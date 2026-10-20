Broadbean by Veritone Launches Career Sites to Power Smarter, Outcome-Based Candidate Sourcing

New solution brings recruitment marketing, career site performance and hiring outcomes into one unified platform, helping reduce fragmented reporting.
Veritone, Inc. (NASDAQ: VERI), a leader in enterprise AI and data solutions, today announced the launch of Career Sites within the Broadbean by Veritone platform. Broadbean Career Sites is an intelligent talent platform that helps employers understand which recruitment channels, campaigns, and investments are driving successful hires.
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Designed to help employers get more value from every recruitment investment, Career Sites helps connect recruitment marketing efforts directly to ROI, giving organizations greater confidence in what's driving hiring success. Whether organizations need a fast, self-service solution or enterprise-scale capabilities, Career Sites grows alongside their hiring needs while integrating with the broader Broadbean by Veritone platform to create a more connected and efficient talent acquisition experience.
"AI has fundamentally reshaped the hiring landscape. In a world where most every candidate can present a paper-perfect resume, the challenge is no longer attracting more applicants, it's understanding which candidates are most likely to become successful hires," said Ryan Steelberg, CEO and President of Veritone. "Career Sites helps organizations move beyond static resume screening by focusing on actual hiring outcomes and the behaviors that lead to hiring success, helping organizations make more informed decisions every step of the way."
Designed to support organizations at every stage of hiring, Career Sites combines intelligent automation, connected hiring insights and enterprise-ready flexibility to help employers build a more effective recruitment strategy. Key capabilities include:
- One connected hiring experience. Career Sites is designed to reduce fragmented reporting by bringing recruitment marketing, career site performance and hiring outcomes together in a single platform.
- Hiring outcomes you can measure. Career Sites helps connect recruitment investments directly to hiring outcomes, helping employers understand which channels and campaigns are driving successful hires instead of relying only on clicks, traffic or applications.
- A platform that gets smarter over time. By connecting recruitment marketing, career site performance and hiring outcomes, Career Sites is designed to enhance the insights available across the broader Broadbean by Veritone platform, helping employers make more informed hiring decisions.
- Flexible deployment. Career Sites can be deployed quickly for growing organizations or configured for enterprise environments with advanced integrations, multi-site management, localization and features designed to support customers' compliance efforts.
"One Source Staffing has been placing associates in the manufacturing industry for almost 30 years, so we were in need of a career site that could keep up with us," said Laura Slickman at One Source Staffing. "With Broadbean Career Sites, our jobs show up on the career site automatically, and applicants are able to come right back into Broadbean, so nothing has to be copied over. The AI on our career site helps candidates find jobs through a specific search rather than digging through a whole job list. Not only is this huge for us, but it's great for candidates in order to have an easy application experience since most are applying right on their phones. It's been an amazing tool for us, and I'm excited to see where it leads us."
Career Sites is now available through Broadbean by Veritone and will be available for demo at HR Tech 2026 from October 20 - 22 at booth #1914. To learn more about Career Sites, visit https://veritone-us.ceros.site/career-sites .
About Veritone
Veritone (NASDAQ: VERI) builds enterprise AI and data solutions that transform unstructured data into actionable intelligence. Empowering customers in the commercial and public sectors, Veritone helps organizations run more efficiently, accelerate decision-making and increase profitability. Veritone's aiWARE™ platform orchestrates a robust ecosystem of machine learning models and intelligent applications to transform data, including video, audio, and images, that power smarter models, automated workflows and measurable business outcomes. By blending human expertise with cutting-edge, ethical AI, Veritone enables customers to navigate a rapidly evolving digital landscape, delivering seamless user experiences, sustainable business models, and safeguards for intellectual property owners. To learn more, visit Veritone.com .
Safe Harbor Statement
This news release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements include, without limitation, statements regarding the anticipated capabilities, performance, and benefits of Career Sites and the Broadbean by Veritone platform; the ability of Career Sites to help employers connect recruitment investments to hiring outcomes, reduce fragmented reporting, and improve hiring insights over time; the expected deployment, integration, scalability, and compliance-support features of Career Sites; anticipated trends in artificial intelligence and talent acquisition; expected customer adoption of and demand for Career Sites; and Veritone's business strategy, market position, and growth opportunities.
Words such as "anticipates," "believes," "could," "estimates," "expects," "intends," "continue," "can," "may," "plans," "potential," "projects," "seeks," "should," "will," "would" or similar expressions and the negatives of those expressions may identify forward-looking statements. These statements are based on current expectations, estimates, assumptions, and projections and involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results, performance, or achievements to differ materially from those expressed or implied in such statements. These risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to: market acceptance of Career Sites and the Broadbean by Veritone platform; the ability of Career Sites to integrate with customers' applicant tracking systems and other third-party systems; the availability, quality, and completeness of customer data needed to measure hiring outcomes; the fact that results may vary based on configuration, data quality, use case, and implementation; the rapidly evolving nature of the AI industry and competition in the talent acquisition technology market; macroeconomic conditions affecting hiring activity; regulatory developments affecting AI, data privacy, and the use of technology in employment decisions; and other risks described in Veritone's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including its most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K and Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q. Although Veritone believes that the assumptions underlying the forward-looking statements are reasonable, any of the assumptions could prove inaccurate. In light of the significant uncertainties inherent in the forward-looking information included herein, the inclusion of such information should not be regarded as a representation by Veritone or any other person that their objectives or plans will be achieved. Veritone undertakes no obligation to update or revise the forward-looking statements contained herein to reflect events or circumstances after the date hereof or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events.
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Media Contact:
Jennifer Yoder
Manager, Technology
jennifer.yoder@omc.com