In the news release, Nanalysis Scientific Corp. to Present at NobleCon18, issued 13-Apr-2022 by Nanalysis Scientific Corp. over CNW, we are advised by the company that the date in the first sentence is incorrect. "Wed, April 22nd" should read "Wed, April 20th" as originally issued inadvertently. The complete, corrected release follows: Nanalysis Scientific Corp. to Present at NobleCon18 Nanalysis Scientific Corp. ...

NSCI:CA