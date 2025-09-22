BridgeBio to Present Additional Cardiovascular Outcomes Data from ATTRibute-CM at the HFSA Annual Scientific Meeting 2025

BridgeBio Pharma, Inc. (Nasdaq: BBIO) ("BridgeBio" or the "Company"), a new type of biopharmaceutical company focused on genetic diseases, announced today that one late breaking clinical trials oral presentation, one oral presentation, and three poster sessions will be shared at the Heart Failure Society of America (HFSA) Annual Scientific Meeting (ASM) 2025, taking place in Minneapolis, MN from September 26 - 29, 2025.
Late Breaking Clinical Trials Oral Presentation:
Effect of Acoramidis on Recurrent and Cumulative Cardiovascular Outcomes in ATTR-CM: Exploratory Analysis from ATTRibute-CM
Presenter: Ahmad Masri, M.D., M.S., Oregon Health & Science University
Date/time: Sunday, September 28 at 10:15 am CT
Oral Presentation:
Continuous Acoramidis Treatment Significantly Reduced Risk of All-cause Mortality and Cardiovascular-related Hospitalization at Month 42, in Patients with Wild-type and Variant Transthyretin Amyloidosis Cardiomyopathy
Presenter: Lily Stern, M.D., Cedars-Sinai Heart Institute
Date/time: Saturday, September 27 at 1:33 pm CT
Poster Sessions:
Acoramidis Mitigates the Rise in NT-proBNP Levels Observed with Placebo in Patients with Variant Transthyretin Amyloid Cardiomyopathy: Results from ATTRibute-CM
Presenter: Nitasha Sarswat, M.D., UChicago Medicine
Date/time: Saturday, September 27 at 7:45 am CT
Effect of Acoramidis on Cardiac Conduction Abnormalities in Transthyretin Amyloid Cardiomyopathy
Presenter: Brett W. Sperry, M.D., Saint Luke's Health System
Date/time: Saturday, September 27 at 1:21 pm CT
State-Level Differences in Incidence of Transthyretin Amyloid Cardiomyopathy in United States Veterans Persist After Introduction of Disease-Modifying Therapy
Presenter: Sandesh Dev, M.D., Arizona State University
Date/time: Sunday, September 28 at 12:15 pm CT
About Attruby™ (acoramidis)
INDICATION
Attruby is a transthyretin stabilizer indicated for the treatment of the cardiomyopathy of wild-type or variant transthyretin-mediated amyloidosis (ATTR-CM) in adults to reduce cardiovascular death and cardiovascular-related hospitalization.
IMPORTANT SAFETY INFORMATION
Adverse Reactions
Diarrhea (11.6% vs 7.6%) and upper abdominal pain (5.5% vs 1.4%) were reported in patients treated with Attruby versus placebo, respectively. The majority of these adverse reactions were mild and resolved without drug discontinuation. Discontinuation rates due to adverse events were similar between patients treated with Attruby versus placebo (9.3% and 8.5%, respectively).
About BridgeBio
BridgeBio Pharma (BridgeBio; NASDAQ:BBIO) is a new type of biopharmaceutical company founded to discover, create, test, and deliver transformative medicines to treat patients who suffer from genetic diseases. BridgeBio's pipeline of development programs ranges from early science to advanced clinical trials. BridgeBio was founded in 2015 and its team of experienced drug discoverers, developers and innovators are committed to applying advances in genetic medicine to help patients as quickly as possible. For more information visit bridgebio.com and follow us on LinkedIn , Twitter , Facebook , Instagram , and YouTube .
BridgeBio Media Contact:
Bubba Murarka, Executive Vice President, Corporate Development
contact@bridgebio.com
(650)-789-8220
BridgeBio Investor Contact:
Chinmay Shukla, Senior Vice President, Strategic Finance
ir@bridgebio.com