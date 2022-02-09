Energy Investing News
Cenovus announces 2021 fourth-quarter and full-year results

Cenovus Energy Inc. (TSX: CVE) (NYSE: CVE) delivered record oil sands production in the fourth quarter of 2021, contributing to total upstream output of more than 825,000 barrels of oil equivalent per day (BOEd) 1 and almost 792,000 BOEd 1 for the full year. The company generated fourth-quarter cash from operating activities of $2.2 billion and adjusted funds flow of $1.9 billion. With free funds flow of $1.1 billion in the quarter, and proceeds from recent divestitures, net debt was below $9.6 billion at year end, a reduction of more than $1.4 billion from the end of the third quarter and $3.5 billion in 2021 following the acquisition of Husky Energy. Total long-term debt was $12.4 billion as at December 31, 2021, down nearly $1.7 billion from January 1, 2021, and expected to decrease by approximately US$384 million on February 9 when Cenovus redeems the remaining principal amount of its notes due in 2023 and 2024. As part of its plan to enhance shareholder returns, Cenovus continues to buy back common shares under its previously announced Normal Course Issuer Bid (NCIB) and as of February 7 had repurchased approximately 26 million common shares at a volume weighted price of $16.31 per share.

"In our first year as a combined company we delivered exceptional operational performance at our upstream business, successfully integrated the assets acquired in the Husky transaction and aggressively reduced debt, creating a stronger company," said Alex Pourbaix, Cenovus President & Chief Executive Officer. "We exceeded our expected transaction synergies and enhanced shareholder returns, doubling our quarterly dividend and commencing our share buyback program. In addition, we're well positioned to consider future opportunities to further enhance returns for our shareholders."

PrairieSky Announces Record Quarterly Funds From Operations, 2021 Annual Results and 33% Dividend Increase

PrairieSky Royalty Ltd. (" PrairieSky " or the " Company ") (TSX: PSK) is pleased to announce fourth quarter (" Q4 2021 ") and year end operating and financial results for the period ended December 31, 2021. PrairieSky is also pleased to announce a 33% increase in its annual dividend to $0.48 per common share.

Fourth Quarter Highlights:

Parex Resources Announces Increase to PDP and 2P Per Share Reserves, Declaration of Increased Q1 2022 Dividend, and Provides NCIB Update

Parex Resources Inc. ("Parex" or the "Company") (TSX:PXT) is pleased to announce the results of its annual independent reserves assessment as at December 31, 2021, as well as provide an operational update. The Company also announces the declaration of a first quarter 2022 regular dividend of CAD$0.14 per common share to be paid on March 30, 2022 to shareholders of record on March 15, 2022, representing a 12% increase from the Company's fourth quarter 2021 regular dividend. Also, in 2022, the Company expects to purchase the maximum allowable common shares pursuant to its normal course issuer bid program ("NCIB"). Parex has purchased the maximum allowable common shares under its NCIBs for the previous three years.

The financial and operational information contained below is based on the Company's unaudited estimated results for the year ended December 31, 2021. All currency amounts are in United States dollars, unless otherwise stated.

ALTAGAS TO ISSUE FOURTH QUARTER AND FULL YEAR 2021 RESULTS

AltaGas Ltd. ("AltaGas" or the "Company") (TSX: ALA) will release its 2021 fourth quarter and year-end financial results on Friday, March 4, 2022 before markets open. A conference call and webcast will be held the same day to discuss the financial results and other corporate developments.

Time:                 9:00 a.m. MT ( 11:00 a.m. ET )
Dial-in:              1-416-764-8659 or toll free at 1-888-664-6392
Webcast: https://www.altagas.ca/invest/events-and-presentations

Global Oil and Gas Logo

Sasanof-1 Milestone – Final Regulatory Approval For Drilling

Global Oil and Gas (ASX:GLV) is pleased to announce that Western Gas has now secured all necessary Government approvals required to drill the Sasanof-1 exploration well on the North West Shelf.

Suncor Energy Reports Fourth Quarter 2021 Results

Unless otherwise noted, all financial figures are unaudited, presented in Canadian dollars (Cdn$), and have been prepared in accordance with International Financial Reporting Standards (IFRS), specifically International Accounting Standard (IAS) 34 Interim Financial Reporting as issued by the International Accounting Standards Board. Production volumes are presented on a working-interest basis, before royalties, except for production values from the company's Libya operations, which are presented on an economic basis. Certain financial measures referred to in this news release (adjusted funds from (used in) operations, adjusted operating earnings (loss), net debt and free funds flow) are not prescribed by Canadian generally accepted accounting principles (GAAP). See the Non-GAAP Financial Measures section of this news release. References to Oil Sands operations exclude Suncor Energy Inc.'s interest in Fort Hills and Syncrude.

"Suncor (TSX: SU) (NYSE: SU) generated $3.1 billion, or $2.17 per common share, in adjusted funds from operations during the fourth quarter of 2021, despite operational challenges late in the quarter. These results represent the highest quarterly adjusted funds from operations in the company's history and an 11% increase on a per common share basis compared to the last per share quarterly record," said Mark Little, president and chief executive officer. "Our increased cash flows in 2021 enabled us to exceed our shareholder return targets for the year through increased dividends and accelerated share repurchases, while at the same time strengthening our balance sheet through accelerated debt reduction."

