual events or results to differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements. The Company is under no obligation, and expressly disclaims any intention or obligation, to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as expressly required by applicable law.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Cision View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/nanalysis-scientific-corp-to-present-at-noblecon18-301524827.html

SOURCE Nanalysis Scientific Corp.

News Provided by PR Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
DGTL Holdings Inc. Reports New Financial Management Team

DGTL Holdings Inc. Reports New Financial Management Team

New Chief Financial Officer, New Chairman of the Audit Committee and $600,000 in PPP Loans Forgiven

DGTL Holdings Inc. (TSXV: DGTL) (OTCQB: DGTHF) (WKN: A2QB0L) ("DGTL Holdings" or "the Company") reports a reorganization of its financial administration team and the forgiveness of $600,000 in small business COVID-19 relief loans.

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Cloud DX partners with Sheridan College on Medical Metaverse Research and Development

Cloud DX partners with Sheridan College on Medical Metaverse Research and Development

Developing the Clinic of the Future, Cloud DX work to be supported by Sheridan College through federal grant

News in Summary

News Provided by ACCESSWIRE via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
DGTL Holdings Inc. Reports Renewal with OTT and Leading Premium Streaming Service Provider

DGTL Holdings Inc. Reports Renewal with OTT and Leading Premium Streaming Service Provider

Leading OTT and streaming video service provider in the U.S. Renews 1-year Subscription Contract with Engagement Labs

DGTL Holdings Inc. (TSXV: DGTL) ("DGTL" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that its wholly owned subsidiary Engagement Labs, has renewed and will continue to provide its data and analytics to one of the premier media and entertainment, OTT and streaming video service provider in the U.S. The new campaign contract is valued at $150,000.

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Applied UV

Applied UV to Host Fourth Quarter and Year End 2021 Conference Call on April 7th

Applied UV, Inc. (NasdaqCM: AUVI) ("Applied UV" or the "Company"), a pathogen elimination technology company that applies the power of narrow-range ultraviolet light ("UVC") for surface areas and catalytic bioconversion technology for air purification to destroy pathogens safely, thoroughly, and automatically, announced that the Company will be hosting an investor conference call and live webcast on Thursday, April 7, 2022 at 9:00 am ET to review its financial results. Fourth quarter and Year End 2021 financial results will be available through the Investor Relations section of the company's website at https://irdirect.net/AUVI.

Conference Call/Webcast Information

Keep reading...Show less
DGTL Holdings Inc. Reports Campaign Extension for Nasdaq Listed E-Sports Gaming Client

DGTL Holdings Inc. Reports Campaign Extension for Nasdaq Listed E-Sports Gaming Client

$200,000 Campaign to Build Awareness of New Online Sports Betting Licensing Now Live across the state of Illinois, USA

DGTL Holdings Inc. (TSXV: DGTL) ("DGTL" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that its wholly owned subsidiary Hashoff LLC has launched a new social media content marketing campaign with a Nasdaq listed e-sports and gaming company. The campaign is valued at approximately $200,000 and is focused on promoting brand awareness of the online sports betting regulations which are now legal and live across the state of Illinois, USA.

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

Latest Press Releases

Related News

×